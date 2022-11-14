Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”

Penn Trafford High School Drama students rehearse a scene from "The Nutcracker The Play" Jen Haberberger

When most people think of “The Nutcracker,” they think ballet. They think Tchaikovsky and tutus. This holiday season, though, The Penn-Trafford Drama Guild plans to change all that.

“This isn’t your mother’s nutcracker,” says Penn Trafford Senior Phelan Newman, who plays the dual roles of The Mother and The Sugar Plum Fairy in PT’s Fall production of “The Nutcracker: The Play.”

The show--scheduled for performances on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec.3 at 3 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m.--brings the classic story of Clara (played by sophomore Sarafina Premozic) and her beloved Nutcracker (played by junior Paul Mills) to life—this time with dialogue, contemporary choreography by Penn-Trafford Senior Mia Confer, and music by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Tickets for all performances are $7 and available at the door.

Led by long-time Penn-Trafford Theater Director Tom Bekavac, with assistance from first-time student directors Zach Grabowski and Ella Welsch, the PT cast will bring a new dimension to the classic Christmas tale this holiday season.

“It’s a mystical, magical show and I am so proud of how it is all coming along,” Welsch, a senior, says. “My friends and fellow actors are constantly exceeding my expectations.”

Grabowski, also a senior, agrees, and says that his experience as a student director so far has been eye-opening.

“It’s very interesting to learn what happens on the other side of a show with the crew and director, and not just seeing it from an actor’s point of view,” Grabowski says. “I understand more deeply the challenges of performing a great show and what the crew does to make that show happen.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the classic, “The Nutcracker” is the timeless story about a world where magic and belief are fading. Evil mice led by The Mouse King (PT sophomore Zach Posner) have crept in to steal what’s left of Christmas magic, and the fate of everything good falls upon children who—through faith and courage—fight to transform a wooden Nutcracker back into the Prince of Make Believe.

“It’s a universal story about believing that good will triumph, against the odds, against reason,” says Jen Haberberger, Penn-Trafford faculty member and Drama Guild sponsor.

The show, Director Bekavac says, was an obvious choice for Penn-Trafford, where theater arts flourish and student interest—and talent--abounds.

“We were looking for a holiday-themed show that would allow us to have a large cast,” Bekavac says. “We wanted to have a show that gave as many of our students as possible the chance to get involved and share in the magic of theater.”

In addition to including student directors, the show offers seniors Richard Lehman and Dom Randall the opportunity to work as stage managers.

“As educators, we want to provide many diverse opportunities for our students to learn and grow,” Haberberger says, “and that includes a lot of behind-the-scenes work. We’re also very lucky to have great parent involvement with our backstage efforts. I think our audience will be amazed with the total package of what we have to perform for our community.”

Bekavac, who has directed dozens of productions during his career at Penn-Trafford, is also especially excited to transform a classic ballet into something new.

“The dialogue, bringing these classic characters to life in a fresh way, is a challenge,” Bekavac says. “The costumes, props, specialty make-up and scenery are challenging, too, but it’s thrilling to watch the growth and development of the cast and crew. They’re working together toward this common goal—to make this classic story new for our audiences.”