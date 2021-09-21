Woodbury, MN

Chiropractor In Woodbury, MN| How to Take Care of Your Back

If you're over 40 and your back hurts, it may be time to get serious about preventing injury. You know that old saying 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?' Well, it's never been more true than when applied to your back health. It doesn't matter if you're working on the job or at home in Woodbury; there are things you can do to keep yourself healthy and happy.

It's a common misconception that back pain is only an issue for the elderly. In reality, many people in their 40s experience back pain and other health issues as they age. Seeing a Woodbury, MN Chiropractor is the best course of action.

Having regular check-ups can make all the difference in back health. While most people wait until an injury has occurred to seek help, it's much better to see a chiropractic specialist before anything actually happens.

How A Chiropractor Takes Care of Your Back

A Chiropractor Woodbury is trained to spot the warning signs of tension and injuries before they become bigger problems. Back pain is often caused by stress or muscle tension that gradually develops into something worse.

Here are some common chiropractic methods for addressing back problems:

· Spinal Decompression- This is a simple process in which your spine is placed in a device that gently stretches the painful area.

· Trigger Point Therapy- In this treatment, the Chiropractor applies pressure to muscles and tendons with special tools to help them relax.

· Heat and Ice Therapy- Applying heat or ice to an injured area of the back can help reduce pain and swelling.

· Postural Exercises- An important part of chiropractic care is training spinal muscles with simple exercises so they can support your spine and prevent discomfort.

Tips from Your Chiropractor: What You Can Do To Prevent Back Problems

Back pain is a serious issue for many people, and it's only getting worse as we age. In your 40s, there are certain things you can do to help prevent back injury from happening in the first place.

Here's what you need to know!

Chiropractor Woodbury, MN says a lot of people spend many hours sitting at a desk, and we often do not take the time to think about how much strain this puts on our backs.

1) sit with good posture - Try to sit up straight, with your feet flat on the floor and a pillow behind your lower back.

2) move around during breaks - if your work allows you to, try standing up and moving around for 5 minutes every half hour or so.

3) exercise regularly - If you do not already have a good exercise routine, now is the best time to start. Doing regular strength training and cardio will keep your muscles strong and reduce the stress on your spine. If you're interested, ask your chiropractor Woodbury about exercises that are good for back pain.

4) schedule regular doctor visits - If you have not been to a Chiropractic clinic Woodbury lately, it's time to make an appointment! Your doctor can treat any injuries before they become major problems, and will also be able to spot the signs of tension or potential injuries early on.

5) maintain a healthy weight - If you're in your 40s, it's best to be around or under 200 lbs. if you are significantly overweight, weight loss can help prevent back pain.

6) avoid carrying heavy objects - It's important to lift objects properly so you do not hurt your back. Be sure to bend at the knees and keep your back straight when picking up something heavy.

7) Don't smoke - Smoking can cause a lot of damage to your spine and the rest of your body. If you're a smoker, now is the time to quit!

The Benefits of Having Your Back Pain Treated by a Chiropractor

Why is it important to see a Woodbury Chiropractic for back problems?

Besides the fact that chiropractors are specifically trained to treat back pain, seeing a Woodbury Chiropractor regularly can actually help prevent future injuries.

If pain is caught early, the discomfort can be treated before it interferes with your daily activities.

Chiropractors Woodbury can also teach you how to manage stress better, as well as encourage you to follow a proper diet and exercise regimen. This will help you maintain a healthy spine for years to come.

Why See a Chiropractor for Back Pain?

A Woodbury Chiropractic clinic is a safe place to go to when seeking relief for back pain. Remember that this is a sensitive part of your body and it should be handled with care. Chiropractors are not only trained to adjust the spine, but they can also treat muscle and tendon injuries.

Chiropractor near me ​will perform a routine checkup and ask how and when your pain started. The first visit may consist of massage therapy, cold/hot packs, electrical stimulation, traction and exercises

