Best Italian Restaurants in New York City

3. Celeste

Located on the Upper West Side, Celeste is a hidden gem. The owner is hands-on and on-site as much as possible. There are so many fresh, Italian options. It's definitely a can't miss! Be sure to bring cash and expect to wait a bit because Celeste is popular for a reason. They have an authentic brick oven for premium taste. The veggies will have your mouth watering, even if you're not a traditional vegetable eater. They offer homemade pasta and traditional Italian dishes to choose from.

2. Roberto's

You can't make a best Italian restaurant list without including little Italy in the Bronx. It definitely stands out as the more sophisticated Italian option in the area. Don't expect the traditional, American-Italian spaghetti and meatballs. You'll receive authentic Italian treatment. This independently-owned restaurant is run by an authentic Italian himself. The owner ensures an experience with fresh pasta and seasonal veggies to compliment your dining experience. He's a native of Salerno, Italy, and a proud chef that ensures the quality of every experience his customer has in his restaurant. He is all about being hands-on when it comes to running his restaurant.

1. Dominick's

Another Bronx delight, this one takes the cake! This restaurant tops the list with its dynamic, lengthy menu. The multitude of options guarantees that anyone who eats here will not be disappointed! It's a family-owned establishment that adds to the authentic Italian experience. Reviews cite food, price and atmosphere as reasons to return.