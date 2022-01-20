Washington Redskins Football Star Gunned Down at Home in 2007

When you get your dreams and make them big, you think the world is at your fingertips. Sean Taylor thought the exact same thing after he signed onto the Washington Redskins Football Team. John was born April 1st, 1983 and it was very apparent to his family early on that he was great at football. He played high school football at Pinecrest High School in Miami and then went on to play for the University of Miami. He was not only one of the top football players at the university but also took home one of the top spots in track and field. After he graduated from college, he was selected fifth overall by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft. This caused him to sign a 6 year 18.5 million-dollar contract that included a 13.4 million signing bonus. At this time in his life, he was even engaged to his high school sweetheart Jackie Garcia and they were expecting a child.

Where it Went Wrong:

The night in question is November 26th, 2007. Sean and Jackie had just put their daughter to bed and then headed to bed around 1:45 am. Then the couple was awoken by a loud noise. Immediately Sean grabbed a machete for protection and told Jackie to hide. Within a few seconds, Jackie heard a loud noise, which was the sound of Shawn being shot in the leg. Jackie and their daughter were untouched but she called the police immediately. Sean was then rushed to the hospital but his femoral artery had been severed making him go through a large number of blood transfusions. He passed away the following day due to blood loss.

An Investigation:

Police got back to Sean's house and they noticed that there were glass and wood shavings on the ground. They also found a footprint that led to the bathroom. Jackie couldn't tell them anything because she had been hiding and couldn't identify the shooter, but Sean's family did mention that he wasn't even supposed to be in Miami that weekend. Sean had been injured in an earlier game and had come down to speak to a doctor. Sean also was known for helping out his friends when he could and his friend Malcolm came to visit him in the hospital but Malcolm had been recently cut off by Sean. The police found this very suspicious but Malcolm told them that he had nothing to do with Sean's death. Sean was apparently at a bar during the time of the murder. This was confirmed but police couldn't rule him out as a suspect because the bar was only 15 minutes from Sean's home.

A few days into investigating a tip came in stating that the men involved in Sean's death were from Fort Myers, Florida. The police obviously looked into this and spoke to Sean’s sister Sasha who also lived in that area. Sasha said that she didn't know of anyone who would want to hurt him but her boyfriend and his friends did come to Sean's parties often.

The men Sasha was talking about were Jason Mitchell, Charles Wardlow, Timmy Lee Brown, Venjah Hunte, and Eric Rivera. Right away they were persons of interest because they rented a car the night of the murder and because they didn't pay tolls between Fort Myers and Miami which caused them to have a violation. The police also obtained their cell phone records which show to call between Eric and Charles next to Sean's home on the night of the murder. On November 30th, four out of the five were arrested.

They Got Them:

When they were being questioned all of the suspects denied being involved but Eric was accused of being the actual shooter and Jason as the brains behind the operation. It had come out that Jason had broken into Sean's house the week before the murder for a test run. After this came to light they were all charged with Timmy being arrested on later charges because he couldn't stop bragging about being involved in the murder and still avoided talking to the police.

The men didn't go on trial for 7 years with Eric being the first in 2013. He was convicted of second-degree murder, armed burglary, and home invasion with a firearm. This was later changed to first-degree murder while he was sentenced to 57 years in prison. Charles was sentenced to 30 years. Timmy was sentenced to 18 years. Vanja was sentenced to 29 years. Jason was sentenced to two first-degree murders just like Eric with life in prison.

The police searched for the murder weapon several times but the gun was never found. One of the men told police that the gun was thrown into the Everglades. The police believed that the perpetrators thought Sean had a large amount of money at his home. They were not aware that Sean was going to be home that night and they were probably scared when he came out defending himself and his fiance and daughter.

Sean lost his life to Greed. Sean was a son, a brother, a football player, and a father. All because some teenagers thought they could be slick and greedy and take something from somebody else's life. Now his fiance and daughter have to go on knowing that they can never see him again. He had a much larger football career to finish that he unfortunately never got to fulfill.

Remembering:

When Sean played for the Washington Redskins he wore the number 21. It was later retired on October 17th, 2021 to honor him.