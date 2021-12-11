Depletion of Peat Bogs Causes Greenhouse Gases into Ohio Atmosphere

There is yet another cause of global warming and greenhouse gas release: peat bogs. Peat bogs, also called carbon sinks and peatlands, are a type of wetland with spongy ground that stores enormous amounts of carbon dioxide after it is caught from the atmosphere with a process called carbon sequestration. These bogs also have decaying plant matter called peat. Peat bogs cover 3% of the Earth and have at least ⅓ of the world’s soil carbon. The bogs are good at storing carbon because of the wet, cold, and acidic characteristics of the peat and are able to reserve huge amounts of carbon. Peat bogs store about 10 times more carbon than any ecosystem, such as forests. Peat bogs are being exploited today and releasing carbon dioxide into the environment.

There were over 155,000 acres of peatland in Columbus, Ohi o. Due to the topography of the state, glaciers that were there melted and left sediment and ice where wetlands were able to form. Vegetation gathered in these new wetlands as well. The glaciers left behind pockets for all of these elements to collect in and have been doing so for decades. Nutrients gathered in them over the years and they were positive for the environment. As of 2021, there are 40 peat bogs in Ohio. The bogs have fossils, carbon, and even pollen from the last time glaciers frequented the area. The peat is 40 feet deep, holds, and collects harmful carbon. If they are depleted too, greenhouse gases will find their way into the atmosphere, adding to the amount that is already present. Anyone can visit these Ohio peat bogs and one of them is even a nature preserve. Guests can walk on a dock right on the bog.

For years, people have used peat bogs for a variety of things. They were all over the United Kingdom until the majority of them were dug up, burned, drained, built on, and made into cropland. Although they have been abused and ignored, peatlands would be beneficial to get rid of a lot of the carbon in the atmosphere. The United Kingdom is aiming to restore the peatlands in the future. These bogs flourish best in temperate locations such as the UK. Not only do they help to keep carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but they also helped communities to survive in the past. In medieval Britain, peat was used for fuel and to build their homes or buildings.

The peat was made into bricks for walls, insulation for the walls and the floors, and sometimes to create entire structures. Plants even grow in peat bogs and were used back then. Willows, reeds, and rushes were used in the building of structures and thatch roofs, which is a roof made out of dry vegetation. Livestock and other farm animals thrived on peatlands, as well as fish for people’s consumption. The material also kept fires going for warmth and the smell when it burned kept mosquitoes and other irritating bugs away. The only downside of this resource was that the lands had an abundance of malaria and many had to live with jaundice as a result of their immunity to it.

Peatlands became under the control of the government in the 1800s and 1900s. People could no longer use the land as they were because the government enclosed them and it all became private property. The peat began to be sold door to door or at farmer’s markets. A new use arose for the peat after this. One of them was litter for horses in cities and then for horses used in World War I. At the start of the 1900s, peat was taken to be used as compost because a great number of UK citizens took up a love of gardening. The dependency of some areas of the UK on peat was very high and this dependency and importance has been forgotten by a great deal of the countries. It is jarring that where peat land was dominated, there are huge spaces where they are missing.

Peat digging began on the Thorne Moors around Doncaster in the 1500s. Around 16.6 million tons of carbon have been released into the air due to the digging. It’s been suggested that digging up peatlands around the world had a big impact on global climate change way before the industrial revolution, where harmful gases were released into the atmosphere from the abundance of factories popping up. Restoring peatlands would help avert the climate crisis by keeping the carbon dioxide in the land, but the remaining land is being used to grow crops while more carbon is unleashed in the atmosphere. Most of the crops are being planted in the lowlands and 41 tons of carbon are being released per hectare per year now. The lands and the soil are completely exhausted now, so much so that the lowlands are projected to only have about 50 harvests left.