This 430,000-Year-Old Cold Case is the Oldest Crime Known on Earth

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Flcpo_0eQqoY2p00
Unsplash

There have been plenty of crazy murder mysteries that have gone unsolved for months, years, or possibly even decades (case in point, the case of the “Black Dahlia”, which is famously the oldest unsolved crime in the US). However, not one of these even comes close to perhaps the oldest known murder mystery - almost 500,000 years old and having never been solved in full. In 2015, a fossilized skull was found deep within a Spanish cave that pointed to evidence of a homicide. Two fractures inflicted from the same weapon were discovered on the skull deep inside a mineshaft in the cave titled “Sima de Los Huesos” - appropriately translating to “Pit of the Bones”. On top of that, the skull doesn’t even belong to a modern human - the skull, belonging to a Neanderthal lineage, caused a deeper investigation of what they could figure out about quite possibly the world’s oldest fully unsolved murder.

The Research and the Results

After carefully conducting lots of scans, forensics, and studying the given evidence on the skull and where it was found, the results concluded some details about homicides that predated modern humans - meaning that our species cannot claim solidarity as the only species to have committed murder. The kill was stated to be an “act of interpersonal violence” by a paleontologist who analyzed the skull. The victim had two penetrating fractures on the left side of the forehead, and the wounds were interpreted as blunt force trauma occurring around the time of death thanks to analysis via police methods. The victim, identified as a young adult, suffered two of the same type of wound, concluding in the inference of an intent to kill with the weapon being the same type of object.

The location of the shaft also led to other mysteries being questioned and answered. “Pit of the Bones” was considered an ancient burial ground prior - in 1987, a giant bone bed was discovered at the site, and excavations promptly began as excavators discovered almost 28 individuals with different remnants left behind, all of which were from previous forms of Homo sapiens, such as Homo heidelbergensis and a mysterious Homo species that have not been discovered anywhere else in the world. The first piece of the skull that was found for the oldest murder mystery was found in 1990, and after that experts reconstructed the skull piece by piece until they finally got the whole skull together - and from there, the team got to work examining the skull until the age and species was finally determined. The chemical makeup and structure of the bone around the holes ultimately led to these conclusions.

Although there is evidence to support ancient hominins brutalizing and cannibalizing each other, the Paleolithic, which this skull dates back to, has little evidence of other humans using brute force against each other. Among many others, this piece of evidence and knowledge ultimately created these conclusions - and thus, this reveals the oldest known murder in documented history. Unfortunately, it will likely never be solved in full - as it is quite hard to find a motive, perpetrator, and recreate the exact play-by-play of how the murder took place. But even despite the lack of evidence, the mere discovery of the skull reveals an unspoken social structure between early hominins. The existence of this data creates yet another piece of early history that scientists are otherwise struggling to recreate and fully understand. And though there are many cases that also remain unsolved for quite some time, nothing will ever trump the case that has been unsolved for 430,000 years.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the ancient story is that there was not one type of hominin around that time of the murder. Between early homo sapiens, neanderthals, and other hominids, there was a huge melting pot of different species around the time of the Pleistocene. The bone fragments in Sima de Los Huesos make it so that there is a huge piece of this history of different species readily available for analysis and excavation, resulting in lots of discoveries among this one. Violence has been around for quite some time and has been a “cultural meditation” according to bioarchaeologist Debra Martin, who cited the head burials from Ofnet Cave in Germany as another example of early violence being carried out and meditated, even before modern humans walked the earth and developed their history. The sheer amount of possibility that comes from this case and its development is astronomical.

Although the mystery is not entirely solved, this ancient murder no doubt has lots of interesting implications that offer a peek into the past lives and possible behaviors of those who existed before humans - and it means that humans themselves cannot claim to be the only ones capable of committing murder. However, despite the possible array of questions that comes from the whole crime, there is so much that is left to the creative mind that it makes us wonder how to recreate such an event. Perhaps there was a disagreement that resulted in a physical struggle or an ambush that was premeditated - it is hard to distinguish.

The motivations, driving forces, and exact emotions of ancient societies that predate our own are hard to read or even really recognize and understand. Further, the case has been considered solved to its fullest degree being that there is a lack of information that can be gleaned any further beyond just the forensic remains of a victim. Without any way of figuring out relevance, all that’s there is to simply look at the skull - and think about how crazy it is that this happened so long ago. Who knows, perhaps in the future more instances of early murders will be discovered, leading into more cultural interpretations of the distant past - and perhaps the beginnings of what could be considered a deeply-rooted problem.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# cold case# cave# solve crime# unsolved crime

Comments / 1

Published by

Liz Fe Lifestyle has a True Crime column | Subscribe to get true crime content right to your inbox every week | lizfelifestyle.com

Columbus, OH
6345 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

Delphi, IN

Video and Audio recording, but still no arrests - How the Delphi murders continue to stay unsolved

In the tiny town of Delphi Indiana, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, two best friends, went out to a hiking trail together. It was a day off from school for them, on February 13th, 2017. The two girls were meant to only take a short hike and then meet back with their parents hours later, but tragically, they were never seen alive again.

Read full story
1 comments

Only Murders in the Building Show Adds Fuel to True Crime Obsession

Despite Only Murders in the Building's legitimacy not being based on any real stories, there’s no doubt that it captures the essence of what makes true crime and interesting stories great. The series revolves around a trio of tenants in New York apartments discovering a murder has taken place in their complex, which leads to them creating their own investigation due to their own shared obsession of true crime podcasts bringing them together just before the murder takes place. With the three of them brought together by something that they find out interests all of them, they begin their own investigation - with results that create an important foundation in the series. Bear in mind, this article may contain spoilers for the series, but don’t be deterred from watching it - the show and its relation to true crime are no doubt interesting.

Read full story
2 comments

Counterfeit Vaccination Card Leads to Arrest After Obvious Misspelling

Counterfeits of everything exist in all places - simply because for reasons like laziness or scalping profit, people don’t want to acquire the real deal of something. Counterfeit collectibles, identification, cars and everything in between all exist places, and swindlers are constantly trying to get people to buy them - either knowingly or unknowingly depending on how the counterfeit actually is supposed to work. Collectors especially face this plight frequently - people are constantly producing counterfeits, bootlegs, and scams that will put thorns into their sides. But more recently, a far more serious counterfeit scam has been making headlines - that being the illegal reproduction and sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Counterfeits of official documents have also already existed - kids getting arrested or even busted for attempting to purchase alcohol with fake drivers’ licenses that prove they are over 21 has been happening for quite some time. But now, people are attempting to skirt getting the vaccination by having a fake record - and this ushers in a whole new generation of attempting to prevent fraudulence.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

New York Family Opens Door for Fake UPS Worker

A terrifying concept to us is the idea of something or someone that we trust turning around and betraying that trust. An even more terrifying concept to us is the idea of our own homes being invaded or robbed even when we are there. When we see a delivery person, we typically do not expect that delivery person to fight back at us or to attack us, which was the unfortunate reality for this family who had just thought that they had a new delivery to pick up that they may have forgotten about.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

What is Up with the Bizarre “Florida Man” Headlines?

In 2013, people were often spending their time looking up Florida headlines about crime and laughing until they cried. Seven years later, in 2020, people were once again looking up “Florida Man” headlines - and laughing at the sheer absurdity of the headlines they found. There are plenty more bizarre and ridiculous headlines where those came from - and believe it or not, every single one of them is true. So, how do these bizarre and crazy headlines come up every so often - and why are many of them on the news in Florida? This article will hopefully offer an explanation that can show how many of these bizarre - but true - stories end up on the forefront of the Florida news.

Read full story
2 comments
Waterloo, IA

Iowa Teen Escapes Custody By Jumping From Car

In Iowa, something unthinkable or that most of us would believe could only happen in a movie has occurred. Someone imprisoned has escaped their prison and is now on the loose. The idea of something like this occurring, especially to those living in the area, can cause high amounts of stress and discomfort in those who leave their homes for the day.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Scientists Theorized Beautiful Woman was Too Pretty to Be a Criminal in 1928

Fela Palick, the woman who had been responsible for the murder of her lover, was the face of evil despite her beauty. This was the belief of the inventor of a device and a character study mirror, however, that could analyze a split image of a human face. In the splits, it showed how a person would look with two left or two right sides. Today, we have something similar, through our social media filters.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan Art School Teacher Leaves Cryptic Messages in Middle School Classrooms

A 59-year-old Michigan art teacher is now facing criminal charges due to the allegedly placing of threatening, hand-written notes in three middle school classrooms. The investigators report that the surveillance cameras at the school had caught Johanne Rhône slipping the notes underneath the doors of the classrooms at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Rhône had been a teacher at the school at the time of her placing the letters. As a result of her being caught by the cameras doing the act, she has been charged with making a terrorist threat towards those at the school, or a false report of terrorism.

Read full story
1 comments

Devoted Followers Take Drastic Measures When They Believe Comet Will Destroy Earth

Cults are known for misleading and brainwashing their members, and sometimes even coercing people into dying by mass suicide. A well-known example of this is the “Heaven’s Gate” cult, founded in 1974 and showcased in the 2020 documentary “Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults.”

Read full story
67 comments

Immigrant Lives Double Life While Wreaking Havoc in Gay Community

In 2010, Skandaraj Navaratnam went missing. He was a 40-year-old gay man who moved from Sri Lanka to Toronto, Canada so he could live his life openly. In Sri Lanka, he was forced to hide his sexuality. After moving, Skandaraj lived in the inclusive and supportive gay community of Church-Wellesley Village, where he was last seen. He was loved by his family and friends. Nobody knew where he was for seven years.

Read full story
116 comments
Opelousas, LA

Boy Unknowingly Grows Up With Wrong Family After Nationwide Search Following His Disappearance

In 1912, the Dunbar family tried to escape the August heat by going out for a camping trip at Swayze Lake in Opelousas, Louisiana. The family was Lessie and Percy Dunbar and their two young children, Bobby and Alonzo.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman Assumes Multiple False Identities Over 20 Years

Kimberly McLean left her Pennsylvania home in 1986 when she was 18 years old. Her mother, Deanne McLean, had divorced Kimberly’s father James when she was a child and remarried a man named Robert Becker. Kimberly didn’t like the change and didn’t get along with her parents. After she moved, she told them not to try to contact her again, then disappeared.

Read full story
10 comments
Columbus, OH

12 Year Old Girl Goes Missing with 23 Year Old Vampire Boyfriend

On April 23rd, 2006, a young boy was walking down Cameron Road in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada when he saw something horrifying in the windows of one of the houses; there were dead bodies on the floor.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Wins $31 Million Lottery and Disappears

Although Abraham Shakespeare won $31 million lottery that was the end of his good luck. Abraham grew up poor in a rural town in Florida, raised by a family that worked in the fields to make money. He left school early on in his education so he could work to help support his family, and was therefore mostly illiterate. Abraham had also spent some time in and out of juvy and prison. Before he won the lottery at 41, he was working as a laborer with a small income and failing to pay child support.

Read full story
79 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Girl "Mysteriously" Disappears on Graduation Day in 2001

It’s always scary when a young woman goes missing. Scarier still if you’re a friend, a neighbor, or God forbid, her parent or sibling. Some people disappear without a trace, never to be found again. Some people are found decades later. Some of the abductors and murderers have faced justice. Some of the victims are recovered alive. This young woman was found only one year later, but all that was left to be found were her bones.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, MO

America's Most Wanted Triple Cold Case 3 Women Still Missing from 1992

Oftentimes, when you hear a story in the news about a disappearance, unless it’s a runaway, it’s an individual who was never seen again, and if they were found, they were usually dead for some time. Very rarely do you see a case like a triple disappearance with close to no leads. In 1992, three women were kidnapped from Springfield, Missouri; there is next to no evidence to indicate who is responsible.

Read full story
24 comments
Tupelo, MS

Young Girl Goes Missing in 1992

Having your child go missing is scary. Having your child go missing leaving pools of blood is absolutely nightmarish. This is the horror faced by mother Vickie Felton, whose daughter, Leigh Occhi, 13 at the time, was brutally kidnapped from her home in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Stuntmen Hired to Attack Celebrity Fan in 2001

We see deaths like this all too often these days; whether it’s a stint in a game like Grand Theft Auto, a scene in a Quentin Tarantino movie, or any crime series on television. Unfortunately, this is not one of those fictional deaths meant for entertainment through gratuitous violence. In May 2001, Bonnie Lee Bakely, second wife of actor Robert Blake, was shot to death while sitting in her husband’s car outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy