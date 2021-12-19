Why is the Fashion Industry the Second Largest User of Clean Water in the World?

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkFXx_0dQmJ4BW00
Unsplash

There’s been more popularity around the concept of thrift shopping. Whether you’re thrifting for clothes or for other goods, you can find some neat stuff. “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” is a common saying, but did you know that along with finding cool things, thrifting can also help the environment? The amount of waste that humans produce is causing lots of environmental issues, so reusing things, which thrift shopping helps do, is a great way to keep things out of landfills.

A report stated that some clothing is only worn seven to ten times before it gets thrown out. When clothing gets thrown out, it ends up in landfills and takes lots of time to decompose. Clothing that’s only made out of material like cotton can decompose in a few months, but most clothing is stitched with other materials that cause them to decompose much longer. This means that clothes are left to sit in landfills and take up space. The more things that people throw away, the more landfills are needed. This leads to areas with trees being cut down to create landfills, causing more deforestation. The trash from landfills also makes its way into water sources, which leads to pollution that kills fish and contaminates clean water.

The volume of clothing that Americans throw away every year has doubled to 14 million tons. That’s a lot of clothes that are going to landfills! In 2018, 17 million tons of textile waste ended up in landfills, making up 5.8% of the total MSW generation that year. According to the World Resources Institute, it takes around 2,700 liters of water to make one cotton shirt. Clean water is becoming a scarce resource in many places around the world, and it’s also starting to affect places in the United States. We use so many liters of water to create clothing that just ends up left in landfills. Textiles usually take around 200+ years to decompose, meaning that the shirt you decide to throw out is going to be sitting in a landfill long after you’re gone. Around 84% of clothing ends up in landfills or incinerators, and New York City alone counts for more than 400 million pounds of clothing waste. Most people have no idea that this much clothing is thrown away every year. Thrifting helps lessen this huge number.

You can reduce textile waste by shopping for clothing at thrift stores. Instead of spending large amounts of money to buy brand new clothes, you can shop at a thrift store and save money and the environment. When you start to get sick of clothes that you wear a lot, instead of throwing them away, donate them to a thrift store. Someone else will be able to get used out of your old clothing, and you can ensure that you didn’t leave it to decompose in a landfill. Also, try and encourage others you know to do the same.

The fashion industry is the second most water-intensive industry in the world. Each year, the fashion industry uses around 79 billion cubic meters of water. Thrifting helps reduce the consumption of water for fashion. By donating and buying from thrift stores, you help reduce the demand for new clothes. Many people reducing the demand for an item means that places can supply less of that item the next year. It usually takes a little while to see a significant change, but changing the supply and demand cycle of new clothes can help with the issue of water consumption and clothing being tossed.

Carbon emissions in the environment contribute to issues like global warming. The fashion industry is responsible for lots of carbon emissions. The fashion industry is actually the second largest polluter in the world, following behind oil. It accounts for around 10% of greenhouse gas emissions. This leads to a higher rate of warming which in turn contributes to a faster rate of climate change. Climate change is contributing to issues like severe weather conditions and rising ocean levels, so an increase in greenhouse gasses is far from a good thing. Thrifting helps reduce your carbon footprint.

Some brands are trying to help keep clothing out of landfills with how they produce their clothes. Patagonia launched Worn Wear, an online platform where you can buy, trade, and sell second-hand Patagonia clothes. They also try to recycle their customers’ apparel. Customers can receive store credit for turning in their unwanted clothes. H&M also offers recycling services at most of their stores. They accept clothes of any brand to be turned in, and then they send them to recycling plants. Ecoalf creates its textiles from used fishnets, coffee grounds, plastic bottles, and many more recycled products. Companies like this one that creates clothes out of recycled materials help lessen the waste problem while still having new clothes be available to people. If you want to buy new clothing, you can check out companies like this one that offers to make clothing made from recycled products.

Thrifting clothes aren’t the only way to lessen your carbon footprint and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. You can also thrift furniture items, ensuring that something like an old dresser doesn’t get thrown away. If you have old furniture, drop it off at a thrift store so that someone else can get use out of it. Upcycling is starting to become more popular, which is when people take old items and turn them into something new. This could involve taking an old table and painting it so that it looks new. This helps reuse items to try and lessen the waste problem. Next time you want to get some new furniture for your house, go to a local thrift store before trying to shop for something that’s brand new.

