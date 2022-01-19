Young Girl Vanishes While Secretly Working as an Escort to Pay Tuition in 1995

Tina Biggar had the brains and the beauty all ready down at the age of 23. She was studying at the University of Oakland in Rochester Michigan. There she was pursuing a degree in Psychology and working her way through school at the Rochester Chop House. By friends and family alike, Tina was described as dedicated, hard-working, responsible, and a vivacious young woman. But this would all change on August 23rd, 1995.

Vanished:

On August 23rd, Tina's then-boyfriend Todd Nurnberger reported Tina missing. He was attending The University of Michigan at the time. He called saying that Tina had been sleeping when he left for work but when he came home she was not home. Her car was missing and her friends hadn't heard from her or seen her. Todd later called the restaurant where she worked and they told them that Tina had quit about 4 months prior. Todd, who was then very confused, did some investigating around their apartment and found a duffel bag that he had never seen before. Inside the bag was lingerie, condoms, lubricant, thigh-high stockings, and an envelope addressed to an LA escort service. The name on the envelope was addressed to Crystal.

Her Side Gig:

After Tina graduated she wanted to get into a good graduate school and she wanted to do a project that would make her stand out. She decided to do a project on the health risk of high-priced female sex workers. At the beginning of her project, she would contact escort services asking to speak to different women. Soon she got caught up in the lifestyle of being an escort and Tina was going by an alias and was a very popular girl. Tina would make around $250 per appointment. Tina needed that money to pay for school and to pay for a new car. When the escort service she was working for was contacted, they denied knowing who Tina was but then revealed that Tina was in fact going by a different name. She also worked for two other services besides the ones contacted.

The Investigation:

At the start of the investigation, police were able to rule out Tina's then-boyfriend Todd. The relationship was on the rocks and Tina was still planning on moving out on her own later on. Todd had also been seeing other women, so they were both keeping rather large secrets from each other. Ruling out Todd, the policemen turned to a man named Ken Tranchida. Ken was not the most stand-up guy. He had called the escort service she worked for several times and requested Tina. He was a 42-year-old ex-convict with a very bad history.

Tina and Ken had met for the first time at Bluebird Motel just 12 days before she disappeared. While investigating Tina's apartment the police found a love letter from Ken. When talking with Ken he admitted that Tina and he had started seeing each other outside the escort service. A local car dealership employee came forward in the investigation and said that he had seen Ken and Tina together looking for a new car. Ken had offered Tina money for a new car but he didn't have the money at all.

While the investigation was ongoing, the police talked to Ken multiple times but they didn't know what to believe because Ken made up stories each time the police spoke to him. He told them that a week before Tina disappeared he had taken her to the airport. He had suggested that she was going on a trip to Ohio to see out-of-state clients but there was no evidence to suggest that she even left the state. Then things started to get out of the ordinary.

Ken was in possession of Tina's car which the police searched. Ken said that Tina had left her car with him while she was away. Inside the car, police found a list of her clients and their addresses. There was also a bunch of debris found but there were no signs of foul play, at first. Ken was soon released back into the public but vanished rather quickly. The police then realized their mistake and looked inside Tina's car once again. Inside her car, they found bloodstains on a coffee cup and a large pool of blood out of the carpet and the DNA matched up to Tina's.

Got Him:

Ken's brother soon got involved in the investigation and suggested that the police search a property that once belonged to their aunt. The police went out and found Tina's body in the backyard of the property. They used dental records to confirm that the body was in fact Tina's. They searched the entire area and there was no blood to confirm that Tina was killed elsewhere. Due to the decomposition of her body, it was hard to tell the manner of death but it was believed to be strangulation.

They eventually found Ken in a run-down part of Detroit. They took him in and, while being in custody, he tried to slit his wrists but eventually confessed to the murder. At his trial, Ken plead guilty to second-degree murder and Tina’s family agreed to the plea deal because they did not want her double life to be revealed. Ken was then sentenced to life in prison.

In May of 2021, Ken was granted a parole hearing which he confessed to another version of how Tina died. But there has been no other information about the results of his parole hearing. And still, the police don't know what is the correct story.

The End:

Tina was just a young girl trying to make it through school and got caught up in a harsh lifestyle. Unfortunately, the escort business is such a tricky business and Tina crossed paths with Ken. To this day the police still don't know what the truth is, but he is locked up and got what he deserved.