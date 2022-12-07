Seattle, WA

Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.

Seattle Insider

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPaHc_0jayHBqG00
Photo byWashington State Unemployment Rate by County

Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.

In Washington State it is common to collect Unemployment AND Severance at the same time.

UI Benefits can take up to 8 WEEKS to see a single cent. Apply this minute. The ESD (Employment Security Department) can make you jump through even more hoops after you apply, so there's no reason to wait!

Have you experienced unemployment in Washington State? Let us know in the comments below if you have advice!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# unemployment# severance# ESD

Comments / 2

Published by

Discover your city with us!

Seattle, WA
738 followers

More from Seattle Insider

Washington State

Less than 40% of people aged 18-24 voted in the 2022 midterm election in Washington. Why?

In Washington State, youth turnout was higher than the national average (39%), but compared to people aged 65 and over it was significantly lower (80%). Part of this low turnout is likely that presidential elections feel more momentous to young people, but it can't be the only reason.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

When it rains, this is the most deadly part of Chicago

I worked at Oak Street as a lifeguard and on rainy days we would have to have a lifeguard stand there to get CFD on scene and tell people to get out of their cars. Fortunately as a firefighter people usually spin out while attempting to slow down so unfortunately it is worse for accidents. But the most dangerous/deadly area of lakeshore drive is between McCormick place and 57th. . . It’s not a race track and for the love of god neither is the Dan Ryan!

Read full story
17 comments
Chicago, IL

Remember this gem of a McDonalds?

I can't believe we are in our third iteration of the Rock N Roll McDonalds. Honestly the first one was the best. Just a normal McDonalds packed with Elvis memorabilia. It was packed to the gills with Rock n Roll and pop culture memorabilia from the 1950’s and 1960’s. It was replaced with a badly needed larger McDonald’s with a decent design, but gutted all of the kitsch awesomeness on the inside.

Read full story
25 comments
Chicago, IL

Someone's had a rough week. This is classic Chicago

I walked out once to find my catalytic convertor stolen. It was annoying, but not a major inconvenience because I could afford to eat the loss and because my catalytic convertor replacement was relatively cheap (~$350). I feel for anyone who has this happen to them and it just creates a financial burden they can't handle.

Read full story
6 comments
Seattle, WA

King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up

Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy