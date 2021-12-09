Columbus, OH

Take Your Family to These Christmas Light Events in Ohio this Holiday Season

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEKg1_0dFQZ8HB00
Unsplash


The holiday season is officially starting in Columbus as the lights at Columbus Commons were turned on Friday night. The display has more than 400,000 LED lights of all kinds of different colors to give you that festive feeling. The experience is free, with free hot chocolate and carousel rides between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday nights in December. There are also musicians that roam around the area and give it extra holiday cheer. The lights will be on every night from dusk until 11 p.m. through January 2.

This isn’t the only fun light display in Ohio. Clifton Mill in Clifton has holiday lights every night from December until January 1. The historic Clifton Mill is located at 75 Water St., and it was granted one of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2020. The display features over 4 million lights that illuminate the mill, the gorge, riverbanks, trees, and bridges. You can also look into Santa’s workshop and see a live Santa at work who checks his list every 15 minutes and goes up the chimney. Admission is $10 per person for everyone over the age of 4.

The Christmas Ranch in Morrow is another place to visit. This area features a million dancing Christmas lights with holiday music, Christmas shops, pictures with Santa, wagon rides, and food and drinks. It’s open from November 19 until December 23, located at 3205 S Waynesville Rd. Their website says that admission is $20 per carload and $30 for over 10 visitors. They’re also closed on Thanksgiving day.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Wildlights light up the zoo with tons of festive holiday lights. They’re open from November 19 to January 2 from 5 p.m. until 9 or 10 p.m. depending on the day. They’re closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas day. The experience features a light display, festive music, marshmallow roasting, different rides, and more. They even have a reindeer encounter. Tickets range from $12-16 depending on age.

The North Pole Express is a holiday event in Findlay. You can hop on board a quarter scale train and ride through a winter wonderland of sparkling lights and fun holiday decorations. There are toy trains running inside of the museum and train barn, decorated trees, and Santa and Mrs. Claus on select nights. The event starts on November 26 and is located at 12505 County Road 99. They’re open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and admission is $4.

Lights Before Christmas takes place at the Toledo Zoo. It runs from November 19 to December 31, and is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event has over one million lights displaying 200+ illuminated animal images spread out around the zoo. There will be a tree lighting ceremony on November 19, and you can meet with Santa every day inside of their gift shop. Admission is $23 for adults and $20 for children and seniors.

Light up Middletown takes place in Middletown. They’re open every night from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is a cash donation that you get to decide the price of. The event is a drive-thru light display, regarded as one of the best drive-thru light shows in Ohio. They’re located at 500 Tytus Ave.

Woodland Lights in Dayton is a half-mile of lights, displays, and festival activities in Countryside Park. They’re open from November 19 through December 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. but are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. You can take a ride on their express train, take pictures with Santa, and attend special events like Pets Night. Admission is $8 per person.

The PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati zoo is open from November 19 through January 9 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year will be their 39th showing of the lights, with over 4 million LED lights to see lighting up the zoo. You can also find 5 Fiona fairies in Fairyland, see a blacklight puppet show, marvel at the lights on Swan Lake, and snack on smores. Prices vary from $10-24 depending on age, and parking is $10.

The Cleveland Playhouse Square Christmas Light Display lights up seasonal attractions in Cleveland. You can see the famous house from A Christmas Story on your tour, and you also get to see tons of colorful lights on your drive. The lights spread out around 2 miles. The lights are free to see if you’re in the area, but you can pay for a tour from Company Car and Limousine that will take you to all of the must-see sites.

Holiday in Lights in Sharonville is a holiday tradition for many. This is another lights display that you get to stay in your car to view. There are over 1 million lights and 250 light displays, all built along over a mile of wooded roadway. You can also buy special effects glasses for $2 to enhance your experience. Vehicle tickets are $17, but you can purchase walking tickets for $7. They’re located at 11450 Lebanon Rd., Route 42.

Ghostly Manor Thrill Center in Sandusky is open every evening in December from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. The light show is free, and they have plenty of other family-friendly activities if you’re interested. They’re located at 3319 Milan Rd.

