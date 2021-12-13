Is Paying for Extra Legroom on an Airplane Worth It?

When flying, it can become a challenge to sit for a long period of time with the small amount of legroom you’re given. You can always choose economy or first class when traveling, but the prices aren’t exactly cheap. Airlines have programs people can join so no one is constantly upgrading their seat for more money, such as Delta’s Medallion Program. This program gives members perks while flying like flying more comfortably, moving to the front of the line, waived fees, and other benefits. There are levels of this program, but they all include upgrading to more spacious seating. Being in the Medallion Program is a minimum of $6,000 a year, so this truly becomes a matter of opinion if the extra legroom is truly worth it.

If you don’t fly often, the prices you’ll have to pay for extra legroom is definitely not worth it. For example, a flight from Detroit to Columbus in regular economy on a discount flight website like Travelocity is $409. Premium economy is $439 and Delta’s Comfort Plus or First class is $539. So if more legroom is the only reason you are upgrading, that is almost $600 to better an infrequent experience. This is especially not worth it if you don’t know when you’re flying again. If you do fly often, you would have most likely used that $600 anyway, so it would not be such a risk. But again, the question doesn’t have a straight answer because people place a different value on their comfort, so $600 might be a small price to pay to be completely comfortable for some.

All airlines have their version of a priority club with different prices for that coveted leg room. United Airlines’ is called the United Club. The perks don’t include seats with more legroom, but you can purchase Economy Plus for their next flight or all flights for the next year so the extra leg space can be an option. There are levels such as Premier Silver so you can bring a companion with you to enjoy the extra space. American Airlines has an economy plus that allows for the same things, more legroom in business or first class. Southwest Airlines has a program called Southwest Business Select, which also offers the same arrangement and more perks like checking two bags for free. The option to have economy seating all year long could cost hundreds of dollars, but the one time option differs between airlines. The $539 for Delta’s Comfort Plus is obviously different from American Airlines' $551 for first class and all the space it offers.

The differing leg room spaces factor into the worth as well. Would you be willing to pay over $500 for not much more space than in coach? The amount of leg space could be anywhere between 31 to 34 inches, but the question is: Is hundreds of dollars worth just 31 or 32 inches? So if the amount of legroom differs, you could be paying extra for just a little more space than coach seating. Of course, using any points you’ve acquired from any airline programs would eliminate this risk. Most wouldn’t mind using points to end up with just a few extra inches because it’s not “real money”.

It can be argued that while customers get more legroom, the amount of extra money they have to pay to get it can be ridiculous. For some, the idea of having to pay an extra to be comfortable makes no sense. Airlines have been guilty of being greedy for years in multiple ways. The first is that some tickets are non-refundable. If a flight is cancelled, the airline has to refund people their money, even if their ticket is deemed non-refundable. Sometimes, this does not happen and customers lose money in situations that’s not their fault. Secondly, there is no real reimbursement when planes break down on the tarmac before takeoff and they need to be repaired. For example, in 2016 United Airlines was fined $2.75 million for keeping passengers trapped on the tarmac for three hours, which especially inconvenienced the disbaled passengers. United Airlines especially has a problem with delivering pets alive to their destination. It has the most pet deaths of any airline because the crew leaves the pet out in the hot sun for too long, the water a customer saves for their pet spills from rough handling and no extra water is provided for the pet, and the crates are stacked so the animals are literally piled on top of one another. The size of the seats are incredibly small, letting planes fly that aren’t completely ready, there are overworked flight crews, and overbooking are all major issues that are due to the greed of the airlines as a whole. They want money, even if you have to sleep at your gate all night or your pilots are overworked. Due to overworked staff, flights can be cancelled and the fewer flights there are, the higher ticket prices are.

Southwest Airlines pilots were picketing the summer of 2021 due to their unfair working conditions. They were forced to fly more than they should have, had to endure being stuck at destinations without accommodations, and had to deal with constant changes to the schedules because of the increase in flights. The pilots are overly fatigued and Southwest has still not taken any actions to implement the changes that have been suggested, such as giving more free time and time to unwind after demanding flights.