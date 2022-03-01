Delphi, IN

Video and Audio recording, but still no arrests - How the Delphi murders continue to stay unsolved

What happened

In the tiny town of Delphi Indiana, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, two best friends, went out to a hiking trail together. It was a day off from school for them, on February 13th, 2017. The two girls were meant to only take a short hike and then meet back with their parents hours later, but tragically, they were never seen alive again.

When their parents discovered that their children were missing, they started a long night search for the girls. The next day, on February 14th, 2017, the two girls were found murdered just a short distance from the side of the trail which they had previously been hiking on the day before.

The small town was shaken as it realized that one of its own members of the community could have been a double murderer. The town and the family were devastated with the news, describing Abigail Williams as an artistic and independent kind person, and Liberty German as a lover of sports and somebody who was not afraid stick up for anybody who needed help.

Details about the case

The Delphi murders, though heavily publicized and questioned, have had many key details of the case withheld from the public by the police chief investigators. As of today, five years later, the police have still yet to reveal the way in which the girls were murdered. This withholding of information, and specifically the cause of death, is because it was so peculiar that their revelation could help the case of the murderer and taint the police investigation.

The element of this horrible case that has brought into the public eye so strongly, is the fact that the person who committed the murders could have been on a video recording of a suspicious man on the hiking trail, found on German’s cell phone. The video and audio recording were taken moments before they were killed. The video depicts a white man wearing a brown shirt covered In a blue jacket and blue jeans. The short clip that was released shows the man walking slowly towards the girls location. It is a man’s voice, presumably speaking to the two girls, telling them to go down the hill.

It can only be assumed that the girls took these videos because the man had been doing something suspicious or had been following them. The bravery and quick thinking of the girls to record the man helped allow for the police to have a prime suspect and even produce a sketch of what he may look like. At the beginning of the investigation, it was assumed that these videos would give the police ample evidence to make a quick arrest. But as the case is still unsolved, five years later, many people are questioning what the police are doing wrong and why they have not been able to find the culprit.

Possible Suspects Emerging

Despite the years that have gone by since the case initially opened, police investigators still put a high priority on solving the case and bringing the perpetrator to justice. Up until recently, the public has not had much information on possible suspects, but that has begun to change, as a person of interest has been exposed.

Kegan Anthony Kline, a 27-year-old man, has been brought up by key investigators, as they ask the public any information that may be known about him. Kline is currently in a Florida prison on 30 counts of child pornography, exploitation, and solicitation. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, however, there is evidence that an Instagram account, run by Kline, going by the name –anthony_shots- was used by Kline to solicit young girls into giving him nude images. He would pretend to be another man, while interacting with underage girls, attempting to gain their trust before abusing them.

Kline had lived with his father in Peru, Indiana, close to Delphi, Indiana. The police had apparently been suspicious of Kline since the very beginning of the investigation. The police even went to the efforts of raiding Kline’s father’s house but came up short with finding anything to connect the man the murders of German and Williams. Despite this, the police are still trying to obtain information about his previous Instagram account and ask the public for any screenshots that they may have or information that can be given about it.

The police have been secretive about why they investigate certain suspects, and secretive about the details of the murders. When the police decided to bring Kline’s Instagram account to the forefront of the investigation and asked the public for any information, people began to question the purpose of this. Many members of the public believed that this somehow alluded that the girls may have had contact with Kline through his fake Instagram account.

As of today, however, he has still yet to be charged with any murder, not even the Delphine murders which he may be connected to.

Another interesting part about the secrecy that the police have decided to continue with is that they claim to have some sort of direct knowledge about who the murderer is. The police are very weary of giving the criminal any sort of hints about what they are investigating, but they continue to say that any day now could be the day that they get justice, and that the perpetrator should be worried.

What now?

All the community of Delphi and the parents of the two girls can now do is wait. They have already waited for five years with little progression in the case and can only hope to move forward. Despite this sluggish pace, the family of German and Williams reveal that they still have faith in the police and are especially hopeful because of the public's interest in the case and the amount of traction that it still gets in the media today.

