Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19

Penn Trafford Drama Guild actors rehearse "The Nutcracker: The Play" Jen Haberberger

Children of all ages are invited to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with Penn Trafford Drama Guild’s cast of “The Nutcracker: The Play” Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the main lobby of Penn Trafford High School.

Admission to the party--which will feature games, snacks, dancing and chatting with “The Nutcracker” cast, and an appearance from that elusive king of The North Pole and all-things Christmas (SANTA!), and more—is $10 per child. All proceeds benefit the Penn Trafford Drama Guild.

Warm-hearted Penn Trafford Senior Kasey Koziak, who plays The Snow Queen, is excited for the party, which will give her a chance to showcase her character off stage.

“The Snow Queen is such a fun role,” Koziak says. “Her cold and icy—pun intended!—personality makes it very entertaining. I’m excited for everyone to meet her before the show!”

“The Nutcracker: The Play” opens Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., and continues Saturday, Dec.3 at 3 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all performances are $7 and are available at the door. Doors open an hour before each performance.

People who are familiar with the classic ballet version of “The Nutcracker” will be surprised by the show, Koziak says.

“I’ve grown up seeing the ballet almost every year, but this play-version adds comedy to the classic tale,” she says. “It’s so much fun. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”