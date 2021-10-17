Chiropractor In The Woodlands, TX| Understanding Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition that causes pain, tingling, numbness and weakness in the hands. The median nerve runs through a narrow canal at the wrist called the carpal tunnel.

Sometimes this canal becomes swollen or inflamed due to injury or overuse of the hand muscles. This can put pressure on the nerve which leads to symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome usually occurs when people use their wrists for repetitive activities like typing all day long, or doing tasks with one's fingers such as playing an instrument or knitting. It's common in office workers or professionals all over the world, including The Woodlands .

It also affects athletes who perform repetitive movements with their hands over and over again without giving them time to recover from fatigue before performing another activity involving hand movement. This is why it’s highly advised to see a The Woodlands, TX chiropractor to help relieve the pain.

Symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome include an aching pain in the wrist along with tingling or numbness in the hand. Sometimes you can feel pain at night when you lie down, which ordinarily feels better if your hands are elevated.

Other symptoms include weakness in the thumb muscles, reduced grip strength, and trouble picking up objects, particularly small ones. Those suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome might also notice cramping in their hands or difficulty moving their wrist normally.

These are the most common symptoms but there are actually more than 20 health problems that can lead to carpal tunnel syndrome including arthritis, gout, thyroid disorders and diabetes.

If you experience any of these symptoms for more than two weeks please consult a Chiropractor The Woodlands immediately to get an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.

What Causes Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

As Chiropractic clinic The Woodlands mentioned earlier, carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve is compressed or squeezed at the wrist.

The Woodlands Chiropractic says CPS usually starts with a combination of:

Repetitive motions like typing and texting. These movements put stress on your fingers and other hand muscles and increase risk for developing carpal tunnel syndrome

An injury to your wrist, such as a fracture or a sprain

A pre-existing condition that affects your nerves or circulation. This includes diabetes, hypothyroidism and arthritis.

Chiropractors The Woodlands also note that being overweight, which can narrow the canal at the wrist where your median nerve is housed, can also cause CPS.

How Does A Chiropractor Treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

The good news is that carpal tunnel syndrome can usually be relieved or resolved with non-surgical treatments. You may need to avoid the activities, such as typing and knitting, that cause your symptoms to go away.

Chiropractors The Woodlands recommend these non-surgical treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome:

Splinting your wrists while you sleep to help straighten out your hands and take stress off the median nerve.

Ice packs or episodes of cold therapy to alleviate swelling.

Over-the-counter medications that contain anti inflammatory painkillers such as ibuprofen, aspirin or naproxen sodium.

In some cases self-care might not be enough. If you're unable to work due to your symptoms, surgery might be required for carpal tunnel syndrome. The Woodlands Chiropractor may refer you to a specialized surgeon or an orthopedic physician that can perform this type of procedure.

Preventing Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Through Chiropractic Care

The Woodlands Chiropractic clinic also reminds us that as a chiropractor their job is not only to relieve you from the pain associated with carpal tunnel syndrome but also teach you how to avoid it.

This often involves teaching patients about ergonomics and recommending cushioned, adjustable chairs and keyboards for working on a computer that will reduce the stress on your wrists and hands.

Chiropractor near me offers the following tips to avoid carpal tunnel syndrome:

Keep your hands warm by wearing gloves when it's cold outside, especially if you feel numbness in your fingers.

Take frequent breaks from typing or sewing to stretch your hands and wrists.

If you are sitting for long periods of time at a computer, such as for work or school, make sure your chair is adjustable and try to use a laptop instead of a desktop computer, if possible.

Make sure you stand up and walk around at least once an hour. If you can't get away from your desk completely, stretch out your hands and wrists while sitting every 30 minutes or so.

Carpal tunnel can last from a few days to a couple of years, depending on the severity of the condition and how fast you recover. See your doctor regularly to continue managing your condition.

