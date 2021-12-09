Cold Front Forecasted for New York; Snow Showers Possible for Northern and Western NY

Thursday night into Friday, high pressure rises into the area. Friday night into Saturday morning, a warm front will move north. Saturday night, a cold front arrives.

On Sunday, high pressure moves in from the southwest, as a low developing moves north through eastern Canada. High pressure builds for Tuesday and after a feeble cold front late Monday.

A few minor tweaks were made to reflect current obs and trends. High clouds move over the region with a frontal system and shortwave to our west.

Low pressure moves away from the area. Today, high-pressure increases in the area. This will calm the winds and clear the sky this morning.

Tonight a mid-level shortwave approaches. As a consequence, anticipate more clouds this afternoon and evening. Most shortwave dynamics will remain north of the area.

Will keep conditions dry, although isolated snow showers are possible north and west of NYC. The probability of any event is too low to anticipate. Today's highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Tonight's lows will be in the 30s.

Short-term changes are minor due to the agreement between models and the next storm system. High pressure will migrate offshore on Friday, while low-pressure forms throughout the central states.

Heights ahead of the low will intensify, bringing warm advection. Friday's highs will range from the mid-40s inland to the low-50s toward the coast.

The SW flow aloft should bring mostly cloudy conditions through the day. Friday night, a warm front accompanying the deepening low will approach.