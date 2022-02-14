Devoted Followers Take Drastic Measures When They Believe Comet Will Destroy Earth

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzcpJ_0eCPyZZ700
Unsplash

Heaven’s Gate

Cults are known for misleading and brainwashing their members, and sometimes even coercing people into dying by mass suicide. A well-known example of this is the “Heaven’s Gate” cult, founded in 1974 and showcased in the 2020 documentary “Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults.”

One of the leaders of Heaven’s Gate was a Texan Christian musician named Marshall Applewhite. After getting divorced and losing his job, Applewhite seemed to have a breakdown, so when he met Bonnie Nettles he was already struggling for purpose in his life. Nettles was also a very religious person, divorced and working as a nurse. Even before meeting Applewhite, she held some obscure religious beliefs.

The two are said to have had an instant spiritual connection upon meeting in 1972, and together, their beliefs and ideas began to evolve. They started to see themselves as spiritual and holy messengers as described in the Bible; Nettles and Applewhite thought they were meant to lead people to heaven.

The Founding Ideas of the Heaven’s Gate

The cult’s ideology is based in a mixture of Christianity and science fiction. The main idea was that the members of the group were meant to ascend to heaven in spaceships after leaving behind their human forms.

Nettles and Applewhite started loudly spreading their message around the country in 1974, advertising “The Evolutionary Level Above Human,” which meant that people would eventually transition into an alien form when they ascend to heaven. The pair claimed they were from this above level and that they were sent to help guide people onto a spaceship that would bring them to heaven.

To the surprise of many, people started to join the group.

The members left behind their families and friends and they followed their leaders as they moved around the country. Some of the less dedicated of the 200+ members disliked the strict rules of the group and left, eventually leaving only 39 members in the end.

The rules fluctuated, involving extreme anti-sex and conformity norms. Relationships were not allowed and some male members were even castrated. All members dressed the same and were given new names; Applewhite went by Bo/Do and Bonnie was Peep/Ti.

While they continued to move around over the years, Nettles and Applewhite assured their members that a spaceship would come to deliver them to the afterlife before the world ended. They eventually decided to settle in a mansion in San Diego, California.

Heaven’s Gate even had a website which they used to recruit members and spread their message. The site is still up today, maintained by two former members. Some use the example of the cult as an anti-Internet argument, but the cult existed before they were online.

On the website, heavensgate.com:

If you study the material on this website you will hopefully understand our joy and what our purpose here on Earth has been. You may even find your "boarding pass" to leave with us during this brief "window." We are so very thankful that we have been recipients of this opportunity to prepare for membership in Their Kingdom, and to experience Their boundless Caring and Nurturing.

Knowing what became of the group, it’s unsettling to be able to look at the old school website now.

The cult was always criticized for its strange beliefs but started to turn into something more dangerous when Nettles died.

Bonnie Nettles’ Death

In the 1980s, Nettles was diagnosed with cancer. Her death in 1985 contradicted the idea that the group would ascend together, devastating Applewhite. The two had considered themselves as sexless life partners but now Nettles was gone.

Applewhite had to change some of the cult’s teachings in order to explain Nettles’ early death. The group started to focus more on death as the way to leaving the human vehicle behind and getting to The Evolutionary Level Above Human (TELAH), and Nettles just happened to get there early. Applewhite eventually started preaching ideas of suicide, and thought of himself as similar to Jesus Christ.

The Group’s Mass Suicide

At first, the cult was just strange, but then it became deadly. Applewhite was trying to find a good time for the group to move on from their human bodies, and the opportunity presented itself in the Hale-Bopp Comet. They thought that a spaceship would be traveling behind the comet, coming to take them to the next level.

In 1997, when the comet was nearing Earth, the group took drugs mixed with applesauce and vodka and waited to die. They did it in three stages and planned it out carefully; all members wore matching black outfits and brand new Nikes, and some had purple shrouds placed over their faces. They had supposedly packed bags to bring along with them. Evidence was found suggesting that members used plastic bags to suffocate themselves and speed up the process. The group’s followers, ranging in age from 26 to 72, left behind video tapes about their plan; they were excited and happy about going to the next level.

