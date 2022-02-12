Woman Assumes Multiple False Identities Over 20 Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TW7vX_0eCOYGB900
Unsplash

Kimberly McLean left her Pennsylvania home in 1986 when she was 18 years old. Her mother, Deanne McLean, had divorced Kimberly’s father James when she was a child and remarried a man named Robert Becker. Kimberly didn’t like the change and didn’t get along with her parents. After she moved, she told them not to try to contact her again, then disappeared.

They never saw her again.

Personas Old and New

Though some parts of her story are unknown, Kimberly most likely moved around a bit before assuming the identity of Becky Sue Turner in 1988, two years after she ran away from home. Becky (1969-71) was a two-year-old who had died in California in a fire, who’s birth certificate Kimberly was able to get ahold of. Because Becky had been born in one state then died in another, it would be harder for anyone to notice that her identity had been stolen (especially because, in general, it used to be easier to change your identity).

Later that year, Kimberly moved to Idaho and used Becky Sue Turner’s name to apply for a license. She then legally changed her name Lori Erica Kennedy, got a social security number, and moved to Dallas Texas.

The Final Identity

Kimberly, under the name Lori Erica Kennedy, got her GED and a degree. She started living a normal life.

Kimberly soon met Blake Ruff at church, who she married in 2004 and moved to a different part of Texas with. Their wedding was incredibly small, with only the priest there, because Kimberly didn’t want the wedding to be a big event. She was quiet and evasive about her past, only telling Blake that her parents were dead and that she didn’t have any siblings or relatives, and never really revealed anything about why.

Blake’s family wasn’t sure about Kimberly but Blake didn’t seem to mind her secretive nature, and always assumed she had good reasons for not wanting to talk about it.

The couple started trying for a child but it would be a difficult and long process. After struggling for four years and trying different fertility plans, they finally had a daughter, one who Kimberly was very protective over.

Her overprotectiveness would become a problem; Kimberly started acting strange and erratically, and tensions between Kimberly and Blake’s relatives were growing. She didn’t even want them to be near the child or to hold her. Kimberly often complained about Blake’s family to him and the tension started taking a toll on Blake. They tried couple’s counseling but nothing would change Kimberly’s mind or get her to explain herself, so Blake moved back in with his family in 2010 and filed for divorce.

For Kimberly, who was still going by Lori, this was too much to handle. The mother seemed to lose the ability to take care of herself and the ability to function normally. Kimberly noticeably lost weight and she was sending strange and threatening emails to Blake’s family. Once she allegedly tried to steal their keys and break into their house.

Then, on Christmas Eve in 2010, Kimberly drove to their driveway and was shot by her own hand, still inside the car. The family found her body in the car outside later on when going to get the mail. Blake was reportedly devastated.

After the funeral, the family and authorities went to search Kimberly’s house, trying to find some clue as to what she had been going through that had become too much for her. The house was in complete disarray. When they were going through her possessions, they found a lockbox, which Kimberly had, in the past, told Blake not to open. When they broke into it and looked inside, they realized why: inside the box was the ID and birth certificate of Becky Sue Turner, among other strange documents.

The mystery then began for authorities as they tried to figure out who “Lori” really was. Although she left two suicide notes, they said nothing about her past or false identity, so the police didn’t really know what to go off of other than the contents of the lockbox.

The Investigation

It took investigators a while to figure out who Lori Erica Ruff really was. At first, they went through all the reasons she might have for changing her identity. She could have been running from an abusive relationship, cult, or crime, but none of those possibilities made sense. Officials didn’t yet know why she changed her identity, but they knew that the lies ended up becoming too much for her to handle. What was she hiding from that was so important it would eventually drive her off the edge? They had no idea.

After finding the lockbox, investigators learned that “Becky Sue Turner” was a child who had died long ago, so they still didn’t know who Lori was.

Kimberly was clever and had covered her tracks well. The investigators alone were unable to solve the case until they got help from a forensic genealogist, who works in finding people’s relatives using their DNA.

They sent Kimberly’s DNA to ancestry sites but, for a while, were unable to find anyone who knew her. Eventually, they found enough connections to trace the unidentified woman to a family, the Cassidys, in Pennsylvania.

When the investigators flew to the state to ask the relatives about Lori, they finally found their answers. Lori Erica Kennedy/Ruff, who had stolen and used the identity of Becky Sue Turner to change her name, was actually Kimberly McLean, a teen who had run away from home years ago.

6 years after the beginning of the investigation, Kimberly’s ex-husband’s family and her own relatives finally had closure; however, finding out that the missing daughter is dead isn’t what they would have hoped to hear.

Why did Kimberly feel so motivated to hide herself from her blood family and even the family she had chosen with Blake and her daughter? Perhaps these questions will be answered someday.

