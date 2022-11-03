Seattle folks, what’s your “you gotta try this” hidden gem restaurant that deserves more attention?

I'll start: I love Latin American food, and here are my hidden gem favorites
1. Arepa House in UW. not many arepa spots and arepas are one of my fav foods!
2. La Cabana is another gem (Honduran food)
3. There's Lily's Salvadorean in West Seattle and the Salvadorean Bakery in White Center. For Lily's we started with the Pastelitos. My friend ordered a chile relleno, and I had a dinner platter with a pupusa, rice and beans, and platanos. The food quality was exceptional and beautifully prepared so the the clear flavors shine.
4. Pink Salt in Magnolia for Peruvian. Worth a drive.
5. Mojito off of Lake City Way, and Don Lucio on Rosevelt will have you covered for South American food. Give them a try. I almost don't want to mention Mojito, it's tiny and we already have a hard enough time getting a table. (For real though, amazing food. Their lechon and vaca frita are crazy good).
