Columbus, OH

Depletion of Peat Bogs Causes Greenhouse Gases into Ohio Atmosphere

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVXRe_0dJuxpVL00
Unsplash

There is yet another cause of global warming and greenhouse gas release: peat bogs. Peat bogs, also called carbon sinks and peatlands, are a type of wetland with spongy ground that stores enormous amounts of carbon dioxide after it is caught from the atmosphere with a process called carbon sequestration. These bogs also have decaying plant matter called peat. Peat bogs cover 3% of the Earth and have at least ⅓ of the world’s soil carbon. The bogs are good at storing carbon because of the wet, cold, and acidic characteristics of the peat and are able to reserve huge amounts of carbon. Peat bogs store about 10 times more carbon than any ecosystem, such as forests. Peat bogs are being exploited today and releasing carbon dioxide into the environment.

There were over 155,000 acres of peatland in Columbus, Ohio. Due to the topography of the state, glaciers that were there melted and left sediment and ice where wetlands were able to form. Vegetation gathered in these new wetlands as well. The glaciers left behind pockets for all of these elements to collect in and have been doing so for decades. Nutrients gathered in them over the years and they were positive for the environment. As of 2021, there are 40 peat bogs in Ohio. The bogs have fossils, carbon, and even pollen from the last time glaciers frequented the area. The peat is 40 feet deep, holds, and collects harmful carbon. If they are depleted too, greenhouse gases will find their way into the atmosphere, adding to the amount that is already present. Anyone can visit these Ohio peat bogs and one of them is even a nature preserve. Guests can walk on a dock right on the bog.

For years, people have used peat bogs for a variety of things. They were all over the United Kingdom until the majority of them were dug up, burned, drained, built on, and made into cropland. Although they have been abused and ignored, peatlands would be beneficial to get rid of a lot of the carbon in the atmosphere. The United Kingdom is aiming to restore the peatlands in the future. These bogs flourish best in temperate locations such as the UK. Not only do they help to keep carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but they also helped communities to survive in the past. In medieval Britain, peat was used for fuel and to build their homes or buildings.

The peat was made into bricks for walls, insulation for the walls and the floors, and sometimes to create entire structures. Plants even grow in peat bogs and were used back then. Willows, reeds, and rushes were used in the building of structures and thatch roofs, which is a roof made out of dry vegetation. Livestock and other farm animals thrived on peatlands, as well as fish for people’s consumption. The material also kept fires going for warmth and the smell when it burned kept mosquitoes and other irritating bugs away. The only downside of this resource was that the lands had an abundance of malaria and many had to live with jaundice as a result of their immunity to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mOpl_0dJuxpVL00
Unsplash

Peatlands became under the control of the government in the 1800s and 1900s. People could no longer use the land as they were because the government enclosed them and it all became private property. The peat began to be sold door to door or at farmer’s markets. A new use arose for the peat after this. One of them was litter for horses in cities and then for horses used in World War I. At the start of the 1900s, peat was taken to be used as compost because a great number of UK citizens took up a love of gardening. The dependency of some areas of the UK on peat was very high and this dependency and importance has been forgotten by a great deal of the countries. It is jarring that where peat land was dominated, there are huge spaces where they are missing.

Peat digging began on the Thorne Moors around Doncaster in the 1500s. Around 16.6 million tons of carbon have been released into the air due to the digging. It’s been suggested that digging up peatlands around the world had a big impact on global climate change way before the industrial revolution, where harmful gases were released into the atmosphere from the abundance of factories popping up. Restoring peatlands would help avert the climate crisis by keeping the carbon dioxide in the land, but the remaining land is being used to grow crops while more carbon is unleashed in the atmosphere. Most of the crops are being planted in the lowlands and 41 tons of carbon are being released per hectare per year now. The lands and the soil are completely exhausted now, so much so that the lowlands are projected to only have about 50 harvests left.

There are other lesser-known ways to beat climate change besides much needed peatland restoration. One of them is refrigerant management. Fridges of all types have chemical refrigerants, which is chemical compound to help keep them cold, and this contributes to depleting the ozone layer. The ozone layer has been able to heal since refrigerants were regulated, but they can still cause climate change if every bit of this chemical is not taken out of the public’s and company’s hands. Surprisingly, wind turbines can contribute to climate change too. Sometimes, they don’t turn because there is not enough wind to keep them that way and the amount of money spent on them is a waste, so another solution for states or countries without so much wind needs to be figured out. Lastly, greenhouse gases are emitted while raising livestock to fulfill the Western diet. The production of meat and dairy releases much more greenhouse gases than growing vegetables and fruits. Tropical forests need to be restored as well, as the abundance of trees will combat the carbon dioxide

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
climate changepeat bogsenvironmentclimate actionenvironmentalism

Comments / 0

Published by

Liz Fe Lifestyle is the #1 Leading Company in Content Creation | Check Out Our Books | lizfelifestyle.com

Columbus, OH
3254 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

13-Year Old Illinois Girl Missing Since 1996 Disappeared from Home Featured on America's Most Wanted

Rachel Marie Mellon was 13 when she disappeared on January 31, 1996 from her home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was staying home from school that Wednesday due to her sore throat. Her mother, Amy Mellon, kissed her daughter goodbye for the day and went off to work. That was the last time she saw Rachel. When Amy got back from work at 5, Rachel was not in the house at all. Her stepfather, Vince Mellon, was home all day and told his wife that he didn’t know Rachel wasn’t home. Vince told the police that he played Nintendo with Rachel that afternoon and she fell asleep at 2:30 on the couch. He covered her with a blanket and went to take their dog Duke on a walk, leaving the front door unlocked. Vince said he got back to the house later than he wanted because Duke broke his grip on the leash to chase a rabbit. He left the dog to find its own way home and reached the house at 3. Rachel was not on the couch sleeping when he got back. Her stepfather assumed she was resting in her room and went about his day, which included a neighbor returning Duke. Said neighbor didn’t report seeing anything suspicious. The police noticed scratches on Vince when they arrived and he answered that he hurt himself while fixing his car. Gone with Rachel were two pillows and the blue blanket, but no warmer clothes than the t-shirt, sweatpants, and house slippers she was wearing. It was -20 degrees that day and a fear that wherever Rachel was, she wouldn’t make it for long in house clothes. Rachel’s little sister came home from school around 3:15 and could not find her older sister in her room, but did not mention this until her mother came home and they all noticed her missing.

Read full story

Opinion: Congress is Pushing for a 4 Day Work Week Way Too Late in the Game

There’s been a long time interest in a 4 day work week. Americans are notoriously overworked, so it’s no wonder this is a popular subject, especially when the topic of having national paternity has been trending online lately. We tend to spend more time with our co-workers than our spouses.

Read full story

Democrats Raise Debt Ceiling Moments Before the Expiration Date

December 15, 2021, marks the day the United States would have entered its first default on all of the debt we’ve accrued. In an effort to stop this from happening Democrats have called a session to raise the debt ceiling. The proposed increase would be $2.5 trillion. The result of our default would lead to an economic recession.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

Is Paying for Extra Legroom on an Airplane Worth It?

When flying, it can become a challenge to sit for a long period of time with the small amount of legroom you’re given. You can always choose economy or first class when traveling, but the prices aren’t exactly cheap. Airlines have programs people can join so no one is constantly upgrading their seat for more money, such as Delta’s Medallion Program. This program gives members perks while flying like flying more comfortably, moving to the front of the line, waived fees, and other benefits. There are levels of this program, but they all include upgrading to more spacious seating. Being in the Medallion Program is a minimum of $6,000 a year, so this truly becomes a matter of opinion if the extra legroom is truly worth it.

Read full story
19 comments

Costco Accused Of Animal Cruelty For Rotisserie Chicken

An animal rights organization called Mercy for Animals sent investigators to Costco’s chicken processing plant in Nebraska, which opened in 2019. They reported that this plant had the chickens that become their famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens living in terrible conditions. Allegedly, chickens are barely able to walk under their GMO-created weight, featherless birds burned by the ammonia in their litter, multiple piles of decomposing chickens, and unfortunate dead baby chicks. Before they are killed, they are kept in a dark, filthy barn. This plant processes 2 million chickens a week.

Read full story
145 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Quadruplets Graduate Yale Together

Nigel, Nick, Zach, and Aaron Wade from Liberty Township, Ohio have recently graduated from Yale University. The Wade quadruplets were accepted to Yale, Harvard, and 60 other schools altogether before settling on their new alma mater. Collectively, they were Even though they went to the same school, the Quads as they were called, the brothers were committed to not having the same classes and branching out. Only two of the brothers had a class together throughout their entire time at Yale.

Read full story
3 comments

Should You Tip On A Takeout Order?

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, people began wondering if you should tip for a takeout order. There are many opinions and answers to this question, as there is no correct answer. Some people have come to the consensus that it’s safe to tip at least 20% when getting takeout, even when they are not actually sitting in the restaurant. One opinion is that tips are recognition of service and that because servers and other workers are not paid very much at all, the public has to tip generously. Elena Brouwer of the International Etiquette Centre said that if you can’t afford to tip, order something less expensive so you can give a tip. Money etiquette are the social rules for what to do in situations involving money, like putting money on the counter instead in someone’s waiting hand. Many people along with Brouwer believe that it’s their responsibility to do this and ordering an inexpensive meal is no trouble as long as a server gets the appropriate tip. Many feel the opposite, that it is not their responsibility to supplement others’ income because their employers won’t pay them a livable wage. Etiquette consultants have said that a tip is unnecessary because all servers and chefs do is put the food in containers and bags. Since there is no customer service involved and no hours-long process of serving a table, that does not constitute an extra payment.

Read full story
52 comments
Denver, CO

Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!

Read full story
19 comments

Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad is the Epitome of the Male Gaze

The male gaze is defined as the perspective of a typical heterosexual male used in media that usually objectifies and sexualizes women. It was first coined by feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey. It is defining women how heterosexual males are assumed to see them, which is valuing them based on their bodies, only focusing on their outward appearance, and presenting them as just unattached body parts for male enjoyment. It has been used countless times in the most iconic American films and television shows so much so to the point that it has become the normal way to introduce female characters to the screen and how they are presented for the entirety of their time on the screen. The male gaze is also meant to empower men because it turns women into objects to be possessed or won like trophies, so when men in movies and real-life make a connection with the girl that interests them, it empowers them because they believe they have won a prize.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

1200 Year Old Canoe Found Intact in Wisconsin

On November 9th, a 1200-year-old canoe was found perfectly intact in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin. It was first discovered by Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist. She saw something sticking out of the bottom of the lake when she was riding her underwater scooter in June. She was riding with her coworker Mallory Dragt and when Thomsen investigated, she found out that the log was a dugout canoe. A dugout canoe is a small boat made from hollowing out a big tree branch. With the help of Wisconsin’s state archeologist, Jim Skibo, and days of planning, the canoe was safely raised out of the water. The team had to act quickly because once it was out of the water, it could start quickly decomposing.

Read full story

Are Theater Popcorn Sizes A Scam? TikTok Reveal

In July of 2021, a TikToker who goes by the screen name of thatcoolguy.25597 posted a clip exposing movie theaters for giving the same amount of popcorn that goes into a small bag in a medium bag. The medium bag at thatcoolguy.25597’s job costs $1.09 more than the small. The TikToker poured a small bag into a medium bucket to show how customers are being scammed at his particular movie theater but opened up questions about whether or not this is the case at all cinemas. The clip has gone viral, reaching over 7 million views. The public was shocked to learn that they are paying more for the exact same amount of popcorn even when they’re buying different sizes, especially since food prices at theaters are already high.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Do Americans Want Self-Driving Cars?

