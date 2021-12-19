13-Year Old Illinois Girl Missing Since 1996 Disappeared from Home Featured on America's Most Wanted

The Day In Question

Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.

The Initial Investigation

Detectives began the search for Rachel, and they immediately suspected foul play. Her bank account had not been used to purchase a ticket of any kind and the idea that she ran away was not entertained, even after discovering that she briefly ran away to a friend’s house a year before her disappearance. Detectives then discovered her diary where she wrote months before going missing that Vince Mellon had touched and kissed her inappropriately. Vince was given a lie detector test and failed. He was beginning to become the prime suspect, especially with the domestic violence in his past. At this point, Vince and Amy have separated. After her disappearance, friends, family, and neighbors were questioned but nothing useful came of this.

The Second Attempt and Suspecting Vince Mellon

Rachel’s disappearance was featured on America’s Most Wanted and authorities tried again to tie Vince to his stepdaughter’s mysterious vanishing. In January of 2000, a warrant was served for Vince’s DNA. He was then questioned for nine hours, but he was still not arrested. The Mellon couple went to a grand jury hearing and still no charges were brought. Rachel has still not been found. Amy and Vince got back together and moved to Tennessee while Rachel’s father, Jeff Skemp, spoke to news outlets in Dallas. He agrees that something is amiss with his daughter’s disappearance and knows who is the cause of it. He said that the person who took Rachel did well covering up their actions and if the police had searched the garage of the Mellon house the first day, they would have found Rachel in Vince’s trunk.

Mellon said when he arrived back home from walking the dog, he didn’t think anything was out of the ordinary even though someone could have come in through the unlocked door. He admits to not checking around the neighborhood for Rachel because he believed nothing was wrong.

The Aftermath

Jeff Skemp maintains the website Remembering Rachel. He posts most recent news, her age progression pictures, pictures and videos from her life, memories and poems written by her best friends, memorial service and ceremony information, and social media. Rachel was beloved by her friends and family, described as fun and silly. She was also an honor student. If she is still out there, she is 39 years old. Skemp believes his daughter is in a better place and is not suffering. He even said that if she was alive today during the pandemic, she would be fighting social and racial justice, as well as police corruption. The case is still active today and the evidence has been preserved in case of advancement in technology. There are age progression pictures of her available on Remembering Rachel so she can be identified if she’s seen today.

What Could Have Happened

There are theories about what truly happened to Rachel. The most likely and popular among true crime enthusiasts online is that Vince was behind it. One of the theories was actually suggested by the original investigators. They thought that Rachel could have been taken from her house by people in her family and hidden so she would not have to endure any more of Vince’s abuse. Because she had not contacted her parents, her bank account was untouched, and no tickets were purchased in her name, this theory wasn’t taken seriously. Another idea is that Rachel left on her own. She could have left the house and died in the frigid weather or fell into one of the bodies of water characteristic of Bolingbrook. The theory was dismissed as well because authorities searched around the house and the areas surrounding it, but neither she nor any evidence was found. This theory is also unlikely because she went missing at 3 pm and wasn’t reported as such until 5 pm. Anything could have happened to her in that two hour window if she had decided to leave on her own. The most obvious theory is partly based on speculation and the evidence. Rachel’s stepfather could have lashed out at her because she said she was going to tell someone about his abuse and he hurt or killed her to keep her from exposing him. The scratches on his body, the failed polygraph, and his failure to check that Rachel was actually in her bedroom when he returned to an unlocked house definitely frames him as guilty. Nobody has been charged and as of today, Rachel Marie Mellon has been missing for almost 26 years. Her mother and father hope for the day she returns to them.