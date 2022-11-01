That’s the estimate WITH 20% down. It hasn’t been renovated for decades. The house is in Greenwood but was built in 1916. Who the heck sits down and goes, “you know what? I have four thousand dollars to spend every month on a mortgage. I’m going to buy a 2-bed, 1-bath micro house.” This has to be a joke. NO ONE is going to pay that for this house right?
I feel like I’m going insane. How does a 2-bed 1-bath house in Seattle cost $4K a month in mortgage?
FOOD ALERT: Inside the Seattle 7/11 Regional Warehouse
If you eat any refrigerated food at 7/11 then you're pretty brave, its thrown in bins like basketballs in the chill room with items constantly falling on the dirty floor [your salads too] and picked back up and put back in. People will purposely step on the lunchables in attempt to damage it enough to get them put into the break room as damaged, a lot of the times they just go back in the bin. I've never seen anyone wash their hands either, only thing the bathroom really gets used for it nasty temps peeing on the walls and for the alcoholics to drink in the stall and hide their beers in the trash can. Yeah the bathroom smells like hobo pee and beer. Don't get me started on leadership, one was let go for stalking a temp after being denied. We had a slower temp one day and the fool opened a nesquick and started drinking it as he put food away, we asked him what he's doing the only boss who actually cared would be in soon, so he just closed it and put it back in the bin, we all just looked at each other laughed and kept working.Read full story
Car battery died at the Denver Airport - PSA for anyone this happens to
I had to fly out of state to visit family over the weekend, and like the genius I am, I left one of the lights in my car on and my battery was completely dead when I got back. Exactly the kind of thing you want to return to after a day of traveling.Read full story
Lakewood voters: is there anyone I should actually write in here? Or just leave it blank?
Obviously RTD is in a big mess and the ones in charge are to blame. Do your research on who your current local RTD board member is and don't just put that name in!. However, do viable write-ins need to be registered in any way? ie If we all write in John Smith and he's an actual person in the district, will he actually get elected?Read full story
Denver, let's have a winter driving refresher
Off to a bad start already. 50 car pileup to kick off the season. I don't care if you're a native or a transplant, it looks like we could use a quick refresher on winter driving in Denver.Read full story
Lone Tree Golf Course watering ~3" of snow last night 🤦
This was one of maybe 5 huge sprinklers running last night at 11:15 pm. Some people just really need the moisture I guess. FYI I did fully stop to take this, and also there were no other cars around.Read full story
Confession: I don't understand what "Rip City" is supposed to mean?
I sat down for some happy hour at The Box Social (previous owners) and I ordered a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup. My soup came out with RIP City written in crème fraiche and so I asked aloud, “why does my soup say R.I.P. City?”. The bar was in stitches.Read full story
How to Survive Inflation in Portland?
I went to Whole Foods on Couch today. The vegetable stock I bought last week is now a whole $ more expensive. It's getting difficult to leave the store - any store - without losing $50. It seems like once a price is racked up, it never comes down again, even weeks in the last month when gas prices have fallen.Read full story
Seattle has a dog poop problem
This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.Read full story
Seattle folks, what’s your “you gotta try this” hidden gem restaurant that deserves more attention?
I'll start: I love Latin American food, and here are my hidden gem favorites. 1. Arepa House in UW. not many arepa spots and arepas are one of my fav foods!. 2. La Cabana is another gem (Honduran food)Read full story
These two kids went as Orca cards for Halloween!
They made them by calculating the correct proportions from real cards, then x-acto knife and colored paper on poster boards. So creative!. The black cards are the new branded ones, while the blue is a classic Orca card. You can find them at retail stores and in some station vending machines, or online at https://www.myorca.com/buy-online/.Read full story
Why does New York have so many psychics and fortune tellers?
I was curious so I went into one for the $10 reading as advertised but nothing she said was remotely relevant so I wasn’t convinced. I was about to leave and then she told me she had very important information for me, she was very serious about it and I said oh yeah? What’s that? She said, I will do a full reading for $200. Needless to say I left.Read full story
I love how easy it is to vote in Seattle
I've recently moved back to Seattle after 7 years of living in Boston, and I can't believe how easy it was to register to vote and then actually vote. I figured I wasn't going to be able to vote in this election because my paperwork wouldn't be sorted out yet, but I just mailed my ballot in today. They automatically transferred my voter registration when I got my driver's license updated and the ballot just came in the mail with absolutely no hassle. When I moved to Boston, my registration somehow didn't get processed the first time, so I wasn't able to vote in 2016, and they don't do universal mail-in voting like they do here. After some kicking and screaming they eventually got mail-in voting due to COVID, but you had to specifically request a ballot to get one sent to you, one time I didn't get the request in early enough and therefore didn't wind up voting.Read full story
Beautiful fall colors at the Seattle Japanese Garden
The Seattle Japanese Garden is in the Arboretum in Madison Park. We took an afternoon there are saw so much nature: koi swimming around, a turtle. It's a beautiful oasis in the middle of the city, just the right size to walk. You can see camellias in bloom, and almost every 10 steps gives you a new postcard photo opportunity, like waterfalls.Read full story
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡Read full story
This is what the McRib patty looks like before being cooked
You have to realize that the McRib is nothing more than an oddly-shaped sausage patty drenched in barbecue sauce. It’s more like an unbreaded pork McNugget. Both use a form of cell washing and gelatinization to create a restructured or reconstituted meat.Read full story
Would you support a mandatory retirement age of 75 for US House, US Senate & US Supreme Court Justices and if not why?
I am 82 years old. Personally, I feel that anyone my age who still gets off on power needs to be kept away from normal people. But to the point of this post, the world has been run by old people since the beginning of our species, and just look at the place!Read full story
UPS adds new electric delivery bikes in New York City
UPS has "bikes", but I feel like that thing doesn't belong in the bike lane. Imagine trying to overtake one, it's too big. Now imagine getting hit by one! There's no way a biker could see around it.Read full story
Is there specific etiquette for where dogs should relieve themselves in NYC?
I am looking after my parents’ dog for a few months while they are traveling. He is normally used to a big suburban yard and walks with large patches of grass. Since he’s been with me in an apartment in midtown Manhattan, he pees/poops on random occasions on walks, which means sometimes it will be on the sidewalk. Of course, I pick it up immediately.Read full story
How to be a Better Driver in Seattle (Locals and Transplants)
https://driving-tests.org/beginner-drivers/how-to-drive-in-rain/. Given that the rainy season is finally here, so are the bad drivers. Us locals have less of an excuse to not know how to drive in the rain. Along with bad driving, there are also a lack of common sense when it comes to some basic laws and driving habits. Here are some common problems everyone needs to address.Read full story
