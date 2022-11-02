I love how easy it is to vote in Seattle

Vote by mail

I've recently moved back to Seattle after 7 years of living in Boston, and I can't believe how easy it was to register to vote and then actually vote. I figured I wasn't going to be able to vote in this election because my paperwork wouldn't be sorted out yet, but I just mailed my ballot in today. They automatically transferred my voter registration when I got my driver's license updated and the ballot just came in the mail with absolutely no hassle. When I moved to Boston, my registration somehow didn't get processed the first time, so I wasn't able to vote in 2016, and they don't do universal mail-in voting like they do here. After some kicking and screaming they eventually got mail-in voting due to COVID, but you had to specifically request a ballot to get one sent to you, one time I didn't get the request in early enough and therefore didn't wind up voting.

I often don't vote unless there's a presidential election anyway, but it was so easy and convenient this year that I did. Thanks Seattle, or Washington, or whatever entity is responsible for universal mail-in ballots here, for supporting democracy.