Local Author and Illustrator Looking to Send Books to Underprivileged Children this Christmas

This is the perfect Christmas gift for your child. What if Animals Were Balloons? is a beautifully illustrated children's book that you can read to your child every night. The story follows four animal friends on an unexpected adventure into space. They travel to different planets and beyond. As they float up to the sky, they see gorgeous landscapes and trees. They're delighted and excited to be going on adventure with their friends. This story opens a child's imagination and expands the mind. This is a unique story that has never been told before. The book is for pre-sale on kickstarter until November 28, 2022. You're able to purchase a book for your child and you have the option of donating a copy to an underprivileged child this Christmas. Giving the gift of reading to a child so that they can experience it in a fun and inventive way is incredibly special.

November is the right time to get in the Christmas spirit. If you're unsure about what to give your little person or if you are interested in donating this holiday, this is a perfect opportunity for you to take care of both. Keep in mind, orders need to be submitted by November 28, 2022 in order to get the books out in time for Christmas. You can learn more about this opportunity here. We have a limited time to raise enough money to get this project off the ground. Consider supporting us this holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

