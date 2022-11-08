Remember this gem of a McDonalds?

I can't believe we are in our third iteration of the Rock N Roll McDonalds. Honestly the first one was the best. Just a normal McDonalds packed with Elvis memorabilia. It was packed to the gills with Rock n Roll and pop culture memorabilia from the 1950’s and 1960’s. It was replaced with a badly needed larger McDonald’s with a decent design, but gutted all of the kitsch awesomeness on the inside.

Now the 3rd iteration looks and feels like a Starbucks. There is zero reason to go inside other than to be accosted by drunks. I wonder what the thought process behind the current design is.

Anyone else remember this place?

