An RV moved into our neighborhood and its owner is trespassing in neighbors' yards. Does anyone have advice?

RV

An RV encampment moved in next to us last week and I’ve seen the owner/resident going into peoples’ yards. This evening I saw him quickly walking out of the backyard of a neighbor’s house who wasn’t home, then beeline to his RV.

What’s the move here? We’ve reported it to FIFI but seeing them actively trespassing makes me more concerned for our safety. We called the non-emergency line, they’re sending a cop to make a report.

It’s frustrating, we tried to just let their presence go but week one and we’ve seen them going in-out of multiple neighbors’ yards. They’ve already exhausted our patience.

It seems like fire and explosions seem to be where the city draws the line, like the Ballard Commons fire, or the Greenlake fire. There was also a tiny encampment off Denny / 15th (behind the 7/11) and one day I walked by and saw a tent on fire (I checked; no one was there). After that, it was cleared out and a fence was put up.