JCPenney Under Fire for Profiting While Killing the Environment

Sustainable Fashion? That can’t be good clothing? Who would want to wear that? All of these questions are plaguing the minds of individuals everywhere when they hear sustainable fashion. Most people remember the craze of duct tape wallets and shoes made out of recycled water bottles or other recycled shoes but the problem is those things don’t sound appealing. They may be appealing to the earth but to us, they don’t sound fashionable. When things don’t sound appealing people don’t tend to gravitate towards them making good causes harder to pick up. With sustainable fashion, there are companies and individuals trying to make trendy clothing while also helping the planet.

The 1970s was when sustainable fashion first began with the hippie era. Hippies of the time would either opt to wear clothing sold and stitched locally or clothing that was second-hand so they could revolt against mass production. There has been an increase in awareness for the length of time to keep clothing; this has now pressed vintage and recycled clothing into the forefront, making it its own trend. Consumers are being more conscious of what they put on their bodies, having brands change the way they go about production. If you too want to start making an ethical choice in terms of fashion here are a few brands for you.

Have you ever wanted simplicity with a tinge of femininity all while being good for the planet. Look no further than Stefania Vaidani. Each season they have new sustainable fabrics to be offered such as organic cotton, vegan leather, and other recycled fabrics. Along with each new collection having a set of proceeds go to non-profit organizations for the planet. 99% of their clothing is sustainable and affordable making this brand a go-to on your sustainable fashion experience. Next, we have a fun brand called Sheep Inc. Sheep Inc wanted to find a way to produce their clothing so they could help be part of the solution, not the problem.

Here is the fun part: Sheep Inc gives you a real-life sheep from the same New Zealand farm your jumper’s wool comes from. You then get a code and can track your sheep and see how it’s doing. It is a cute way to think about what is actually being done in the process of making our clothing.

Bogdar is family-owned and prides itself on that, the team only consisting of 16 individuals. They use organic, sustainable, and recycled fabrics, with their custom prints produced digitally to reduce water waste and ink usage. You can even ask for a made-to-order piece so there is no overproduction. This company shows that with some love and a good network behind you that you can make a difference.

Now you may be asking yourself what is the point? Why can’t I just go to the mall and buy my clothes there like a normal person? Well, you must understand what goes into making your clothes from the mall. Let us take it back to the Industrial Revolution in England. At the time there were sweatshops everywhere and you know what sweatshops run on? Coal. Coal pollution in the air can create such a bad standard for our body let alone the planet. Clean air is important and is one of the biggest issues when it comes to climate control.

Fast fashion has been a word thrown around a lot as of recently, it is cheap, trendy clothes at an extremely low price. Think of brands like Fashion Nova, Shein, JCPenney, Zara, H&M, Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing, and many more. Overproduction and overconsumption is the name of the game with fast fashion. The brands themselves make clothes so cheap because they produce in high quantities and then make a profit from the billions they produce. And due to fast fashion making large quantities they are able to make deals with factories suppressing the wages of workers. A harsh contrast to this is that fast fashion relies on fossil fuel emissions which are terrible for the environment but everyone wants cheap and trendy not eco-friendly.

Now it should be noted that not all communities can see the damage that the fashion industry has had on our environment. The fashion industry is predicted to consume 25% to 30% of the world’s remaining carbon budget by 2050 at current rates of growth. Just think about that for a second, this is only 30 years away. We think we have time to be set in our ways but we don’t have much time at all. The world is deteriorating and where many middle and upper-class individuals don’t see that on a daily basis many others do.

Communities of color and communities in the Global South are disproportionately impacted by environmental pollution and the climate crisis. Stop and take a moment to think about the floating garbage islands near New Jersey or loads of trash and items scattered through forests. We don’t tend to think twice about these issues because they aren’t individually attacking us at the time. But not every attack happens instantaneously; many take time and grow for years and that is exactly what is happening to the earth. We shouldn’t wait to make a change, we should start to make a change now. You can switch to sustainable clothing and then work little by little on your friends and family. Sustainable brands don’t mean wearing recycled shoes, it means helping the planet and looking great while doing it.