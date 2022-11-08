King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up

Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.

Because that was the last bus I had to walk home in pitch black 39F weather with an injured right knee, not very fun.

The bus was not displaying CB or NB on its sign.

I was already on the fence getting a cheap car to get around and thought I was doing my part for the planet. But after this incident I'm already thinking hard about the kind of driver King County Metro is resorting to hiring during this staff crunch. There is no chance that the bus driver did not notice me as there were lights at the stop and I was waving right at the roadside. I have had my share of missing busses and I deal with it. But this is just a new low and it doesn't send a good message. I did write my first complaint to King County but not sure that any action will be taken at all.

Anyone of you guys experienced something like this before?