Are Theater Popcorn Sizes A Scam? TikTok Reveal

In July of 2021, a TikToker who goes by the screen name of thatcoolguy.25597 posted a clip exposing movie theaters for giving the same amount of popcorn that goes into a small bag in a medium bag. The medium bag at thatcoolguy.25597’s job costs $1.09 more than the small. The TikToker poured a small bag into a medium bucket to show how customers are being scammed at his particular movie theater but opened up questions about whether or not this is the case at all cinemas. The clip has gone viral, reaching over 7 million views. The public was shocked to learn that they are paying more for the exact same amount of popcorn even when they’re buying different sizes, especially since food prices at theaters are already high.

One TikTok user even commented that this kind of lying should be illegal because if a customer is paying for a bigger size, that’s what they should get. Many of the commenters went on to say that fast food businesses and arenas use this trick as well. Places like Mcdonalds put the same amount of french fries in a medium order as they do in a small and arenas put the same amount of beer in two very different size cups. One TikTok user called this theft by deception, which in this case, is allowing people to think they are buying one product when they’re really buying another. Some users seem to think that a medium size of anything is always a scam since there’s no way to tell if you’re getting more food just by looking at the slightly bigger container and many argue that you’re not really getting more food at all. This is the number one reason why a lot of people bring their own snacks to the theater, to avoid being scammed, wasting money, and having the exact amount of food they want.

Huffpost published an article in 2013 detailing the size changes in fast food. When Burger King first opened, a small drink was 12 ounces. Now it is 20 ounces and the largest size is 40. Studies have shown that what a container is labeled as will affect how much a person will eat, even if the portion does not match. Starting in 1970, the number of calories went from 2,160 a day to 2,673 calories daily. Portion and plate sizes have grown since then and even though it may cost less for the consumer, the oversized portions at restaurants could lead to health issues and overeating. The meals at restaurants and fast-food places have more calories in one meal than a person should have an entire day and the more you eat this food, the more weight you can gain. The number of fats, sugars, carbs, and calories increase as the size of the food physically grows. Then the question arises, even if the portion sizes grow, does that mean people have to eat the entirety of what’s put in front of them? The answer might obviously be yes, but portion control is hard for most. Eating just one slice of pizza might be the best idea for those trying to cut back on unhealthy foods, but what if that slice is bigger than it should be? Issues with portion control might be not being able to overcome the desire to eat what’s in front of you simply because it’s in front of you, and if there’s more food, that’s more eating.

This could also work in the reverse. If you eat the popcorn the theater has labeled medium, you will most likely feel like you ate a medium amount when it could be possible you just had the small, which is what thatcoolguy.25597’s movie theater counts on. There are many lies involved with food service. Most of the time at restaurants, there is no difference between a cup or bowl of soup. It is the same amount of food, but the size of the bowl can make it look like more than the cup. When in reality, the bowl is shallow or wide and customers are paying more for the same amount of food. This trick is used frequently with most food items. Secondly, sometimes food is not as advertised. A product could be called steak, but it could really be pork. This is the case with McDonald’s McRib. The restaurant revealed that the “rib meat” was really pork. They are still allowed to sell it as the McRib and other restaurants can say their product is one thing when it’s another.

Not only do movie theaters and restaurants tell lies about their food, so does the junk food industry. First of all, food that is labeled as low-fat or fat-free typically isn’t healthy. With the fat removed, the flavors are lacking, so sugar and additives are included. Whole grains are blatant lies as well. Sometimes, the grains aren’t whole at all and they’re in a powder. When the grains are in this form, they can make blood pressure rise. Along with the unhealthy powder, high-fructose corn syrup and sugar are added to whole grain foods. Foods without gluten are not as healthy as people want to believe and are made with high-glycemic starches such as potatoes and tapioca. There may also be an exorbitant amount of sugar.

Sugar may be listed among the ingredients in a product and can be more than one sugar, such as cane and high fructose corn syrup. There are as many as 56 names for sugar that can be on food packages that aren’t recognizable to the average person. Fruit-flavored anything is also a complete lie and the strawberry or blueberry flavor of a product could be fake chemicals. Food companies can also get away with labeling their food as healthy if there is a small number of ingredients that are actually healthy. So consumers can most likely be consuming something unhealthy while thinking the opposite. Just like the movie theater popcorn, industries lie in order to get consumers’ money and the public has always been baffled as to why there simply cannot be more honesty.