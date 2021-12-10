Do Americans Want Self-Driving Cars?

Cars driving themselves sounds like a crazy futuristic idea, but Americans are cautious about the idea. Even though there are wonderful upsides to self-driving cars like reducing traffic accidents, making cities more pedestrian and child friendly, and helping elderly people become more independent. Americans have been asked over the years if they would appreciate having a self-driving car and the public attitude seems to be leaning more toward worry about driverless vehicles. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center concluded that 14% of Americans polled were worried about these new kinds of cars and 11% were enthusiastic. Overall, 63% of women have expressed more worry whereas 44% of men are more excited about having a car that can drive itself. You can look at the rest of these statistics here . The worry about these vehicles is how safe they are and how safe people would feel riding in a car with virtually no driver, as well as letting a machine decide what’s best for them on the road.

There’s a level of public distrust for self-driving vehicles. In 2019, The American Automobile Association published a survey that concluded 71% of Americans do not trust a fully-autonomous vehicle. Only 19% of people at this time said that they would put children or other family members into a self-driving car. Ever since Elaine Herzberg was hit and killed by a self-driving Uber SUV in Tempe, Arizona in 2018, the public has been wary about the abilities of self-driving cars. Herzberg’s death was caused by the radar, lidar, and camera sensor systems, which could not distinguish her as a pedestrian, vehicle, or bicycle.

She was unfortunately determined to be a bicycle by the system before it hit her and applied the safety brake too late. The system in the car was not designed to consider jaywalking pedestrians. The Uber SUV was being supervised and operated by Rafaela Vasquez, who was watching an episode of The Voice while doing her job. It is accidents like this that make the public hesitant about self-driving cars. As displayed in this case, the technology did not do what it would be expected to do as a self-driving vehicle, and lives were trusted to a person who was not paying attention.

Regardless of this terrible accident and the worry, the city of Columbus is shifting its focus onto autonomous vehicles to explore downtown. From 2016 to 2019, thousands of people had the opportunity to explore downtown Columbus in an electric self-driving car. The Smart Columbus team, an initiative that works to transform the city into a leader in mobile innovation, did their own self-driving vehicle program for residents specifically in Linden, a neighborhood in Franklin County. The project was meant to help residents of Linden get to work, school, important activities, and doctor’s appointments. This was the first autonomous shuttle in a residential area in the United States. The shuttles have features such as 360-degree view, sensors, and intelligent software to help the vehicle with awareness, steering directions, when to slow down, stop, or accelerate, and be aware of what’s in its path. Mapping also allows the shuttle to know exactly where it is and navigate through any kind of traffic.

These two successful projects led to the Transportation Research Center using their SmartCenter East Liberty grounds for testing vehicles to use in the future, starting in 2019. The work at SmartCenter will be about making autonomous vehicles safe, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and emergency braking. The SMART shuttle project was separated into three phases. The first phase was just 3 shuttles operating from 6 in the morning from 1o at night on a 1.5-mile circuit. Every vehicle had an operator to control the shuttle if need be. The second phase would be The Ohio State University funding a second route just for their campus. The third would be a combination of public and private funding going towards a third route to and around an important employment center. The cost of all 3 phases is $4 million.

As helpful and innovative as the Linden project was, the accident with the shuttle caused it to shut down. On February 20th of 2020, a shuttle suddenly stopped in the middle of the road and all shuttles were taken off the road in Columbus. The sudden stopping of the shuttle reportedly caused a passenger to fall from their seat onto the floor, resulting in an injury. Smart Columbus and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration decided not to let the shuttles operate with any passengers and they are both working to ensure complete safety in the future along with complying with legal and public safety requirements according to Columbus and the cities they operate in. EasyMile, the French company that created the shuttles, insisted that the technology was operating fine due to the fact that the speed of this particular shuttle was 7 miles per hour and it was programmed to make an emergency stop. The only adjustments EasyMile said they would make is training the operators to remind passengers to hold on when the shuttle is moving and to increase the number of signs inside to inform passengers of this as well.

Many cities around the United States are experimenting with self-driving technology. Waymo is an automated vehicle company based in Phoenix. The company practices with and tests the vehicles in Tempe, Mesa, and Gilbert. Waymo CEO, John Krafcik expressed that even though there are already self-driving vehicles, they are focused on bringing the city toward all autonomous movement. The business is thriving and anyone in the East Valley area of Phoenix can use this autonomous ride-share service. In 2019, Apple tested these vehicles on roads in California and it is estimated there will be self-driving Apple cars between 2023 and 2025. Cities and companies are beginning to adopt these kinds of cars and testing so they can be suitable for consumers in the future. Despite the accidents and the faults with the technology, self-driven vehicles will surely benefit people who still want to keep active and those who don’t have the ability to drive. Having one less thing to do does not hurt either.