Thrifting items is a great way to lessen issues like overconsumption of water, high greenhouse gas emissions, and millions of waste ending up in landfills. Along with this, thrifting can also help you find new items that you love. The perfect shirt you’ve been searching for may be waiting for you at a thrift store. Thrifting can help you revamp your style and your home along with also helping the environment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
waterfashionclean watercorporationsfines

Comments / 4

Published by

Liz Fe Lifestyle is the #1 Leading Company in Content Creation | Check Out Our Books | lizfelifestyle.com

Columbus, OH
4461 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

JCPenney Under Fire for Profiting While Killing the Environment

Sustainable Fashion? That can’t be good clothing? Who would want to wear that? All of these questions are plaguing the minds of individuals everywhere when they hear sustainable fashion. Most people remember the craze of duct tape wallets and shoes made out of recycled water bottles or other recycled shoes but the problem is those things don’t sound appealing. They may be appealing to the earth but to us, they don’t sound fashionable. When things don’t sound appealing people don’t tend to gravitate towards them making good causes harder to pick up. With sustainable fashion, there are companies and individuals trying to make trendy clothing while also helping the planet.

Read full story
17 comments

Why Did Starbucks Get Rid of Straws?

One of the most recent environmental issues that have been plaguing the Internet since 2018 has been the debate over plastic straws. The trend originally started when Starbucks announced it would be ditching plastic straws by 2020 in order to promote environmental sustainability, and ever since Starbucks’ decision to remove these straws, big waves of reaction have gone across the world of environmental trends. The primary cause for the removal of straws was when Starbucks introduced foamy cold brew drinks to their lineup. But doing more than simply creating a better experience by removing straws, Starbucks began an environmentally friendly venture. Starbucks has since followed up on this promise — many beverages such as cold brews, teas, and various other blends now have straw-less lids. In an era where fast-food chains are increasingly reliant on straws, this was an entirely new move.

Read full story
42 comments

5 Year Old Boy Kidnapped By Parent Never to Be Seen Again

On June 16th, 2008, 44-year-old Reiko Greenberg-Collins took her daughter and her 5-year-old son Keisuke Christian Nakata Collins and went to her home country of Japan. But she had no legal right to do this. Reiko was Keisuke’s birth mother, but her ex-husband Randy Collins had primary custody.

Read full story
29 comments

Young Girl Interacted With 62 Year Old Man Before Going Missing

Born on January 1st, 1999 to troubled parents Valentina Duck and Eugene Fontaine, First Nations indigenous Tina was her mother’s second child. She lived on the Sagkeeng First Nation. Tina was removed by Child and Family Services at 1 and 2 years old. After being returned to her father after her second removal, Tina and her younger sibling were placed with her great uncle and aunt by her father. Thelma and Joseph Favel would go on to take care of Tina for the rest of her life in Powerview-Pine Falls, Manitoba, Canada. Tina suffered from a lot of issues stemming from her father’s murder at the age of 12. Her aunt said she began to drift away.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

5 Year Old Taken From Park While Playing with Little Brother and Mother Waited by Car

5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez was playing with her brother at Bridgeton City Park in New Jersey on September 16th, 2019. Her younger brother came back to the car where their mother was waiting between 4 and 5 in the afternoon, crying and pointing to where he last saw his sister. She was reported missing at that time and the immediate search began. She was last seen in a yellow shirt with a koala on the front, white pants with butterflies and flowers on them, and white sandals.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Actress Disappears and Found Dead After Being Harassed By Cops

Misty Upham was found deceased by her family 11 days after her disappearance. While the Upham searched for their loved one, the authorities turned their backs as they have done to Native American women for much too long.

Read full story
54 comments
Chicago, IL

13-Year Old Illinois Girl Missing Since 1996 Disappeared from Home Featured on America's Most Wanted

Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.

Read full story
83 comments

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.

Read full story
290 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Lottery Winner Acted Erratically Before Disappearance During College Party in 2006

On August 4th, 2006, African American woman Lori Ann Boffman won the lottery for $1,000. The next day, the 45 year old was gone. Boffman was a mother of three children. She lived in Liberty Township, Ohio. On the 4th, she had her lottery winnings and decided to spend some of it on a going back to college party for her daughter. At midnight, with a man that is still unidentified to this day, she went to the grocery store to order food for the party. After pre-ordering food amounting to $500, she returned home and would pick up the food the next day.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Congress is Pushing for a 4 Day Work Week Way Too Late in the Game

There’s been a long time interest in a 4 day work week. Americans are notoriously overworked, so it’s no wonder this is a popular subject, especially when the topic of having national paternity has been trending online lately. We tend to spend more time with our co-workers than our spouses.

Read full story

Democrats Raise Debt Ceiling Moments Before the Expiration Date

December 15, 2021, marks the day the United States would have entered its first default on all of the debt we’ve accrued. In an effort to stop this from happening Democrats have called a session to raise the debt ceiling. The proposed increase would be $2.5 trillion. The result of our default would lead to an economic recession.

Read full story
14 comments
Columbus, OH

Is Paying for Extra Legroom on an Airplane Worth It?

