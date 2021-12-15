Opinion: Congress is Pushing for a 4 Day Work Week Way Too Late in the Game

There’s been a long time interest in a 4 day work week. Americans are notoriously overworked, so it’s no wonder this is a popular subject, especially when the topic of having national paternity has been trending online lately. We tend to spend more time with our co-workers than our spouses.

The idea isn’t new but the fact that it’s getting traction with our elected official is. Don’t get too excited, it’s unlikely to become a law in the immediate future. Bureaucracy is notoriously slow on progress. It’s no secret that Americans work longer hours than their counterparts in other first-world countries. There is no legal mandate guaranteeing us vacation days each year, unlike European countries that pass laws requiring businesses to offer them.

Any bill introduced wouldn’t guarantee vacation days necessarily, it would likely just require pay for overtime, which is long overdue. There are so many stories of workers getting taken advantage of and forced to work overtime without the requisite pay they should be getting. A bill requiring overtime nationally would force sanctions on companies unwilling to provide adequate overtime for workers.

There is some concern that business will suffer, those with less profit margin to spare, but that's no excuse for leaving American workers hanging. Businesses will adjust to the new normal with some time to make the proper changes. Workers deserve to be paid adequately for the time they work. It's important to note, this isn't the first time this kind of change has gone into effect. Any skeptics can take comfort in the fact that this kind of improvement has led to positive changes in other first world countries, like France and Japan.