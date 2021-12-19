5 Year Old Boy Kidnapped By Parent Never to Be Seen Again

The Kidnapping

On June 16th, 2008, 44-year-old Reiko Greenberg-Collins took her daughter and her 5-year-old son Keisuke Christian Nakata Collins and went to her home country of Japan. But she had no legal right to do this. Reiko was Keisuke’s birth mother, but her ex-husband Randy Collins had primary custody.

She did not have primary custody and was even ordered by the California court on June 13th to release Keisuke’s Japanese and American passports, as he has dual citizenship. The child was not to leave Orange County. 3 days later, Randy Collins arrived at Reiko’s apartment to pick up his son but found it empty. He has not seen his son since.

Reiko’s Background and Her Marriage

Born in 1964, Reiko Greenberg-Collins spent the first 13 years of her life in Japan. Her parents sent her to San Francisco to be educated and she lived with a host family. She got married to Randy Collins on September 1st, 2000. Randy stated that shortly after they were married, his new wife began acting as if she did not want to be around him. After finding out that Reiko married him so quickly because the alimony payments from her last marriage were stopping, she began to withdraw from his life. She would not interact with Randy’s friends or family, saying that she didn’t feel well or had other plans. Reiko discovered she was pregnant in August 2002 after a trip to visit her parents in Japan and began to sleep apart from her husband, which stretched into the next 6 years. Looking back at the situation, Randy Collins knew around this time that was his wife preparing and distancing herself in order to kidnap their son in the future. In 2008, the divorce proceedings began. Collins expressed his concern that the next time Reiko went to Japan, she would take their son with her and never return. After the passport surrender request was made, Collins reached out to the Japanese consulate and they were adamant that Reiko and Keisuke were Japanese citizens who could return to the country whenever they wanted. The time leading up to the kidnapping included visits from Reiko’s parents, who usually never traveled to see them. Collins knew this was to get the young boy familiar with his grandparents and plan the abduction.

On top of this, Reiko made false claims of sexual abuse against her father’s daughter, she was controlling, and possessive with their son. He said that she shared a bed with him and breast-fed him until he was 4. Reiko reportedly limited Collins from interaction with his child. On the run, she could be going by a number of aliases that are combinations of her actual name, such as Reiko Nakata, Reiko Nakata Greenberg, and Reiko Nakata-Greenberg.

Why Keisuke Can Not Be Retrieved

Randy Collins knows that his son is in Japan. Authorities even suspect that Reiko had the help of her parents who are still living in Japan, retired Japan Airlines pilot Ken Nakata and his wife Miyuki Nakata. Their last known address was in the district of Asahigaoka, which is in the city of Yotsukaido in the Chiba Prefecture of Japan. Authorities believe Reiko and her children are residing there. A warrant for child abduction was issued by Orange County in California on August 26th of 2008. On September 15th of the same year, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court after Reiko was officially charged with fleeing to avoid prosecution.

One might ask: If the authorities know what country Keisuke is in and even have a last known address, why can’t he be rightfully taken back to his father? Japan’s government will not become involved in this case and usually does not intervene in their citizen’s international custody issues. Randy Collins’s son is considered missing and his case has still not been solved.

What Exactly Are Parental Abductions?

In the event that a parent takes their child without the consent of the other parent, this qualifies as a parental kidnapping or abduction. There are two ways in which this usually happens. The first is that one parent violates the custody agreement by fleeing their area with the child and the second is that because there is no custody agreement in place, the parent takes their child without the knowledge or consent of the other parent. If a mother is the sole custody holder and the father takes their daughter, the father can be charged with contempt and punished by the courts wherever they live. The mother can then call the police and report the kidnapping so they can look for and return the child.

There are situations in which there is no custody agreement, like in the midst of a separation between a couple. If a child is taken without the other parent’s content, they are technically not in violation because there is nothing in place to violate yet. But when there is an agreement in place, parental kidnapping violates the laws of every U.S. state, the Virgin Islands, the District of Columbia, United States federal laws, and international laws. Children who are kidnapped by their parents most likely have to hide aspects of themselves every single day. These aspects can be having to go by a new name, getting a haircut, dying their hair, and other cosmetic changes like wearing glasses or adding and covering beauty or birthmarks. The children can be coached not to reveal any truthful information about themselves and their social interactions can suffer because they may not remember their “cover” and necessary medical services may not be sought out because of the need for identification.

Parental kidnappings can also be traumatic for the children. There can be emotional and psychological trauma because of the lies the abductor parent has told them, such as the other parent doesn’t love them or is dead. They are cut off from their loved ones and their previous lives. They can end up with attachment disorders, anxiety, and PTSD, even if they are returned to the parent who has primary or sole custody of them.

The Unknown

Reiko could be anywhere in Japan with her two children. All that is known is where her parents live, but there is no concrete evidence that she is there. If Japan’s government will not get involved in custody disputes, there aren’t many options left for finding Reiko’s and Keisuke’s exact location. There is no idea what she is telling her son about his life in America and his father, as Keisuke was just 5 years old at the time of his kidnapping and might be very susceptible to what his mother could have told him in these past 13 years. Reiko has black hair, brown eyes, a scar under her left eye, and speaks both English and Japanese. Anyone with information can reach out to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Randy Collins is hoping for the return of his child one day.