P-T Drama Guild's Excitement is Through the Roof as Cast Returns to Live Theater with "Fiddler on the Roof" This Weekend

After two years of a pandemic that pulled the curtains on live musical theatre, Penn-Trafford’s Drama Guild stars’ excitement is through the roof.

The Penn-Trafford Drama Guild launches its return to live musicals this weekend and next, with their production of the beloved classic, “Fiddler on the Roof.” The production also marks the 50th Anniversary of theater at the high school.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our rich theater tradition than with a return to a live stage,” says Jen Haberberger, the drama guild’s faculty sponsor. “This will be a true homecoming in so many ways.”

“Fiddler on the Roof,” the beloved story of a small, tradition-steeped town in 1905 Russia, will run for the next two weekends at The Penn-Trafford Performing Arts Center. Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, April 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 7:30 p.m.; with Sunday matinees April 3 and April 10 at 3 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door as well as online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60379. Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for students, children, seniors, and military personnel/veterans.

The Penn-Trafford actors are especially excited to welcome back the audiences they’ve missed so much. For many of the performers, this will be their first time performing a live musical on the Penn-Trafford stage. Others, like veteran actor Abby Bass-Riley, are thrilled to be back.

“I am so looking forward to walking out on stage and getting to see people in the audience again,” says Bass-Riley, who plays Grandma Tzeitel. “The theater is an incredible place where everyone is encouraged to feel their feelings and connect with each other.”

During the pandemic, the drama guild produced two Spring musicals--“Footloose” in Spring 2020 and “Working” in Spring 2021--which they streamed online under strict safety protocols.

Senior Lena Yuhas did the lighting for “Footloose,” but “Fiddler” marks her first time lighting a live musical production.

“I can’t wait to finally present a large-scale show to a live audience,” Yuhas says. “Imagine. All of these people, in the same room, in the same moment, experiencing the same emotions. Magic!”

Paige Currie, a senior who along with castmate Ella Coy plays Chava, says there’s one technical difference she’s most excited about when the curtains come up this time around.

“Running a show straight through without stopping to record again and again, which is what we’ve had to do during the pandemic, is so exciting,” Currie says.

Other seniors, like stage crew member Lera Murphy, are most excited about the heartfelt things live theater can bring during hard times.

“Theater can be a bright light in a dark world,” Murray says. “Theater can bring people together when we need it most.”

Becca Mills, who is double-cast as Hodel with fellow senior Maura Coiner, agrees. “Live theater shows us what we can accomplish together instead of us all tearing one another down.”

The young actors learn from their work in and out of the classroom, and those lessons, says Owen Orlic, who plays Motel, are things they can pass on to their audiences.

“I think one of the most important things theater offers us is the chance to learn from the stories,” Orlic says. “Theater can teach us how to live in the world.”

And for those days when the world is too much, Cameron Powell who along with classmate Leah Kaczmarkiewicz plays Tzeitel, says theater has another gift.

“When the lights go down in live theater, the audience can escape their lives for a bit," Powell says. "Theater lets us live in an imaginary world for a little while.”

For more information about “Fiddler” or about theater at Penn-Trafford, visit http://pthsdramaguild.com