Chiropractor In Summerlin, NV| Understanding Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common problem for professionals in Summerlin. The condition happens when the median nerve in your wrist gets compressed, which causes pain and numbness. It can be caused by a number of things including overuse of the hand or arm, repetitive motions, obesity, pregnancy, diabetes.

If you think that you have carpal tunnel syndrome then it's important to see a Summerlin, NV Chiropractor right away so they can diagnose and treat the problem. The most simple treatment is resting with ice on the area for 20 minutes every hour while awake.

You may also want to use a splint at night to keep your wrists from bending back towards each other too much while asleep because this puts pressure on them too.

Symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

There are many symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome, and it’s important to identify them because they can get worse if left untreated.

Symptoms include numbness and tingling in the fingers and thumb, pain or weakness in the muscles of the hand, difficulty with gripping or pinching objects at work or home, and waking up during sleep due to discomfort from recurring muscle spasms.

If you experience any of these symptoms for more than two weeks at a time without relief then it's best to see a Chiropractor Summerlin who specializes in nerves near your hands for evaluation.

What Causes Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome can be very debilitating as it makes everyday tasks difficult to perform. Chiropractors Summerlin explain some of the causes of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome so you know how to prevent this from happening to you.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is caused by repeated use of the hands and wrists for activities like typing on a computer keyboard or playing an instrument, using tools like hammering nails into wood boards or sawing with a power tool.

Strenuous activities like gardening, housekeeping and other physical labor can also lead to carpal tunnel syndrome.

There are many other factors that may also cause carpal tunnel including diabetes, hypothyroidism (low thyroid hormone levels), pregnancy - especially if you're carrying twins - as well as smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol excessively often over time.

Chiropractic clinic Summerlin has doctors who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. They will perform a thorough examination, listening to your symptoms.

After diagnosing your condition they will then use various types of therapies to treat you that can include massage therapy, physical therapy, X-rays, and in some cases a cortisone injection to treat the inflammation.

It's important to note that treatment is needed right away if you have Carpal Tunnel Syndrome because it can get worse over time, causing permanent damage to your hand.

How Does A Chiropractor Treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

If you're experiencing Carpal Tunnel Syndrome symptoms then it's best to see a Summerlin Chiropractic.

The spine controls nerves that go down into your hands so when you have an issue with your spine it will impact what's happening in your neck, shoulders and arms--often this manifests as tingling or pain in your hands.

The first thing that Chiropractors Summerlin will do is give you an exam to discover if there are any contraindications to getting started on the treatment process. It's really important for people with carpal tunnel syndrome to have their spine checked so they know where the nerve pressure is coming from.

Summerlin Chiropractor will use a variety of techniques to treat your carpal tunnel symptoms. These could include trigger point therapy, deep tissue massage and manipulation, soft tissue release to the surrounding muscles, ultrasound therapy or iontophoresis which involves injecting a pain reliever into the area that is inflamed.

Preventing Carpal Tunnel Through Chiropractic Care

Summerlin Chiropractic clinic may use a variety of modalities to treat the inflammation and nerve pressure including herbal supplements, electrical stimulation or biofeedback.

Chiropractic care is the safest way to manage Carpal Tunnel Syndrome because it’s non-invasive so you don’t have to worry about having an operation.

A Chiropractor near me understands how to adjust your spine and the way it controls the muscles in your hands.

