Cold Frontal Stays Over Central Florida - Warm Temperature Tred Continues

High pressure dominates the atmosphere over the area, resulting in light and unpredictable flow conditions.

Throughout today, the ridge of high pressure will continue its northward trek, while a cold frontal boundary that has been stagnant over central Florida will transform into a warm front and draw northward.

A strong easterly wind will be blowing throughout the whole region by Friday. Despite abundant precipitation inside the boundary layer today afternoon and much more so on Friday, high pressure and persistent subsidence will restrict vertical development and motion, resulting in generally dry conditions for the foreseeable future.

The warm temperature trend will also continue, with highs reaching record levels today afternoon, albeit the increasing uncertainty in wind direction may make it difficult to heat up the afternoon this time of year.

Later this weekend, a low-pressure system will go over the central CONUS and into the Great Lakes Region, bringing a cold front.

This will enable low-level moisture to pool throughout the area, causing scattered showers from Sunday night into Monday. Fortunately, most of the dynamics will stay Northern of South Florida, reducing the potential of thunderstorms.