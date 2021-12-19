5 Year Old Boy Kidnapped By Parent Never to Be Seen Again

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIrrN_0dQlokjL00
Unsplash

The Kidnapping

On June 16th, 2008, 44-year-old Reiko Greenberg-Collins took her daughter and her 5-year-old son Keisuke Christian Nakata Collins and went to her home country of Japan. But she had no legal right to do this. Reiko was Keisuke’s birth mother, but her ex-husband Randy Collins had primary custody.

She did not have primary custody and was even ordered by the California court on June 13th to release Keisuke’s Japanese and American passports, as he has dual citizenship. The child was not to leave Orange County. 3 days later, Randy Collins arrived at Reiko’s apartment to pick up his son but found it empty. He has not seen his son since.

Reiko’s Background and Her Marriage

Born in 1964, Reiko Greenberg-Collins spent the first 13 years of her life in Japan. Her parents sent her to San Francisco to be educated and she lived with a host family. She got married to Randy Collins on September 1st, 2000. Randy stated that shortly after they were married, his new wife began acting as if she did not want to be around him. After finding out that Reiko married him so quickly because the alimony payments from her last marriage were stopping, she began to withdraw from his life. She would not interact with Randy’s friends or family, saying that she didn’t feel well or had other plans. Reiko discovered she was pregnant in August 2002 after a trip to visit her parents in Japan and began to sleep apart from her husband, which stretched into the next 6 years. Looking back at the situation, Randy Collins knew around this time that was his wife preparing and distancing herself in order to kidnap their son in the future. In 2008, the divorce proceedings began. Collins expressed his concern that the next time Reiko went to Japan, she would take their son with her and never return. After the passport surrender request was made, Collins reached out to the Japanese consulate and they were adamant that Reiko and Keisuke were Japanese citizens who could return to the country whenever they wanted. The time leading up to the kidnapping included visits from Reiko’s parents, who usually never traveled to see them. Collins knew this was to get the young boy familiar with his grandparents and plan the abduction.

On top of this, Reiko made false claims of sexual abuse against her father’s daughter, she was controlling, and possessive with their son. He said that she shared a bed with him and breast-fed him until he was 4. Reiko reportedly limited Collins from interaction with his child. On the run, she could be going by a number of aliases that are combinations of her actual name, such as Reiko Nakata, Reiko Nakata Greenberg, and Reiko Nakata-Greenberg.

Why Keisuke Can Not Be Retrieved

Randy Collins knows that his son is in Japan. Authorities even suspect that Reiko had the help of her parents who are still living in Japan, retired Japan Airlines pilot Ken Nakata and his wife Miyuki Nakata. Their last known address was in the district of Asahigaoka, which is in the city of Yotsukaido in the Chiba Prefecture of Japan. Authorities believe Reiko and her children are residing there. A warrant for child abduction was issued by Orange County in California on August 26th of 2008. On September 15th of the same year, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court after Reiko was officially charged with fleeing to avoid prosecution.

One might ask: If the authorities know what country Keisuke is in and even have a last known address, why can’t he be rightfully taken back to his father? Japan’s government will not become involved in this case and usually does not intervene in their citizen’s international custody issues. Randy Collins’s son is considered missing and his case has still not been solved.

What Exactly Are Parental Abductions?

In the event that a parent takes their child without the consent of the other parent, this qualifies as a parental kidnapping or abduction. There are two ways in which this usually happens. The first is that one parent violates the custody agreement by fleeing their area with the child and the second is that because there is no custody agreement in place, the parent takes their child without the knowledge or consent of the other parent. If a mother is the sole custody holder and the father takes their daughter, the father can be charged with contempt and punished by the courts wherever they live. The mother can then call the police and report the kidnapping so they can look for and return the child.

There are situations in which there is no custody agreement, like in the midst of a separation between a couple. If a child is taken without the other parent’s content, they are technically not in violation because there is nothing in place to violate yet. But when there is an agreement in place, parental kidnapping violates the laws of every U.S. state, the Virgin Islands, the District of Columbia, United States federal laws, and international laws. Children who are kidnapped by their parents most likely have to hide aspects of themselves every single day. These aspects can be having to go by a new name, getting a haircut, dying their hair, and other cosmetic changes like wearing glasses or adding and covering beauty or birthmarks. The children can be coached not to reveal any truthful information about themselves and their social interactions can suffer because they may not remember their “cover” and necessary medical services may not be sought out because of the need for identification.

Parental kidnappings can also be traumatic for the children. There can be emotional and psychological trauma because of the lies the abductor parent has told them, such as the other parent doesn’t love them or is dead. They are cut off from their loved ones and their previous lives. They can end up with attachment disorders, anxiety, and PTSD, even if they are returned to the parent who has primary or sole custody of them.

The Unknown

Reiko could be anywhere in Japan with her two children. All that is known is where her parents live, but there is no concrete evidence that she is there. If Japan’s government will not get involved in custody disputes, there aren’t many options left for finding Reiko’s and Keisuke’s exact location. There is no idea what she is telling her son about his life in America and his father, as Keisuke was just 5 years old at the time of his kidnapping and might be very susceptible to what his mother could have told him in these past 13 years. Reiko has black hair, brown eyes, a scar under her left eye, and speaks both English and Japanese. Anyone with information can reach out to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Randy Collins is hoping for the return of his child one day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
true crimecrimejapanparentkidnapped

Comments / 29

Published by

Liz Fe Lifestyle is the #1 Leading Company in Content Creation | Check Out Our Books | lizfelifestyle.com

Columbus, OH
4461 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

JCPenney Under Fire for Profiting While Killing the Environment

Sustainable Fashion? That can’t be good clothing? Who would want to wear that? All of these questions are plaguing the minds of individuals everywhere when they hear sustainable fashion. Most people remember the craze of duct tape wallets and shoes made out of recycled water bottles or other recycled shoes but the problem is those things don’t sound appealing. They may be appealing to the earth but to us, they don’t sound fashionable. When things don’t sound appealing people don’t tend to gravitate towards them making good causes harder to pick up. With sustainable fashion, there are companies and individuals trying to make trendy clothing while also helping the planet.

Read full story
17 comments

Why Did Starbucks Get Rid of Straws?

One of the most recent environmental issues that have been plaguing the Internet since 2018 has been the debate over plastic straws. The trend originally started when Starbucks announced it would be ditching plastic straws by 2020 in order to promote environmental sustainability, and ever since Starbucks’ decision to remove these straws, big waves of reaction have gone across the world of environmental trends. The primary cause for the removal of straws was when Starbucks introduced foamy cold brew drinks to their lineup. But doing more than simply creating a better experience by removing straws, Starbucks began an environmentally friendly venture. Starbucks has since followed up on this promise — many beverages such as cold brews, teas, and various other blends now have straw-less lids. In an era where fast-food chains are increasingly reliant on straws, this was an entirely new move.

Read full story
42 comments

Young Girl Interacted With 62 Year Old Man Before Going Missing

Born on January 1st, 1999 to troubled parents Valentina Duck and Eugene Fontaine, First Nations indigenous Tina was her mother’s second child. She lived on the Sagkeeng First Nation. Tina was removed by Child and Family Services at 1 and 2 years old. After being returned to her father after her second removal, Tina and her younger sibling were placed with her great uncle and aunt by her father. Thelma and Joseph Favel would go on to take care of Tina for the rest of her life in Powerview-Pine Falls, Manitoba, Canada. Tina suffered from a lot of issues stemming from her father’s murder at the age of 12. Her aunt said she began to drift away.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

5 Year Old Taken From Park While Playing with Little Brother and Mother Waited by Car

5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez was playing with her brother at Bridgeton City Park in New Jersey on September 16th, 2019. Her younger brother came back to the car where their mother was waiting between 4 and 5 in the afternoon, crying and pointing to where he last saw his sister. She was reported missing at that time and the immediate search began. She was last seen in a yellow shirt with a koala on the front, white pants with butterflies and flowers on them, and white sandals.

Read full story

Why is the Fashion Industry the Second Largest User of Clean Water in the World?

There’s been more popularity around the concept of thrift shopping. Whether you’re thrifting for clothes or for other goods, you can find some neat stuff. “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” is a common saying, but did you know that along with finding cool things, thrifting can also help the environment? The amount of waste that humans produce is causing lots of environmental issues, so reusing things, which thrift shopping helps do, is a great way to keep things out of landfills.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

Actress Disappears and Found Dead After Being Harassed By Cops

Misty Upham was found deceased by her family 11 days after her disappearance. While the Upham searched for their loved one, the authorities turned their backs as they have done to Native American women for much too long.

Read full story
54 comments
Chicago, IL

13-Year Old Illinois Girl Missing Since 1996 Disappeared from Home Featured on America's Most Wanted

Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.

Read full story
83 comments

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.

Read full story
290 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Lottery Winner Acted Erratically Before Disappearance During College Party in 2006

On August 4th, 2006, African American woman Lori Ann Boffman won the lottery for $1,000. The next day, the 45 year old was gone. Boffman was a mother of three children. She lived in Liberty Township, Ohio. On the 4th, she had her lottery winnings and decided to spend some of it on a going back to college party for her daughter. At midnight, with a man that is still unidentified to this day, she went to the grocery store to order food for the party. After pre-ordering food amounting to $500, she returned home and would pick up the food the next day.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Congress is Pushing for a 4 Day Work Week Way Too Late in the Game

There’s been a long time interest in a 4 day work week. Americans are notoriously overworked, so it’s no wonder this is a popular subject, especially when the topic of having national paternity has been trending online lately. We tend to spend more time with our co-workers than our spouses.

Read full story

Democrats Raise Debt Ceiling Moments Before the Expiration Date

December 15, 2021, marks the day the United States would have entered its first default on all of the debt we’ve accrued. In an effort to stop this from happening Democrats have called a session to raise the debt ceiling. The proposed increase would be $2.5 trillion. The result of our default would lead to an economic recession.

Read full story
14 comments
Columbus, OH

Is Paying for Extra Legroom on an Airplane Worth It?

When flying, it can become a challenge to sit for a long period of time with the small amount of legroom you’re given. You can always choose economy or first class when traveling, but the prices aren’t exactly cheap. Airlines have programs people can join so no one is constantly upgrading their seat for more money, such as Delta’s Medallion Program. This program gives members perks while flying like flying more comfortably, moving to the front of the line, waived fees, and other benefits. There are levels of this program, but they all include upgrading to more spacious seating. Being in the Medallion Program is a minimum of $6,000 a year, so this truly becomes a matter of opinion if the extra legroom is truly worth it.

Read full story
19 comments

Costco Accused Of Animal Cruelty For Rotisserie Chicken

An animal rights organization called Mercy for Animals sent investigators to Costco’s chicken processing plant in Nebraska, which opened in 2019. They reported that this plant had the chickens that become their famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens living in terrible conditions. Allegedly, chickens are barely able to walk under their GMO-created weight, featherless birds burned by the ammonia in their litter, multiple piles of decomposing chickens, and unfortunate dead baby chicks. Before they are killed, they are kept in a dark, filthy barn. This plant processes 2 million chickens a week.

Read full story
145 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Quadruplets Graduate Yale Together

Nigel, Nick, Zach, and Aaron Wade from Liberty Township, Ohio have recently graduated from Yale University. The Wade quadruplets were accepted to Yale, Harvard, and 60 other schools altogether before settling on their new alma mater. Collectively, they were Even though they went to the same school, the Quads as they were called, the brothers were committed to not having the same classes and branching out. Only two of the brothers had a class together throughout their entire time at Yale.

Read full story
3 comments

Should You Tip On A Takeout Order?

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, people began wondering if you should tip for a takeout order. There are many opinions and answers to this question, as there is no correct answer. Some people have come to the consensus that it’s safe to tip at least 20% when getting takeout, even when they are not actually sitting in the restaurant. One opinion is that tips are recognition of service and that because servers and other workers are not paid very much at all, the public has to tip generously. Elena Brouwer of the International Etiquette Centre said that if you can’t afford to tip, order something less expensive so you can give a tip. Money etiquette are the social rules for what to do in situations involving money, like putting money on the counter instead in someone’s waiting hand. Many people along with Brouwer believe that it’s their responsibility to do this and ordering an inexpensive meal is no trouble as long as a server gets the appropriate tip. Many feel the opposite, that it is not their responsibility to supplement others’ income because their employers won’t pay them a livable wage. Etiquette consultants have said that a tip is unnecessary because all servers and chefs do is put the food in containers and bags. Since there is no customer service involved and no hours-long process of serving a table, that does not constitute an extra payment.

Read full story
52 comments
Denver, CO

Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!

Read full story
23 comments

Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad is the Epitome of the Male Gaze

The male gaze is defined as the perspective of a typical heterosexual male used in media that usually objectifies and sexualizes women. It was first coined by feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey. It is defining women how heterosexual males are assumed to see them, which is valuing them based on their bodies, only focusing on their outward appearance, and presenting them as just unattached body parts for male enjoyment. It has been used countless times in the most iconic American films and television shows so much so to the point that it has become the normal way to introduce female characters to the screen and how they are presented for the entirety of their time on the screen. The male gaze is also meant to empower men because it turns women into objects to be possessed or won like trophies, so when men in movies and real-life make a connection with the girl that interests them, it empowers them because they believe they have won a prize.

Read full story
Ohio State

Depletion of Peat Bogs Causes Greenhouse Gases into Ohio Atmosphere

There is yet another cause of global warming and greenhouse gas release: peat bogs. Peat bogs, also called carbon sinks and peatlands, are a type of wetland with spongy ground that stores enormous amounts of carbon dioxide after it is caught from the atmosphere with a process called carbon sequestration. These bogs also have decaying plant matter called peat. Peat bogs cover 3% of the Earth and have at least ⅓ of the world’s soil carbon. The bogs are good at storing carbon because of the wet, cold, and acidic characteristics of the peat and are able to reserve huge amounts of carbon. Peat bogs store about 10 times more carbon than any ecosystem, such as forests. Peat bogs are being exploited today and releasing carbon dioxide into the environment.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

1200 Year Old Canoe Found Intact in Wisconsin

On November 9th, a 1200-year-old canoe was found perfectly intact in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin. It was first discovered by Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist. She saw something sticking out of the bottom of the lake when she was riding her underwater scooter in June. She was riding with her coworker Mallory Dragt and when Thomsen investigated, she found out that the log was a dugout canoe. A dugout canoe is a small boat made from hollowing out a big tree branch. With the help of Wisconsin’s state archeologist, Jim Skibo, and days of planning, the canoe was safely raised out of the water. The team had to act quickly because once it was out of the water, it could start quickly decomposing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy