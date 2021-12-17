Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

The Shopping Spree

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.

Bianca’s teacher actually saw her getting into the van and just marked her absent, believing she left with her uncle like she said. Unbeknownst to her teacher and friends, Bianca did not have an uncle.

The First and Only Suspect

Bianca didn’t come home after school at 4:30 and her parents assumed that she was at a friend or relative’s house. When she wasn’t back by 8:30, they called Bianca’s friends and learned that she wasn’t in school that day. Her parents then called the police. Authorities found out that the man who picked Bianca up was Hispanic and in his 20s or 30s, had dark curly hair, long sideburns, and a beard. When he arrived at the school, he was wearing a blue shirt that said Gap on the front, jeans with Fat Albert on the back left pocket, and Timberland boots. He also had scratches on both cheeks and witnesses noted that he did not try to cover his face at all. Authorities had a sketch of him drawn of the suspect. Six months after Bianca’s last sighting, the police began to suspect Jason Lara, a 2o-year-old man. Lara Gonzalez, as he sometimes called himself, was reportedly Bianca’ secret boyfriend. Authorities learned this from the young girl’s friends and also that they were seen kissing in the past.

They found out that the 20 year old had a friend who owned a van like the one Bianca got into that day at her school. He left Brideport a month after her disappearance. One year after he became a person of interest, the police found Jason in Florida and arrested him for second-degree forgery for an unrelated matter. While being questioned, he denied being involved in any way in Bianca’s disappearance and had to be exonerated from any suspicion. Even Jason’s girlfriend insisted that there was no way he could have been in a relationship with the young girl. His alibi was confirmed as well. In 2007, authorities got a tip that Bianca was buried in Seaside Park in Bridgeport. They dug there, but didn’t find anything. In December of the same year, the police got a tip that a girl who looked like Bianca was seen in Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvania authorities investigated, but could not confirm the sighting was Bianca.

If Only

Bianca’s parents blamed her teacher for allowing her to leave school that day and not verifying with them about this “uncle”. Her family also said that nobody they know owns a van like the one their daughter was abducted in. The teacher was suspended and the Lebrons sued the Elias Howe school for the way they allowed Bianca to leave the school. Administration didn’t even know she was missing until the day after. Eventually her parents were awarded a $750,000 settlement. Today, no one else has been suspected in her disappearance and was declared dead seven years after she went missing. Bianca’s mother only did this so she could bring a wrongful death lawsuit against the Elias Howe School, who implemented stricter security measures on the attendance policies. It’s unclear how Bianca’s sister Janissa did not hear about this fake uncle and the shopping trip.

If Bianca Lebron is still alive today and anyone believes they might have seen her, she is Hispanic with a small birthmark on her forehead. On the day she went missing, she was wearing a green and tan camo top, khakis, a jean jacket, and black boots. She has been missing for two decades and would be 30 years old. At the time of her disappearance, there wasn’t much media coverage. She went missing on Wednesday, but wasn't on the news until Saturday. Her stepfather hung up missing posters of Bianca around the city and her biological mother and father held press conferences to ask the public to help bring their daughter home.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created an age progression photo of Lebron available and is included in every article written about her. Anyone with any information can call the Bridgeport police department or report an anonymous tip to the FBI. Bianca’s grandmother lives in the same house Bianca grew up in and her family hopes she will return to them one day.

The Problem

Bianca’s disappearance, not making the news for four days, is representative of a problem in the United States. Minority women and girls are forgotten about and pushed aside in favor of missing white women and girls. This is called missing white woman syndrome and refers to the media coverage, social media attention, and television coverage given to missing person cases for white, upper class girls while non-white or lower class women or girls are ignored. Her case was not as publicized as other cases involving white girls around her age and around the same time. It is a term mostly used in America, but can definitely be used to describe what’s happening to non-white women and girls everywhere. For example, 8 year old Sarah Payne from West Sussex, England, was abducted from a cornfield near her grandparents’ home by a man named Roy Whiting. She was abducted on the evening of July 1st of 2000 and was unfortunately found deceased 16 days later on July 16th. Her case was immediately made prominent and her murderer was suspected just 24 hours after she went missing. Sarah’s case inspired laws and changes to the operation of the sex offender registry. Sarah Payne’s life, like every little girl and victim of a violent crime, was valuable and did not deserve to be taken from her. Her case simply brings up questions when you think about Bianca Lebron, whose case wasn’t made nearly as important by the police, media, and country most likely because she was not white.