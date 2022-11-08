Ingraham High School in lock down after shooting

According to Citizen App:
- Eyewitness reports that the shooter left the scene after firing shots.
- Police advised that the suspect is described as a Black man, 5'8"-5'10", dark grey hoodie, gray joggers, and white shoes. Suspect was last seen heading toward Helene Madison Pool.
- Ingraham High School (IHS) is in lockdown due to a shooting. Police advised that a person was shot inside the school.
- Police are on the scene and blocking 135th St.
- First responders advise that the victim was shot multiple times.
- Medics are transporting gunshot victim to a local hospital.
- Medics advised that a 17-year old boy was shot critically.
