Costco Accused Of Animal Cruelty For Rotisserie Chicken

An animal rights organization called Mercy for Animals sent investigators to Costco’s chicken processing plant in Nebraska, which opened in 2019. They reported that this plant had the chickens that become their famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens living in terrible conditions. Allegedly, chickens are barely able to walk under their GMO-created weight, featherless birds burned by the ammonia in their litter, multiple piles of decomposing chickens, and unfortunate dead baby chicks. Before they are killed, they are kept in a dark, filthy barn. This plant processes 2 million chickens a week.

Costco responded to these allegations by insisting that they are committed to maintaining high standards for their animals. They also said they use humane and ethical methods with which to treat and kill their chickens. Costco has also said that all the independent growers and the Lincoln Premium Poultry company, who they work with, are also very committed to high standards. Costco has publicly said that it will make improvements to its animal’s welfare and processes. Costco will be using a video taken by Mercy for Animals to re-evaluate, but the scenes caught in the video are not what usually happens there. On a website committed to their animal’s welfare, Costco says their chickens are cared for and stunned humanely before they are killed.

Mercy for Animals has said that Costco customers have been very happy about the inexpensive chicken, especially since it has always been $4.99, but the treatment of the chickens is not what a customer would expect. Their methods of slaughtering the chickens are also under question by Mercy for Animals and other animal rights groups. Costo utilizes the live shackle method of slaughter, which is securing chickens to a moving rack by their ankles while they are still alive. Usually, the rest of this method entails the chickens moving on the conveyor track to a bath of water that electrocutes them to render them unconscious so their throats can be cut down the line. Costco slaughters their chickens by boiling them, but stunning processes don’t always make the chickens unconscious, so there is a risk of them being boiled alive. Every stage of the process could leave the chickens alive and subjected to pain while fully conscious, which is not as humane as Costo advertises. The way chickens are left to suffer before being slaughtered is the main concern, since the corporation is selling the public chickens that had illnesses, were in chronic pain, and were injured or maimed.

Even though Costco promised to uphold better standards, they have failed to adopt the Better Chicken Commitment. This commitment is a science-based chicken welfare policy that addresses better breeding practices. Over 200 companies have adopted this commitment, including very big names in food services. Some of them included Whole Foods, Chipotle, Blue Apron, and Burger King. Mercy for Animals has put up a petition on their website for anyone who wants to support better treatment for Costco’s chickens. They also have the option for anyone to send the company an email already written up and ready to be sent. The email calls Costco out on the lack of care for their chickens’ welfare while pointing out that 200 other companies have committed to treating their livestock better. The email finishes by asking them when they are going to do better and the signer’s name. As well as having inhumane practices, the rotisserie chicken has more salt than a person needs in a day along with saline and sugar to keep it moist for a long period of time. The ASPCA conducted a survey as well as published a letter that 10,000 advocates have signed, including celebrities like Handmaid’s Tale writer Margaret Atwood and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Others who signed the letters were customers who the ASPCA polled for their survey, but anyone can still sign it here . 68% of people who buy their chicken said they were willing not to buy it anymore if Costco doesn’t change their practices, 93% reported that they will happily go to another store for their chicken, and 97% believe that stores like Costco can improve the entire food system if they improve their own.

This is not the first time Costco has been criticized for its practices with chickens. In 2015, the Human Society accused Costco of using an egg supplier that operates a caged-hen factory farm, called Hillandale Farms. The Humane Society displayed a video in Times Square showing inhumane caging of the hens along with dead and decaying birds, piles upon piles of broken eggs, and birds trapped in the cages in painful ways. 8 years prior to this exposure in 2007, Costco promised to stop all connections with caged egg suppliers but was still doing business with them in 2015. The same situation happened with this incident as with the chicken scandal, many companies have pledged not to use eggs that come from caged hens, such as Burger King, Aramek, and Sodexo, but Costco had yet to act on any promises at that point in time. Costco is also connected with working with Pleasant Valley Farms in California, who leave their chickens in filthy and overcrowded conditions where they struggle to breathe and move.

The chickens there sometimes fight and eat each other in their distress. Investigators of the advocacy group Direct Action Everywhere discovered these eggs are sold as Kirkland Eggs and because these chickens are not tortured in cages, they can sell them as cage free. They took undercover videos of chickens to back up their claims like Mercy for Animals did, proving that Costco is not upholding their promise when it comes to the treatment of their chickens for their rotisserie or their eggs. It is unclear why Costco is not capable of keeping their chickens in good conditions and why they believe their loyal customers would want to eat chickens who suffered in life, have ammonia on their bodies, and are dirty. There surely are companies that don’t treat their livestock so poorly, but Costco persists with the bad treatment. Of course, everyone is not going to stop buying their chicken or eggs, but now that everyone is aware, maybe now Costco will try to be better and use their resources to get their chickens better-living conditions.