Actress Disappears and Found Dead After Being Harassed By Cops

No Effort

Misty Upham was found deceased by her family 11 days after her disappearance. While the Upham searched for their loved one, the authorities turned their backs as they have done to Native American women for much too long.

The 32 year old Blackfoot actress was reported missing by her father on October 6th, 2014. The last place she was seen was leaving her sister’s apartment in Auburn, Washington on the Muckleshoot Indian Reservation. She was reportedly distraught when she left. The police did not classify Misty as endangered or believe her disappearance was suspicious in any way. Her father spoke for the family with concern for her medical conditions of bipolar disorder and anxiety, but she was not taking medication for her bipolar disorder anymore. The Auburn police commander Steve Stocker said that he was not aware of the family expressing concern over Misty’s medical conditions. The family does not think she committed suicide or wanted to harm herself.

Speaking through their spokeswoman Tracy Rector, the family expressed their anger that the police did nothing to search for Misty. Her body was found in the woods at the bottom of a cliff in the woods in Auburn, but only because her family and friends were actively looking for her in a search party on October 17th. Rector says the family pleaded with the authorities to look for Upham, but they did nothing, and they believe this is due to the racism against native people and tension with the Muckleshoot Reservation residents. Since there was only one detective assigned to Misty’s case and the family felt the efforts were minimal, her uncle organized a search party that led them to a precarious trail overlooking the White River in the Auburn woods. The search party members first discovered Misty’s purse and then her body at the bottom of this cliff. Steve Stocker said that the detective assigned to the Upham case was saddened by the news of Misty’s death, although the detective’s search suspiciously did not lead her to the location of the body.

A History Of Trauma

Misty Upham had an extremely negative experience with Auburn’s police, especially before her disappearance. She was cuffed for an involuntary transport to the ER, placed her in a police car, and mocked by the officers. The police were tapping on the window and making mocking faces at her. She said that she would expose their horrible behavior and that she was an actress. They made fun of her more, saying that she can complain to George Clooney. She was crying and nobody cared. It was late at night, so the authorities could not see that Misty’s family was watching from their home and witnessing their cruel treatment of her. She arrived at the ER with a swollen jaw, scratches, bruises, and a black eye. Misty told the staff that she couldn’t remember where she sustained these injuries. When she returned home, she called the Auburn police department to file a complaint with the commander Steven Stocker. He told her that he wasn’t going to do anything unless she filed her complaint formally. Based on the Facebook made by her family, the police came for another involuntary transport the day she went missing and they assume she slipped and fell to the bottom of the cliff when she was trying to avoid the authorities.

When Misty was younger, she had unfortunate struggles and trauma. She spent her childhood on and off the Blackfeet reservation in Montana and also grew up in Washington. After living in Billings, Montana for a short time, Misty, her mother, and father moved back to the reservation due to a housing situation. Before this time, Misty was exposed to racism toward Native Americans with her friends at school, one of whom was not allowed to interact with Misty anymore because the girl’s mother held a racist stereotype that Natives were unhygienic and had lice. Back on the reservation, Misty was beaten up by 20 other children because her family had nicer things than they did. When she was 13 years old, Upham was sexually assaulted by mutiple men and wrote on her blog about how she was haunted by the event. She was also assaulted by someone close to her family when she was young. The two assaults contributed to the high anxiety in her life. She began to have panic attacks that she often experienced in public and abused medication and alcohol to make herself feel better. She moved on to self-harming behavior such as cutting.

Sometime while on the reservation, Misty also contracted H pylori bacterium. This is an infection that people can get from unclean water with sewage control issues. She had stomach ulcers and had to throw up so much that the acid damaged her teeth and caused her to have dentures. Those close to Upham said she was addicted to benzodiazepines to help with her anxiety and was prescribed Prozac, Ambien, Ativan, Xanax, Venlafaxine, and Zoloft for her chemical and emotional balances. When she moved to Washington again, she had problems re-establishing her health and psychiatric care and had to depend on the emergency room to get any help for depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and PTSD.

Her Career and Her Legacy

Through it all, Misty dedicated herself to becoming the best Native American actress there ever was. She was in movies such as Frozen River, Django Unchained, and August: Orange County. In August: Orange County she acted alongside stars such as Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Juliette Lewis, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film was produced by George Clooney. She played the role of Johnna Monevata, a Native American woman hired by Sam Shepard’s character Beverly to care for Meryl Streep’s character Violet, who was suffering from cancer. She was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for her performance in Frozen River.

Actress Juliette Lewis spoke out about she was worried her friend’s death wouldn’t be investigated as it should be and tweeted about the injustices in the Native community. Lewis even went on to say Misty had enemies and the police had to investigate better. The actress believes Upham was murdered because she was vocal about her sexual assault, but her family stands by the fact she accidentally slipped and fell while hiding from police.

Misty was beloved by her family and friends. She was and still is deeply missed.