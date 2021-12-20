Why Did Starbucks Get Rid of Straws?

One of the most recent environmental issues that have been plaguing the Internet since 2018 has been the debate over plastic straws. The trend originally started when Starbucks announced it would be ditching plastic straws by 2020 in order to promote environmental sustainability, and ever since Starbucks’ decision to remove these straws, big waves of reaction have gone across the world of environmental trends. The primary cause for the removal of straws was when Starbucks introduced foamy cold brew drinks to their lineup. But doing more than simply creating a better experience by removing straws, Starbucks began an environmentally friendly venture. Starbucks has since followed up on this promise — many beverages such as cold brews, teas, and various other blends now have straw-less lids. In an era where fast-food chains are increasingly reliant on straws, this was an entirely new move.

Starbucks has been working on several environmentally sustainable ventures throughout the past few years — compostable paper cups, returnable cups, and everything in between. Starbucks has even pledged to reduce the amount of Starbucks waste sent to landfills by half when this decade has passed — in other words, by 2030. The company’s environmentally friendly pledges and actually following up on those promises make Starbucks something of a trailblazer when it comes to creating less waste from fast-food chains. In other words, the coffee chain has been credited with the national movement to ban plastic straws. The outcry for this movement stems from the idea that less plastic means that less plastic will be decomposing in landfills, as due to plastic’s composition, it takes almost 1000 years, maybe more, to fully break down.

Removing styrofoam cups, encouraging customers to use reusable cups and other ventures have been at the forefront of the fast-food concerns for a while — aside from healthier options, the venture to ban plastic has been widely supported by many chains. Despite issues regarding accessibility for those that might need a straw to drink their beverage, the push for no plastic in fast food chains has rocked the world since its suggestion all these years ago. Burger King, McDonald's, and many other fast-food chains have already taken the steps needed to minimize plastic waste, but the race to remove plastic from the restaurant industry seems to be lagging behind despite all these ambitious plans. In fact, by 2050, there could be more plastic in the oceans than fish.

It seems that in order for fast food chains to progress forward, there is a need to remove plastic from their chains. But there must be accountability in how the fast-food chains adopt the measure of not having plastic.

What do you think? Do we need to get rid of straws?