When flying, it can become a challenge to sit for a long period of time with the small amount of legroom you’re given. You can always choose economy or first class when traveling, but the prices aren’t exactly cheap. Airlines have programs people can join so no one is constantly upgrading their seat for more money, such as Delta’s Medallion Program. This program gives members perks while flying like flying more comfortably, moving to the front of the line, waived fees, and other benefits. There are levels of this program, but they all include upgrading to more spacious seating. Being in the Medallion Program is a minimum of $6,000 a year, so this truly becomes a matter of opinion if the extra legroom is truly worth it.

Read full story
19 comments

Costco Accused Of Animal Cruelty For Rotisserie Chicken

An animal rights organization called Mercy for Animals sent investigators to Costco’s chicken processing plant in Nebraska, which opened in 2019. They reported that this plant had the chickens that become their famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens living in terrible conditions. Allegedly, chickens are barely able to walk under their GMO-created weight, featherless birds burned by the ammonia in their litter, multiple piles of decomposing chickens, and unfortunate dead baby chicks. Before they are killed, they are kept in a dark, filthy barn. This plant processes 2 million chickens a week.

Read full story
145 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Quadruplets Graduate Yale Together

Nigel, Nick, Zach, and Aaron Wade from Liberty Township, Ohio have recently graduated from Yale University. The Wade quadruplets were accepted to Yale, Harvard, and 60 other schools altogether before settling on their new alma mater. Collectively, they were Even though they went to the same school, the Quads as they were called, the brothers were committed to not having the same classes and branching out. Only two of the brothers had a class together throughout their entire time at Yale.

Read full story
3 comments

Should You Tip On A Takeout Order?

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, people began wondering if you should tip for a takeout order. There are many opinions and answers to this question, as there is no correct answer. Some people have come to the consensus that it’s safe to tip at least 20% when getting takeout, even when they are not actually sitting in the restaurant. One opinion is that tips are recognition of service and that because servers and other workers are not paid very much at all, the public has to tip generously. Elena Brouwer of the International Etiquette Centre said that if you can’t afford to tip, order something less expensive so you can give a tip. Money etiquette are the social rules for what to do in situations involving money, like putting money on the counter instead in someone’s waiting hand. Many people along with Brouwer believe that it’s their responsibility to do this and ordering an inexpensive meal is no trouble as long as a server gets the appropriate tip. Many feel the opposite, that it is not their responsibility to supplement others’ income because their employers won’t pay them a livable wage. Etiquette consultants have said that a tip is unnecessary because all servers and chefs do is put the food in containers and bags. Since there is no customer service involved and no hours-long process of serving a table, that does not constitute an extra payment.

Read full story
52 comments
Denver, CO

Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!

Read full story
23 comments

Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad is the Epitome of the Male Gaze

The male gaze is defined as the perspective of a typical heterosexual male used in media that usually objectifies and sexualizes women. It was first coined by feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey. It is defining women how heterosexual males are assumed to see them, which is valuing them based on their bodies, only focusing on their outward appearance, and presenting them as just unattached body parts for male enjoyment. It has been used countless times in the most iconic American films and television shows so much so to the point that it has become the normal way to introduce female characters to the screen and how they are presented for the entirety of their time on the screen. The male gaze is also meant to empower men because it turns women into objects to be possessed or won like trophies, so when men in movies and real-life make a connection with the girl that interests them, it empowers them because they believe they have won a prize.

Read full story
Ohio State

Depletion of Peat Bogs Causes Greenhouse Gases into Ohio Atmosphere

There is yet another cause of global warming and greenhouse gas release: peat bogs. Peat bogs, also called carbon sinks and peatlands, are a type of wetland with spongy ground that stores enormous amounts of carbon dioxide after it is caught from the atmosphere with a process called carbon sequestration. These bogs also have decaying plant matter called peat. Peat bogs cover 3% of the Earth and have at least ⅓ of the world’s soil carbon. The bogs are good at storing carbon because of the wet, cold, and acidic characteristics of the peat and are able to reserve huge amounts of carbon. Peat bogs store about 10 times more carbon than any ecosystem, such as forests. Peat bogs are being exploited today and releasing carbon dioxide into the environment.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

1200 Year Old Canoe Found Intact in Wisconsin

On November 9th, a 1200-year-old canoe was found perfectly intact in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin. It was first discovered by Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist. She saw something sticking out of the bottom of the lake when she was riding her underwater scooter in June. She was riding with her coworker Mallory Dragt and when Thomsen investigated, she found out that the log was a dugout canoe. A dugout canoe is a small boat made from hollowing out a big tree branch. With the help of Wisconsin’s state archeologist, Jim Skibo, and days of planning, the canoe was safely raised out of the water. The team had to act quickly because once it was out of the water, it could start quickly decomposing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy