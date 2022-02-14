Devoted Followers Take Drastic Measures When They Believe Comet Will Destroy Earth

Heaven’s Gate

Cults are known for misleading and brainwashing their members, and sometimes even coercing people into dying by mass suicide. A well-known example of this is the “Heaven’s Gate” cult, founded in 1974 and showcased in the 2020 documentary “Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults.”

One of the leaders of Heaven’s Gate was a Texan Christian musician named Marshall Applewhite. After getting divorced and losing his job, Applewhite seemed to have a breakdown, so when he met Bonnie Nettles he was already struggling for purpose in his life. Nettles was also a very religious person, divorced and working as a nurse. Even before meeting Applewhite, she held some obscure religious beliefs.

The two are said to have had an instant spiritual connection upon meeting in 1972, and together, their beliefs and ideas began to evolve. They started to see themselves as spiritual and holy messengers as described in the Bible; Nettles and Applewhite thought they were meant to lead people to heaven.

The Founding Ideas of the Heaven’s Gate

The cult’s ideology is based in a mixture of Christianity and science fiction. The main idea was that the members of the group were meant to ascend to heaven in spaceships after leaving behind their human forms.

Nettles and Applewhite started loudly spreading their message around the country in 1974, advertising “The Evolutionary Level Above Human,” which meant that people would eventually transition into an alien form when they ascend to heaven. The pair claimed they were from this above level and that they were sent to help guide people onto a spaceship that would bring them to heaven.

To the surprise of many, people started to join the group.

The members left behind their families and friends and they followed their leaders as they moved around the country. Some of the less dedicated of the 200+ members disliked the strict rules of the group and left, eventually leaving only 39 members in the end.

The rules fluctuated, involving extreme anti-sex and conformity norms. Relationships were not allowed and some male members were even castrated. All members dressed the same and were given new names; Applewhite went by Bo/Do and Bonnie was Peep/Ti.

While they continued to move around over the years, Nettles and Applewhite assured their members that a spaceship would come to deliver them to the afterlife before the world ended. They eventually decided to settle in a mansion in San Diego, California.

Heaven’s Gate even had a website which they used to recruit members and spread their message. The site is still up today, maintained by two former members. Some use the example of the cult as an anti-Internet argument, but the cult existed before they were online.

On the website, heavensgate.com:

If you study the material on this website you will hopefully understand our joy and what our purpose here on Earth has been. You may even find your "boarding pass" to leave with us during this brief "window." We are so very thankful that we have been recipients of this opportunity to prepare for membership in Their Kingdom, and to experience Their boundless Caring and Nurturing.

Knowing what became of the group, it’s unsettling to be able to look at the old school website now.

The cult was always criticized for its strange beliefs but started to turn into something more dangerous when Nettles died.

Bonnie Nettles’ Death

In the 1980s, Nettles was diagnosed with cancer. Her death in 1985 contradicted the idea that the group would ascend together, devastating Applewhite. The two had considered themselves as sexless life partners but now Nettles was gone.

Applewhite had to change some of the cult’s teachings in order to explain Nettles’ early death. The group started to focus more on death as the way to leaving the human vehicle behind and getting to The Evolutionary Level Above Human (TELAH), and Nettles just happened to get there early. Applewhite eventually started preaching ideas of suicide, and thought of himself as similar to Jesus Christ.

The Group’s Mass Suicide

At first, the cult was just strange, but then it became deadly. Applewhite was trying to find a good time for the group to move on from their human bodies, and the opportunity presented itself in the Hale-Bopp Comet. They thought that a spaceship would be traveling behind the comet, coming to take them to the next level.

In 1997, when the comet was nearing Earth, the group took drugs mixed with applesauce and vodka and waited to die . They did it in three stages and planned it out carefully; all members wore matching black outfits and brand new Nikes, and some had purple shrouds placed over their faces. They had supposedly packed bags to bring along with them. Evidence was found suggesting that members used plastic bags to suffocate themselves and speed up the process. The group’s followers, ranging in age from 26 to 72, left behind video tapes about their plan; they were excited and happy about going to the next level.

Written on their website

The joy is that our Older Member in the Evolutionary Level Above Human (the "Kingdom of Heaven") has made it clear to us that Hale-Bopp's approach is the "marker" we've been waiting for -- the time for the arrival of the spacecraft from the Level Above Human to take us home to "Their World" -- in the literal Heavens. Our 22 years of classroom here on planet Earth is finally coming to conclusion -- "graduation" from the Human Evolutionary Level. We are happily prepared to leave "this world" and go with Ti's crew.

All 39 remaining members, including Applewhite, were later found dead in their mansion in California. The cult has been a cautionary tale ever since.