Why is the Fashion Industry the Second Largest User of Clean Water in the World?

There’s been more popularity around the concept of thrift shopping. Whether you’re thrifting for clothes or for other goods, you can find some neat stuff. “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” is a common saying, but did you know that along with finding cool things, thrifting can also help the environment? The amount of waste that humans produce is causing lots of environmental issues, so reusing things, which thrift shopping helps do, is a great way to keep things out of landfills.

A report stated that some clothing is only worn seven to ten times before it gets thrown out. When clothing gets thrown out, it ends up in landfills and takes lots of time to decompose. Clothing that’s only made out of material like cotton can decompose in a few months, but most clothing is stitched with other materials that cause them to decompose much longer. This means that clothes are left to sit in landfills and take up space. The more things that people throw away, the more landfills are needed. This leads to areas with trees being cut down to create landfills, causing more deforestation. The trash from landfills also makes its way into water sources, which leads to pollution that kills fish and contaminates clean water.

The volume of clothing that Americans throw away every year has doubled to 14 million tons. That’s a lot of clothes that are going to landfills! In 2018, 17 million tons of textile waste ended up in landfills, making up 5.8% of the total MSW generation that year. According to the World Resources Institute, it takes around 2,700 liters of water to make one cotton shirt. Clean water is becoming a scarce resource in many places around the world, and it’s also starting to affect places in the United States. We use so many liters of water to create clothing that just ends up left in landfills. Textiles usually take around 200+ years to decompose, meaning that the shirt you decide to throw out is going to be sitting in a landfill long after you’re gone. Around 84% of clothing ends up in landfills or incinerators, and New York City alone counts for more than 400 million pounds of clothing waste. Most people have no idea that this much clothing is thrown away every year. Thrifting helps lessen this huge number.

You can reduce textile waste by shopping for clothing at thrift stores. Instead of spending large amounts of money to buy brand new clothes, you can shop at a thrift store and save money and the environment. When you start to get sick of clothes that you wear a lot, instead of throwing them away, donate them to a thrift store. Someone else will be able to get used out of your old clothing, and you can ensure that you didn’t leave it to decompose in a landfill. Also, try and encourage others you know to do the same.

The fashion industry is the second most water-intensive industry in the world. Each year, the fashion industry uses around 79 billion cubic meters of water. Thrifting helps reduce the consumption of water for fashion. By donating and buying from thrift stores, you help reduce the demand for new clothes. Many people reducing the demand for an item means that places can supply less of that item the next year. It usually takes a little while to see a significant change, but changing the supply and demand cycle of new clothes can help with the issue of water consumption and clothing being tossed.

Carbon emissions in the environment contribute to issues like global warming. The fashion industry is responsible for lots of carbon emissions. The fashion industry is actually the second largest polluter in the world, following behind oil. It accounts for around 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. This leads to a higher rate of warming which in turn contributes to a faster rate of climate change. Climate change is contributing to issues like severe weather conditions and rising ocean levels, so an increase in greenhouse gasses is far from a good thing. Thrifting helps reduce your carbon footprint.

Some brands are trying to help keep clothing out of landfills with how they produce their clothes. Patagonia launched Worn Wear, an online platform where you can buy, trade, and sell second-hand Patagonia clothes. They also try to recycle their customers’ apparel. Customers can receive store credit for turning in their unwanted clothes. H&M also offers recycling services at most of their stores. They accept clothes of any brand to be turned in, and then they send them to recycling plants. Ecoalf creates its textiles from used fishnets, coffee grounds, plastic bottles, and many more recycled products. Companies like this one that creates clothes out of recycled materials help lessen the waste problem while still having new clothes be available to people. If you want to buy new clothing, you can check out companies like this one that offers to make clothing made from recycled products.

Thrifting clothes aren’t the only way to lessen your carbon footprint and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. You can also thrift furniture items, ensuring that something like an old dresser doesn’t get thrown away. If you have old furniture, drop it off at a thrift store so that someone else can get use out of it. Upcycling is starting to become more popular, which is when people take old items and turn them into something new. This could involve taking an old table and painting it so that it looks new. This helps reuse items to try and lessen the waste problem. Next time you want to get some new furniture for your house, go to a local thrift store before trying to shop for something that’s brand new.

Thrifting items is a great way to lessen issues like overconsumption of water, high greenhouse gas emissions, and millions of waste ending up in landfills. Along with this, thrifting can also help you find new items that you love. The perfect shirt you’ve been searching for may be waiting for you at a thrift store. Thrifting can help you revamp your style and your home along with also helping the environment.