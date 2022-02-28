Only Murders in the Building Show Adds Fuel to True Crime Obsession

Despite Only Murders in the Building's legitimacy not being based on any real stories, there’s no doubt that it captures the essence of what makes true crime and interesting stories great. The series revolves around a trio of tenants in New York apartments discovering a murder has taken place in their complex, which leads to them creating their own investigation due to their own shared obsession of true crime podcasts bringing them together just before the murder takes place. With the three of them brought together by something that they find out interests all of them, they begin their own investigation - with results that create an important foundation in the series. Bear in mind, this article may contain spoilers for the series, but don’t be deterred from watching it - the show and its relation to true crime are no doubt interesting.

A Way to Find a Death - The Series’ Basics

With Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short as the leads, the show’s audio-podcast format comes from the fact that the three friends in the show are obsessed with true crime drama podcasts. When someone in their apartment complex dies, the NYPD rules it a suicide, but these three crime aficionados decide to take matters into their own hands, resulting in them assembling an audio podcast to track down the murderer and further investigate strange happenings in the building. The show received so much critical acclaim that it was already slated for a second season after finishing its first season back in October of this year.

The series is structured in episodes while also using the audio format of a podcast to further the experience of tracking down the murderer while also leaning into its themes and motifs. Between random gags, songs and every little other detail that makes the series what it is, Only Murders in the Building is as funny as it is a treat to listen to. Martin and Short, a comedic duo since the 80s, now have had their first scripted project together in years - and only the second time Martin has forayed into the realm of television. The two retain their chemistry as their respective characters, while Gomez is something of a left-field pick as a teen celebrity. Though she is not given quite as much to work with, her piece in the story and the show carries it, with her often knowing more about the murder than she lets on and her status making her a hard fit to compare with both of the seasoned actors in the old comedy duo. Even still, the trio fit nicely together as they explore the possibility and the evidence that suggests the person that brought them together ultimately didn’t die the way the investigators thought. The ending of the show even sets them up for the planned second season as they find something else to investigate - and figure out that Gomez’s character is hiding stuff that she knows about the murders even before the ending of the first season.

Theming and Placing Importance on Podcasts

The most interesting thing about the series is its importance placed on podcasts. Podcasts have been a fairly new venture recently for many celebrities, producers and authors - with the age of computers that enable us to listen to music or audio, podcasts have been increasing in both popularity and flair. Between music producers, rappers and artists answering questions from fans or just talking about their lives, podcasts provide a window into a world when listened to - but they also simulate real-life conversations happening a table away, as if one was there listening to the conversation without being able to offer their own peace - and for those who don’t like butting in, it might be a worthwhile amount of time spent.

Almost everyone’s tried their hand at a podcast at some point. Whether it’s a podcast setup in the backyard or the setups of a professional at work, podcasts are easy and simple to record - and thanks to the pandemic keeping almost everyone at home, there’s bound to be plenty of people who made the move to try new things. The move to podcasts over attempting to go viral on other sites has been especially high as of a couple years ago, so there's no doubt that the amount of people who have been going into creating podcasts is quite high. So following along with the trio’s podcast, named after the title of the series, is going to be a fun ride. The 30-minute episodes are intercut with podcast segments that tie into the events of the series, as well as each episode’s theme and takeaways adding into the overarching plot of the story. With important thematics like these, plenty of celebrity guests to go around and lots of nuanced jokes, the crime comedy drama is prime enjoyment for both lighthearted folks and those who like crime dramas alike, without question.

Although it itself is not based on true crime, the basic and light foundation of the series is what makes it great - and its critical acclaim is hard to ignore. With a 100 percent rating on rotten tomatoes and critics raving about the Hulu original, Only Murders in the Building has plenty of everything to offer its viewers, and there’s no doubts that with this much quality in just the first season, the second season slated for next year will offer even greater heights for a first-season new series that has already performed quite well. Whether one is interested in a funny comedy that contrasts against the scariness of bearing witness to or actually being part of a murder investigation or other true crime, or just the ideas behind a crime drama being appealing and paired with a gentler side simply to ease the edge of an already tense world made by its crimes, Only Murders in the Building receives a hearty recommendation for its simplicity, humor and modern premise that strikes a relatable chord with its audience.