Would you support a mandatory retirement age of 75 for US House, US Senate & US Supreme Court Justices and if not why?

I am 82 years old. Personally, I feel that anyone my age who still gets off on power needs to be kept away from normal people. But to the point of this post, the world has been run by old people since the beginning of our species, and just look at the place!

Yes, if you were intelligent to begin with your wisdom and common sense will increase with age, but so will your cynicism. If you were a young jackass, you will become an old jackass — and a hide-bound prejudiced old jackass at that.

Give them a nice pension at 70, with the condition that if they mess with politics or government again they lose the pension.

