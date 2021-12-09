L.A. School District Fires 500 Anti-Vaxxers

I'm sure we all knew it was coming. To be clear, this all comes down to getting the COVID vaccine and those employees who were let go could have an opportunity to get back to work if they just get the vaccine. While 500 might seem like a lot, all but 1% of employees have been vaccinated so these 500 are in the minority. What people need to understand is, this isn't a personal choice. These school employees, work with kids all day long. Their jobs are highly interactive so it no longer is a matter of making a personal choice but choosing life or death for those around you. Los Angeles School District isn't taking this matter lightly and has thus chosen to take drastic action against those who are insisting on endangering the lives of hundreds of young students.

The idea that this is even a point of controversy is disturbing. Although they are in the minority, anti-vaxxers cite discrimination and civil rights when being forced to protect themselves and others from the virus. There doesn't seem to be any wiggle room in this situation with the lives of children on the line. The school administration is incredibly strict on this point and will only consider allowing any of the employees to stay on in the event of compliance. There doesn't seem to be any ill will there but none of the employees have budged and there seems to be a huge court battle on the horizon. What would you do in this situation?