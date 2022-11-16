"What if animals were balloons?" is a Fully Illustrated Children's Book that will Open a Whole New Creative World to You

unsplash

Do you want your child to be more creative and fall in love with reading? If so, you must buy them the book, "What if Animals Were Balloons?" This book is fully illustrated and follows the journey of four animal friends as they are turned into balloons and float away into the sky.

The author of this book, Elizabeth Fequiere, and Local Seattle illustrator Azusa McWilliams, seek to inspire children to be more creative and to love reading. And she does a fantastic job! The illustrations are beautiful, and the story is very engaging. What if Animals Were Balloons? is a fully illustrated children's book that follows the adventures of four animal friends who are unexpectedly turned into balloons and float away into the sky. They discover a new world full of surprises as they journey beyond the clouds into space.

The book is written in a playful and imaginative style, engaging young readers and encouraging them to use their creativity to come up with their own ideas about what might happen next. The illustrations are bright and colorful, making the book visually stimulating and enjoyable to look at.