Written on their website

The joy is that our Older Member in the Evolutionary Level Above Human (the "Kingdom of Heaven") has made it clear to us that Hale-Bopp's approach is the "marker" we've been waiting for -- the time for the arrival of the spacecraft from the Level Above Human to take us home to "Their World" -- in the literal Heavens. Our 22 years of classroom here on planet Earth is finally coming to conclusion -- "graduation" from the Human Evolutionary Level. We are happily prepared to leave "this world" and go with Ti's crew.

All 39 remaining members, including Applewhite, were later found dead in their mansion in California. The cult has been a cautionary tale ever since.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# cult# comet# christianity# religion

Comments / 39

Published by

Liz Fe Lifestyle has a True Crime column | Subscribe to get true crime content right to your inbox every week | lizfelifestyle.com

Columbus, OH
5899 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

Immigrant Lives Double Life While Wreaking Havoc in Gay Community

In 2010, Skandaraj Navaratnam went missing. He was a 40-year-old gay man who moved from Sri Lanka to Toronto, Canada so he could live his life openly. In Sri Lanka, he was forced to hide his sexuality. After moving, Skandaraj lived in the inclusive and supportive gay community of Church-Wellesley Village, where he was last seen. He was loved by his family and friends. Nobody knew where he was for seven years.

Read full story
81 comments
Opelousas, LA

Boy Unknowingly Grows Up With Wrong Family After Nationwide Search Following His Disappearance

In 1912, the Dunbar family tried to escape the August heat by going out for a camping trip at Swayze Lake in Opelousas, Louisiana. The family was Lessie and Percy Dunbar and their two young children, Bobby and Alonzo.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman Assumes Multiple False Identities Over 20 Years

Kimberly McLean left her Pennsylvania home in 1986 when she was 18 years old. Her mother, Deanne McLean, had divorced Kimberly’s father James when she was a child and remarried a man named Robert Becker. Kimberly didn’t like the change and didn’t get along with her parents. After she moved, she told them not to try to contact her again, then disappeared.

Read full story
8 comments
Columbus, OH

12 Year Old Girl Goes Missing with 23 Year Old Vampire Boyfriend

On April 23rd, 2006, a young boy was walking down Cameron Road in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada when he saw something horrifying in the windows of one of the houses; there were dead bodies on the floor.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Man Wins $31 Million Lottery and Disappears

Although Abraham Shakespeare won $31 million lottery that was the end of his good luck. Abraham grew up poor in a rural town in Florida, raised by a family that worked in the fields to make money. He left school early on in his education so he could work to help support his family, and was therefore mostly illiterate. Abraham had also spent some time in and out of juvy and prison. Before he won the lottery at 41, he was working as a laborer with a small income and failing to pay child support.

Read full story
61 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Girl "Mysteriously" Disappears on Graduation Day in 2001

It’s always scary when a young woman goes missing. Scarier still if you’re a friend, a neighbor, or God forbid, her parent or sibling. Some people disappear without a trace, never to be found again. Some people are found decades later. Some of the abductors and murderers have faced justice. Some of the victims are recovered alive. This young woman was found only one year later, but all that was left to be found were her bones.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, MO

America's Most Wanted Triple Cold Case 3 Women Still Missing from 1992

Oftentimes, when you hear a story in the news about a disappearance, unless it’s a runaway, it’s an individual who was never seen again, and if they were found, they were usually dead for some time. Very rarely do you see a case like a triple disappearance with close to no leads. In 1992, three women were kidnapped from Springfield, Missouri; there is next to no evidence to indicate who is responsible.

Read full story
23 comments
Columbus, OH

Cult Couple Marry After the "Mysterious" Passing of their Ex-Spouses

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, currently stand on trial for the murder of Lori’s two younger children in 2019. But the case is convoluted and surrounded by other mysterious deaths related to Lori and Chad Vallow and their families. So what happened?

