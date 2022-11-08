Someone's had a rough week. This is classic Chicago

Catalytic Converter

I walked out once to find my catalytic convertor stolen. It was annoying, but not a major inconvenience because I could afford to eat the loss and because my catalytic convertor replacement was relatively cheap (~$350). I feel for anyone who has this happen to them and it just creates a financial burden they can't handle.

Does anyone happen to have a list of models of cars where the catalytic convertors are more desirable (due to ease of access) or where the catalytic convertor is more valuable than others due to the materials used? I remember reading somewhere that older catalytic convertors used more rare materials in them than modern ones, thus upping their value. Can anyone here speak to that?