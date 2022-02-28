This 430,000-Year-Old Cold Case is the Oldest Crime Known on Earth

There have been plenty of crazy murder mysteries that have gone unsolved for months, years, or possibly even decades (case in point, the case of the “Black Dahlia”, which is famously the oldest unsolved crime in the US). However, not one of these even comes close to perhaps the oldest known murder mystery - almost 500,000 years old and having never been solved in full. In 2015, a fossilized skull was found deep within a Spanish cave that pointed to evidence of a homicide. Two fractures inflicted from the same weapon were discovered on the skull deep inside a mineshaft in the cave titled “Sima de Los Huesos” - appropriately translating to “Pit of the Bones”. On top of that, the skull doesn’t even belong to a modern human - the skull, belonging to a Neanderthal lineage, caused a deeper investigation of what they could figure out about quite possibly the world’s oldest fully unsolved murder.

The Research and the Results

After carefully conducting lots of scans, forensics, and studying the given evidence on the skull and where it was found, the results concluded some details about homicides that predated modern humans - meaning that our species cannot claim solidarity as the only species to have committed murder. The kill was stated to be an “act of interpersonal violence” by a paleontologist who analyzed the skull. The victim had two penetrating fractures on the left side of the forehead, and the wounds were interpreted as blunt force trauma occurring around the time of death thanks to analysis via police methods. The victim, identified as a young adult, suffered two of the same type of wound, concluding in the inference of an intent to kill with the weapon being the same type of object.

The location of the shaft also led to other mysteries being questioned and answered. “Pit of the Bones” was considered an ancient burial ground prior - in 1987, a giant bone bed was discovered at the site, and excavations promptly began as excavators discovered almost 28 individuals with different remnants left behind, all of which were from previous forms of Homo sapiens, such as Homo heidelbergensis and a mysterious Homo species that have not been discovered anywhere else in the world. The first piece of the skull that was found for the oldest murder mystery was found in 1990, and after that experts reconstructed the skull piece by piece until they finally got the whole skull together - and from there, the team got to work examining the skull until the age and species was finally determined. The chemical makeup and structure of the bone around the holes ultimately led to these conclusions.

Although there is evidence to support ancient hominins brutalizing and cannibalizing each other, the Paleolithic, which this skull dates back to, has little evidence of other humans using brute force against each other. Among many others, this piece of evidence and knowledge ultimately created these conclusions - and thus, this reveals the oldest known murder in documented history. Unfortunately, it will likely never be solved in full - as it is quite hard to find a motive, perpetrator, and recreate the exact play-by-play of how the murder took place. But even despite the lack of evidence, the mere discovery of the skull reveals an unspoken social structure between early hominins. The existence of this data creates yet another piece of early history that scientists are otherwise struggling to recreate and fully understand. And though there are many cases that also remain unsolved for quite some time, nothing will ever trump the case that has been unsolved for 430,000 years.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the ancient story is that there was not one type of hominin around that time of the murder. Between early homo sapiens, neanderthals, and other hominids, there was a huge melting pot of different species around the time of the Pleistocene. The bone fragments in Sima de Los Huesos make it so that there is a huge piece of this history of different species readily available for analysis and excavation, resulting in lots of discoveries among this one. Violence has been around for quite some time and has been a “cultural meditation” according to bioarchaeologist Debra Martin, who cited the head burials from Ofnet Cave in Germany as another example of early violence being carried out and meditated, even before modern humans walked the earth and developed their history. The sheer amount of possibility that comes from this case and its development is astronomical.

Although the mystery is not entirely solved, this ancient murder no doubt has lots of interesting implications that offer a peek into the past lives and possible behaviors of those who existed before humans - and it means that humans themselves cannot claim to be the only ones capable of committing murder. However, despite the possible array of questions that comes from the whole crime, there is so much that is left to the creative mind that it makes us wonder how to recreate such an event. Perhaps there was a disagreement that resulted in a physical struggle or an ambush that was premeditated - it is hard to distinguish.

The motivations, driving forces, and exact emotions of ancient societies that predate our own are hard to read or even really recognize and understand. Further, the case has been considered solved to its fullest degree being that there is a lack of information that can be gleaned any further beyond just the forensic remains of a victim. Without any way of figuring out relevance, all that’s there is to simply look at the skull - and think about how crazy it is that this happened so long ago. Who knows, perhaps in the future more instances of early murders will be discovered, leading into more cultural interpretations of the distant past - and perhaps the beginnings of what could be considered a deeply-rooted problem.