Read full story
15 comments
Tupelo, MS

Young Girl Goes Missing in 1992

Having your child go missing is scary. Having your child go missing leaving pools of blood is absolutely nightmarish. This is the horror faced by mother Vickie Felton, whose daughter, Leigh Occhi, 13 at the time, was brutally kidnapped from her home in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Stuntmen Hired to Attack Celebrity Fan in 2001

We see deaths like this all too often these days; whether it’s a stint in a game like Grand Theft Auto, a scene in a Quentin Tarantino movie, or any crime series on television. Unfortunately, this is not one of those fictional deaths meant for entertainment through gratuitous violence. In May 2001, Bonnie Lee Bakely, second wife of actor Robert Blake, was shot to death while sitting in her husband’s car outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami Real Estate Agent Suspected of Multiple Crimes Against Homeless Community

In Miami, Florida, a real estate agent has recently been put under suspicion for being responsible for the murder of numerous homeless men, and is now having the label of being a serial killer put onto him. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

14 Year Old Boy's Disappearance in 1998 Leads to Conviction of Classmate

Some people just end up having a rough life, those were the cards that they were dealt. While some individuals are able to learn from that and grow, poor Tristan Jensen never got that opportunity; someone cut his journey too short at the age of 14 when his remains were found in a sewer.

Read full story
30 comments
Chicago, IL

Father and Two Sons Found Deceased at Home in Illinois

A call at 9:45 p.m. had reported a shocking event to the police. In Belvidere, Illinous, two young boys, Benjamin and Sebastian Hintt, and their father, Andrew Hintt, had been found murdered inside of their home located on Union Avenue on December 19th, 2021. The father had only been 31-years-old at the time of his death, and his children only 7- and 5-years-old. Along with the murdered bodies, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk that the father had owned was also missing on the site of the murders. The license plate of the car was an Illinois license plate with the number CT92923. It is believed that the preportator had stolen the car after committing the murders.

Read full story
57 comments
Auburn, AL

Auburn Student Missing Since 1976

After a long, long search, the remains for an Auburn University student that had never made it back to campus after winter break is finally over. The student in question was 22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales, and he had last been seen on January 27, 1976, when he had left his hometown of La Grange, GA, after finishing up his bartending job for the day to make his 35-mile drive back to his campus. The authorities were able to discover his car on Tuesday in an Alabama creek after 45 years of being unsure of what had happened to Kyle Clinkscales.

Read full story
13 comments
Michigan State

Why is Plastic Such a Big Deal All of a Sudden?

When I was little, I used to love going to the beach. I grew up in Michigan, so we didn’t live too far from the lake. Swimming is an activity that’s fun for many children, and I liked the beauty of the water and sand. However, the older I got, the more I noticed the beauty being taken over by garbage, especially plastic waste. Plastic waste is something that’s becoming an extreme issue, and it’s especially worse in oceans.

Read full story
6 comments

How Do We Know if Climate Change is Real?

Growing up in the 2000s, I was in school when the talks of climate change started to come out. I was in elementary school when issues like huge oil spills were going on, and we often had talks about what this kind of stuff meant for our planet. It’s scary to learn about all of the negative things going on with our environment as a child, but it was also scary to learn about just how many adults either didn’t care or didn’t believe that they were happening. I wanted to help our environment, so why didn’t the people around me? This is something that plagued my thoughts for a long time, and climate change has only gotten worse since those first discussions I had in school.

Read full story
132 comments

Is Genetically Engineering Food a Good Thing?

Many of us have heard different arguments about the food that we eat. When it comes to crops, I’ve heard so many different things about how they should be grown. People argue for and against pesticides, and now there’s become a new argument about genetic engineering. If you’re like me, then you probably know little to nothing about genetically engineering food. The term itself just sounds super sciency and hard to comprehend.

Read full story
22 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Man Killed in Conspiracy Involving Ex-Wife and Her Mom in 2000

Jarrod Davidson was a good guy. One of that stereotypical boy next door types. He moved from San Diego to Santa Barbara to attend grad school at the University of California. He was a lover of science and he earned his degree in chemistry and had just started working with a pharmaceutical company before deciding to go to grad school. Though he was a sweet and focused man he also did have his troubles.

Read full story
2 comments

Rihanna is One of the Wealthiest Female Musicians with a Net Worth of $1.7 Billion

Rihanna is a household name at this point in time. If you don't know her for her music then you know her for her clothing or makeup line. She was born on February 20th 1988 and is widely known as a dinger, actress and businesswoman. Rihanna Was born in St Michael and raised in Bridgetown Barbados where she was soon discovered by an American record producer who invited her to the United States. She has 250 million record sales worldwide making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Under her belt she has 14 number 1 and 31 top 10 singles in the US and 30 top 10 singles in the UK. Along with that she has nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 6 Guinness World Records and 13 American Music Awards.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy