Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad is the Epitome of the Male Gaze

The male gaze is defined as the perspective of a typical heterosexual male used in media that usually objectifies and sexualizes women. It was first coined by feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey . It is defining women how heterosexual males are assumed to see them, which is valuing them based on their bodies, only focusing on their outward appearance, and presenting them as just unattached body parts for male enjoyment. It has been used countless times in the most iconic American films and television shows so much so to the point that it has become the normal way to introduce female characters to the screen and how they are presented for the entirety of their time on the screen. The male gaze is also meant to empower men because it turns women into objects to be possessed or won like trophies, so when men in movies and real-life make a connection with the girl that interests them, it empowers them because they believe they have won a prize.

In movies and television, the male gaze is the way the camera slowly travels from a woman’s feet up to her face to show parts of her body before anything else. Her legs, her hips, her stomach, and her chest are all seen before her face, so the audience has no choice but to focus on parts of the woman like her breasts before they see what she actually looks like. This is the main way that women are objectified under the male gaze in the media. It is used for movie posters and music videos, where sometimes women are presented as disconnected body parts like legs, breasts, or behinds. Filmmakers will even focus solely on a woman’s butt when she walks into a scene, defining her by this body part. This reinforces the male gaze message, that you can “win” these body parts and make them yours if you are able to enter into a relationship with the woman. Women are shown as nothing but a goal to be met and bodies to obsess over.

The male gaze is heavily ingrained in movies and television that, in the past especially, was one of the only ways women were viewed in the media. More women are directing and in charge of projects today, but women are still trapped under the male gaze at times. Margot Robbie as DC Comic’s Harley Quinn in the 2016 Suicide Squad film wore nothing but shorts cut as panties, a ripped white t-shirt, fishnet tights and high-heeled boots. The director was a man, David Ayer, and a perfect example of how men present women in movies how they wish to see them, not how the women wish to be seen and valued. In Harley Quinn’s own movie, Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie was dressed more conservatively, but still honoring her style. She wore golden overalls with a pink crop top and high waisted shorts with a colorful jacket. It was still her style, exposing a little skin, but she wasn’t almost naked from the waist down like she was in the Suicide Squad. The difference between the two films is that a woman directed the second, so Robbie was less exposed because she was dressed based on what women would want to see.

The male gaze also includes portraying women who would not serve the male gaze, like lesbians or straight women who are not currently interested in male attention, as highly unattractive and to be avoided. They are dressed drably, sometimes in baggy or unkempt clothes, and not as charming as the women who are in the male gaze. Simply because they would not be interested in men, gay women are pushed to the back or portrayed in media as rude, not enjoyable to be around, or not caring about their appearance. For the male gaze, if there is no interest in heterosexual men, these women cease to exist and their bodies are not even shown to be objectified. Women are completely defined in terms of whether they can be obtained or not. This facet of the male gaze also includes treating gay women with less respect than straight women, since not wanting to be obtained by men is almost an insult.

In situations when both the men and women are exposed, like an intimate scene, the camera only shows the women’s body. Television shows like Game of Thrones put women’s bodies on display excessively, showing them completely naked while men are only shown naked when their backs are to the camera. The male gaze and male directors’ assumptions for their audience demand to see women completely naked, so men are not shown this way because heterosexual men would not want to see other men’s genitals. Instead, women are used as props in this show and others while men get modesty since it does not serve the heterosexual male gaze. Even in pornography, where the point is for all parties to be pleased, the camera is frequently zoomed in on women’s bodies and what straight men would focus on. When the director is male, this happens because that is what he and what he believes other heterosexual men want to see.

The male gaze is about using the female body to please men sexually as if women are tools to that end. But women have started to fight back in the media and developed the female gaze. The female gaze is portraying women as people with agency, feelings, and as their own character separate from male attention. This represents the gaze of the female spectator. With the female gaze, men are portrayed with more of a personality other than just wanting to be with an attractive woman. Men are not used as objects to be won or bodies to be enjoyed. It makes men and women equal in desire and sex, instead of treating women like objects or tools in a man’s sexual journey. The female gaze capitalizes on interactions between men and women like the male gaze can, but nobody is objectified. Women can look at a man’s body from the female perspective, enjoy it, and still treat him like his own person with his own mind instead of only being there to please them.

Movies that feature the female gaze are Promising Young Woman, where a woman gets revenge on the people that were involved in her best friend’s sexual assault in college, and The Favourite, a story of two cousins vying for attention and control of the country in Queen Anne of Great Britain’s court. All of these movies have intimate or sexual moments, but the women are not used. They are active in the movie and have their own goals and personalities outside of being pursued by a male main character.