Washington State voted to end time changes in 2019. Why are we still doing this?

I would rather we stay on standard time myself. People complain about the "depressive" nature of sun setting too early, but I'm not particularly bothered by that. What I hate is waking up and getting dressed and leaving the house when it's still completely dark out.
We hang out in the dark in the evening all the time. It can be cozy and we can go to restaurants/bars and have a fire, it's just nighttime earlier -- what's really soul-sucking for me is the blackness in the morning. This morning it was refreshing to wake up around the same time as the sun was coming up.
