1200 Year Old Canoe Found Intact in Wisconsin

On November 9th, a 1200-year-old canoe was found perfectly intact in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin. It was first discovered by Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist. She saw something sticking out of the bottom of the lake when she was riding her underwater scooter in June. She was riding with her coworker Mallory Dragt and when Thomsen investigated, she found out that the log was a dugout canoe. A dugout canoe is a small boat made from hollowing out a big tree branch. With the help of Wisconsin’s state archeologist, Jim Skibo, and days of planning, the canoe was safely raised out of the water. The team had to act quickly because once it was out of the water, it could start quickly decomposing.

Skibo called the discovery and recovery remarkable. After it was out of the water, it was determined that the canoe was created in 800 A.D. This canoe is now one of the oldest intact vessels found in Wisconsin and a very unusual discovery overall. Usually, only stone tools or pottery is found in lakes like this, so to find a perfectly intact canoe was definitely a unique experience. Skibo said he was actually suspicious about how old the canoe really is since wood does not usually last long at all, especially under water for over a thousand years. The canoe is speculated to have lasted for so long because it was kept constantly wet underwater, away from light, and 27 feet under the water on a slope. Spectators watched the four-hour process of using rebar to hold up the canoe underwater, smaller boats arrived on the scene, 45-pound sandbags were placed in the canoe to help bring it slowly to shore and put it on a trailer to be transported to a storage facility.

Skibo believes that this canoe is the deepest that has ever been discovered. The details of the canoe include net sinkers. These are stones that are notched and placed at the end of nets for fishing, so this detail also confirmed for the archaeologist that it was truly old. This remarkable discovery will be displayed in a museum after a two-year preservation effort. Skibo says the canoe is a great way to educate people on the people who lived in Wisconsin in the past along with their craftsmanship. Carbon dating was done on the boat and it was determined that it was created around the Effigy Mound Period. This period is also called the Woodland Period, which occurred from 750 and 1200 C.E. (before the present), was marked by the creation of mounds by Native Americans along the Upper Mississippi River to Lake Michigan.

Learning that the canoe came from this time period amazed Skibo and the team further because the Native Americans that crafted this canoe would have had to cut down a two and a half wide tree without modern tools. Hollowing it out and then making it buoyant would have taken dedicated hours, especially with just stone tools. The specific Native American group in Wisconsin, whose descendants still live there, is called the Ho-Chunk Nation. They are called the “People of the Sacred Voice”. The tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk, William Quackenbush, was watching the team recover it as well. Quackenbush told the State Journal that the Nation is in full support of protecting and preserving the history and culture of the area.

There were plenty of mounds in Southern Wisconsin and multiple is on the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s campus, but not many exist now because European settlers destroyed them to build homes and farms.

The preservation process includes keeping the canoe in a tank full of liquid that will kill any algae or microorganisms. The wood will be treated with polyethylene glycol to keep it from more degradation. After two years, the boat will be displayed at the Wisconsin Historical Society in downtown Madison. Ohio is rich in burial mounds and Native American history. The largest in the world is found in the state and it is the Great Serpent Mound in Adams County. In the shape of a snake, the mound is 1,348 feet long. When it was discovered, there were no artifacts or anything written near it, but a nearby village had evidence of the Adena and Fort Ancient cultures.

The Adena culture was a Pre-Columbian Native American culture and Fort Ancient originate from 1000 to 1750 CE near the Ohio River valley, southern Ohio, northern Kentucky, southeastern Indian, and the western area of West Virginia. There are multiple mounds at the Mound City Group in Ross county, featuring the largest collection of Hopewell culture mounds in the Eastern part of North America. Columbus has an Ohio History Center to show off the state’s artifacts from Native American cultures.

Native American artifacts are being found in the most unique of places in 2021. In September, two artifacts were found in the stomach of a Mississippi alligator. The local man found an arrowhead and a plummet. A plummet is a weight that Native Americans used that later were used as jewelry such as amulets to represent their guardian spirits or spirits of their clan. It's been suggested by an expert that the alligator most likely ate these artifacts to aid its digestion since it was impossible for the animal to know what they were.

Smith thought it was a good idea to look in the animal's stomach after hearing stories about people discovering things in their contents, like dog tags. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, which is responsible for protecting the state's air, land, and water, sent the director of surface geology and surface mapping, James Starnes, to study a picture of the arrowhead. He concluded that it was an atlatl dart point that belonged at the end of a spear. It dates back between 5,000 B.C. and 6,000 B.C. New discoveries are made quite often and with each one, the public has the opportunity to learn more about Native Americans and their lives.