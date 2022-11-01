Is there specific etiquette for where dogs should relieve themselves in NYC?

I am looking after my parents’ dog for a few months while they are traveling. He is normally used to a big suburban yard and walks with large patches of grass. Since he’s been with me in an apartment in midtown Manhattan, he pees/poops on random occasions on walks, which means sometimes it will be on the sidewalk. Of course, I pick it up immediately.

Today, he had the urge to go on the sidewalk as we were walking and as I reached down to pick it up, a bitter woman walked by and said loudly “I can’t believe people let their dogs go in the middle of street” followed by an angry glare. I was taken aback as she clearly saw me picking it up (and there was no one else on the street, and my 10 pound pup barely was taking up any space). I never considered this an issue, but now that got me thinking if there is specific etiquette I’m not aware of. There aren’t really grassy areas near me and the small random patches of grass/dirt are usually surrounded by small gates and a clear sign that says not to let their dogs relieve themselves on the plants/soil.

Please let me know any suggestions!