When it rains, this is the most deadly part of Chicago

I worked at Oak Street as a lifeguard and on rainy days we would have to have a lifeguard stand there to get CFD on scene and tell people to get out of their cars.

Fortunately as a firefighter people usually spin out while attempting to slow down so unfortunately it is worse for accidents. But the most dangerous/deadly area of lakeshore drive is between McCormick place and 57th. . . It’s not a race track and for the love of god neither is the Dan Ryan!

It's bad for pedestrians too: When it's especially windy, the waves come all the way up onto the path - I've seen people swept away on bikes or when jogging. Usually they are able to regain footing before they fall into the lake but if you see the path in front of you has all wet pavement and it's not raining... Turn around.

Should Chicago shut down Lake Shore Drive?