Cars driving themselves sounds like a crazy futuristic idea, but Americans are cautious about the idea. Even though there are wonderful upsides to self-driving cars like reducing traffic accidents, making cities more pedestrian and child friendly, and helping elderly people become more independent. Americans have been asked over the years if they would appreciate having a self-driving car and the public attitude seems to be leaning more toward worry about driverless vehicles. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center concluded that 14% of Americans polled were worried about these new kinds of cars and 11% were enthusiastic. Overall, 63% of women have expressed more worry whereas 44% of men are more excited about having a car that can drive itself. You can look at the rest of these statistics here. The worry about these vehicles is how safe they are and how safe people would feel riding in a car with virtually no driver, as well as letting a machine decide what’s best for them on the road.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Best Italian Restaurants in New York City

Located on the Upper West Side, Celeste is a hidden gem. The owner is hands-on and on-site as much as possible. There are so many fresh, Italian options. It's definitely a can't miss! Be sure to bring cash and expect to wait a bit because Celeste is popular for a reason. They have an authentic brick oven for premium taste. The veggies will have your mouth watering, even if you're not a traditional vegetable eater. They offer homemade pasta and traditional Italian dishes to choose from.

Read full story
2 comments
Congress, OH

Gerrymandering Creates Imbalance of Power in Congress

Every 10 years each state redraws its political lines and the process itself takes months, but the results that come from this help show the balance of power in Congress for at least a decade. Now the scary thing about this is that gerrymandering has increased as States redraw these maps. Gerrymandering itself is to manipulate the boundaries so that it favors one party or another. In this particular instance, politicians are drawing district lines to flip opposing voters among several districts and place them and a single one to limit competition elsewhere. So this would mean 1 District or county that votes primarily Democrat with a few Republicans will get split in half so that the Democratic voters are all placed into one district line making that a point for Democrats. The problem that can derive from this is communities that are led two elections that reward candidates who appeal to the far-left or far-right making compromise difficult and Congress. No party is scotch free from gerrymandering though as of right now Republicans have more opportunities. The GOP has hold of the line-drawing process in States representing 187 House Seats compared with 75 for Democrats. The other states use either independent commissions or have split government control and if they don't have that then they only have one congressional seat.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Relieved of Duty

Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight, a high-ranking Columbus police officer, was relieved of duty after missing a random drug and alcohol test. Her gun and badge were taken away after failing to show up for the tests, which is city policy.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. School District Fires 500 Anti-Vaxxers

I'm sure we all knew it was coming. To be clear, this all comes down to getting the COVID vaccine and those employees who were let go could have an opportunity to get back to work if they just get the vaccine. While 500 might seem like a lot, all but 1% of employees have been vaccinated so these 500 are in the minority. What people need to understand is, this isn't a personal choice. These school employees, work with kids all day long. Their jobs are highly interactive so it no longer is a matter of making a personal choice but choosing life or death for those around you. Los Angeles School District isn't taking this matter lightly and has thus chosen to take drastic action against those who are insisting on endangering the lives of hundreds of young students.

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

OSU President Presents Free College Plan

The Ohio State University President revealed a new initiative designed to help students graduate from the school debt-free. The plan, Scarlet and Gray Advantage, was discussed on Friday at the investiture ceremony held by Dr. Kristina Johnson. Johnson is the 16th president of the University, and she discussed the plan as well as her other goals.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Celebrity Promotion of Fast Fashion is Killing the Natural Life in California

Brands like Forever 21 and even cheaper stores like Five Below often are especially guilty of fast fashion, creating clothing that does not last more than a year with cheap materials and cheap prices. People who are seeking to avoid overpaying for clothing end up receiving fragile garments that will not help them. This article is all about the worst fast fashion offenders, as well as how to get clothing that is both affordable and sustainable.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Working to Reduce Racism as a Public Health Threat

The system has been hurting America's culture for decades. Freedom and prosperity have been largely reserved for white people for years as we have had oppression for people of color. It has become ever more apparent after the killing of George Floyd just last year during the pandemic. Floyd dying under the officer's kneeled to a large outcry against racial Injustice and the US across several different Generations. People across the country then started calling out for others and justice has done due to racial discrimination. today more than ever there's a large conversation going on about racism and where it stands in our country. The issue is now being talked about in schools, workplaces, and other places of residency so we can all get the education we solely deserve. But racism isn't just affecting how we act and behave, it is affecting our physical health.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy