The Woodlands, TX

Chiropractor In The Woodlands, TX| Understanding Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Local Business Journalist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oObik_0cUC7oqv00
Prince Health and Wellness

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition that causes pain, tingling, numbness and weakness in the hands. The median nerve runs through a narrow canal at the wrist called the carpal tunnel.

Sometimes this canal becomes swollen or inflamed due to injury or overuse of the hand muscles. This can put pressure on the nerve which leads to symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome usually occurs when people use their wrists for repetitive activities like typing all day long, or doing tasks with one's fingers such as playing an instrument or knitting. It's common in office workers or professionals all over the world, including The Woodlands.

It also affects athletes who perform repetitive movements with their hands over and over again without giving them time to recover from fatigue before performing another activity involving hand movement. This is why it’s highly advised to see a The Woodlands, TX chiropractor to help relieve the pain.

Symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome include an aching pain in the wrist along with tingling or numbness in the hand. Sometimes you can feel pain at night when you lie down, which ordinarily feels better if your hands are elevated.

Other symptoms include weakness in the thumb muscles, reduced grip strength, and trouble picking up objects, particularly small ones. Those suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome might also notice cramping in their hands or difficulty moving their wrist normally.

These are the most common symptoms but there are actually more than 20 health problems that can lead to carpal tunnel syndrome including arthritis, gout, thyroid disorders and diabetes.

If you experience any of these symptoms for more than two weeks please consult a Chiropractor The Woodlands immediately to get an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.

What Causes Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

As Chiropractic clinic The Woodlands mentioned earlier, carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve is compressed or squeezed at the wrist.

The Woodlands Chiropractic says CPS usually starts with a combination of:

  • Repetitive motions like typing and texting. These movements put stress on your fingers and other hand muscles and increase risk for developing carpal tunnel syndrome
  • An injury to your wrist, such as a fracture or a sprain
  • A pre-existing condition that affects your nerves or circulation. This includes diabetes, hypothyroidism and arthritis.

Chiropractors The Woodlands also note that being overweight, which can narrow the canal at the wrist where your median nerve is housed, can also cause CPS.

How Does A Chiropractor Treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

The good news is that carpal tunnel syndrome can usually be relieved or resolved with non-surgical treatments. You may need to avoid the activities, such as typing and knitting, that cause your symptoms to go away.

Chiropractors The Woodlands recommend these non-surgical treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome:

  • Splinting your wrists while you sleep to help straighten out your hands and take stress off the median nerve.
  • Ice packs or episodes of cold therapy to alleviate swelling.
  • Over-the-counter medications that contain anti inflammatory painkillers such as ibuprofen, aspirin or naproxen sodium.

In some cases self-care might not be enough. If you're unable to work due to your symptoms, surgery might be required for carpal tunnel syndrome. The Woodlands Chiropractor may refer you to a specialized surgeon or an orthopedic physician that can perform this type of procedure.

Preventing Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Through Chiropractic Care

The Woodlands Chiropractic clinic also reminds us that as a chiropractor their job is not only to relieve you from the pain associated with carpal tunnel syndrome but also teach you how to avoid it.

This often involves teaching patients about ergonomics and recommending cushioned, adjustable chairs and keyboards for working on a computer that will reduce the stress on your wrists and hands.

Chiropractor near me offers the following tips to avoid carpal tunnel syndrome:

  • Keep your hands warm by wearing gloves when it's cold outside, especially if you feel numbness in your fingers.
  • Take frequent breaks from typing or sewing to stretch your hands and wrists.
  • If you are sitting for long periods of time at a computer, such as for work or school, make sure your chair is adjustable and try to use a laptop instead of a desktop computer, if possible.
  • Make sure you stand up and walk around at least once an hour. If you can't get away from your desk completely, stretch out your hands and wrists while sitting every 30 minutes or so.

Carpal tunnel can last from a few days to a couple of years, depending on the severity of the condition and how fast you recover. See your doctor regularly to continue managing your condition.

Prince Health and Wellness

9004 Forest Crossing Dr. #C

The Woodlands, TX 77381

(281) 545-5067

https://princehealth.org

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Local business journalist that writes and reviews local businesses around the United States

San Antonio, TX
88 followers

More from Local Business Journalist

Chino, CA

All-Female Gym In Chino Ca| Why Women Should Keep Exercising

Working out and staying fit is important for every person. But it's especially crucial for women. Women should keep exercising because it helps them maintain a healthy weight, reduces the risk of heart disease, lowers cholesterol levels and blood pressure, and can help with anxiety or depression.

Read full story

Chiropractor In Shelby Township, MI| Treatment and Prevention

Chiropractic care is a form of alternative medicine that has been shown to help with many pregnancy-related problems. It's safe and can be used throughout your entire pregnancy. The Shelby Township, MI Chiropractorwill use gentle, specific spine and other joints to correct misalignments or poor posture that may have contributed to pain during pregnancy.

Read full story

Chiropractor In Summerlin, NV| Understanding Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common problem for professionals in Summerlin. The condition happens when the median nerve in your wrist gets compressed, which causes pain and numbness. It can be caused by a number of things including overuse of the hand or arm, repetitive motions, obesity, pregnancy, diabetes.

Read full story
Boca Raton, FL

Chiropractor In Boca Raton, FL| Treatment and Prevention

Chiropractors are healthcare professionals who specialize in the care of neuromusculoskeletal disorders. People come to a Boca Raton, FL Chiropractor for relief, pain management and to improve their quality of life.

Read full story
Minnetonka, MN

Chiropractor In Minnetonka, MN| How to Take Care of Your Back

If you've recently been injured in a sporting event and you're looking for a chiropractor to help treat your back, then this article is for you! We'll go over how chiropractic care helps with various types of injuries.

Read full story
Minnetonka, MN

Chiropractor In Minnetonka, MN| Acupuncture and Chiropractic Treatment

Acupuncture and chiropractic treatment is a safe, natural, and effective way to relieve pain. It has been practiced for centuries in many different cultures around the world. Minnetonka, MN Chiropractor, focuses on spinal manipulation, which can help with chronic back and neck pain, headaches, fibromyalgia, and more.

Read full story
Shelby, MI

Chiropractor In Shelby Township, MI| How to Take Care of Your Back

Do you have back pain? Have you been thinking about going to a Shelby Township, MI Chiropractor for treatment?. Chiropractors are health professionals that focus on diagnosing and treating patients with musculoskeletal disorders – such as neck or low back pain – by using manual therapy techniques involving the spine.

Read full story
Aurora, OH

Chiropractor In Aurora, OH| Treatment and Prevention

As many as 80% of people experience low back pain at some point in their lives. In addition to medication, there are plenty of other treatments out there that can help lessen or relieve your symptoms--like going to see a chiropractor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy