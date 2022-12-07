Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.

Photo by Washington State Unemployment Rate by County

Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.

In Washington State it is common to collect Unemployment AND Severance at the same time.

UI Benefits can take up to 8 WEEKS to see a single cent. Apply this minute. The ESD (Employment Security Department) can make you jump through even more hoops after you apply, so there's no reason to wait!