Light shows are a fun thing for the whole family to see during the holiday season, and Ohio has plenty of them to visit. Try to take some time to go experience some of these events, and if you have young children, you can take them to do the extras like meeting Santa and roasting smores. This is a great way to get yourself in the holiday spirit. Ohio likely won’t have lots of bad snowstorms in December, so try to make your way to these lights shows before the weather gets bad.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
christmaschristmas lightsholidayeventsentertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

Liz Fe Lifestyle is the #1 Leading Company in Content Creation | Check Out Our Books | lizfelifestyle.com

Columbus, OH
3105 followers

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad is the Epitome of the Male Gaze

The male gaze is defined as the perspective of a typical heterosexual male used in media that usually objectifies and sexualizes women. It was first coined by feminist film theorist Laura Mulvey. It is defining women how heterosexual males are assumed to see them, which is valuing them based on their bodies, only focusing on their outward appearance, and presenting them as just unattached body parts for male enjoyment. It has been used countless times in the most iconic American films and television shows so much so to the point that it has become the normal way to introduce female characters to the screen and how they are presented for the entirety of their time on the screen. The male gaze is also meant to empower men because it turns women into objects to be possessed or won like trophies, so when men in movies and real-life make a connection with the girl that interests them, it empowers them because they believe they have won a prize.

Read full story
Ohio State

Depletion of Peat Bogs Causes Greenhouse Gases into Ohio Atmosphere

There is yet another cause of global warming and greenhouse gas release: peat bogs. Peat bogs, also called carbon sinks and peatlands, are a type of wetland with spongy ground that stores enormous amounts of carbon dioxide after it is caught from the atmosphere with a process called carbon sequestration. These bogs also have decaying plant matter called peat. Peat bogs cover 3% of the Earth and have at least ⅓ of the world’s soil carbon. The bogs are good at storing carbon because of the wet, cold, and acidic characteristics of the peat and are able to reserve huge amounts of carbon. Peat bogs store about 10 times more carbon than any ecosystem, such as forests. Peat bogs are being exploited today and releasing carbon dioxide into the environment.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

1200 Year Old Canoe Found Intact in Wisconsin

On November 9th, a 1200-year-old canoe was found perfectly intact in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin. It was first discovered by Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist. She saw something sticking out of the bottom of the lake when she was riding her underwater scooter in June. She was riding with her coworker Mallory Dragt and when Thomsen investigated, she found out that the log was a dugout canoe. A dugout canoe is a small boat made from hollowing out a big tree branch. With the help of Wisconsin’s state archeologist, Jim Skibo, and days of planning, the canoe was safely raised out of the water. The team had to act quickly because once it was out of the water, it could start quickly decomposing.

Read full story

Costco Accused Of Animal Cruelty For Rotisserie Chicken

An animal rights organization called Mercy for Animals sent investigators to Costco’s chicken processing plant in Nebraska, which opened in 2019. They reported that this plant had the chickens that become their famous $4.99 rotisserie chickens living in terrible conditions. Allegedly, chickens are barely able to walk under their GMO-created weight, featherless birds burned by the ammonia in their litter, multiple piles of decomposing chickens, and unfortunate dead baby chicks. Before they are killed, they are kept in a dark, filthy barn. This plant processes 2 million chickens a week.

Read full story
72 comments

Are Theater Popcorn Sizes A Scam? TikTok Reveal

In July of 2021, a TikToker who goes by the screen name of thatcoolguy.25597 posted a clip exposing movie theaters for giving the same amount of popcorn that goes into a small bag in a medium bag. The medium bag at thatcoolguy.25597’s job costs $1.09 more than the small. The TikToker poured a small bag into a medium bucket to show how customers are being scammed at his particular movie theater but opened up questions about whether or not this is the case at all cinemas. The clip has gone viral, reaching over 7 million views. The public was shocked to learn that they are paying more for the exact same amount of popcorn even when they’re buying different sizes, especially since food prices at theaters are already high.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Do Americans Want Self-Driving Cars?

Cars driving themselves sounds like a crazy futuristic idea, but Americans are cautious about the idea. Even though there are wonderful upsides to self-driving cars like reducing traffic accidents, making cities more pedestrian and child friendly, and helping elderly people become more independent. Americans have been asked over the years if they would appreciate having a self-driving car and the public attitude seems to be leaning more toward worry about driverless vehicles. A study conducted by the Pew Research Center concluded that 14% of Americans polled were worried about these new kinds of cars and 11% were enthusiastic. Overall, 63% of women have expressed more worry whereas 44% of men are more excited about having a car that can drive itself. You can look at the rest of these statistics here. The worry about these vehicles is how safe they are and how safe people would feel riding in a car with virtually no driver, as well as letting a machine decide what’s best for them on the road.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Is Paying for Extra Legroom on an Airplane Worth It?

When flying, it can become a challenge to sit for a long period of time with the small amount of legroom you’re given. You can always choose economy or first class when traveling, but the prices aren’t exactly cheap. Airlines have programs people can join so no one is constantly upgrading their seat for more money, such as Delta’s Medallion Program. This program gives members perks while flying like flying more comfortably, moving to the front of the line, waived fees, and other benefits. There are levels of this program, but they all include upgrading to more spacious seating. Being in the Medallion Program is a minimum of $6,000 a year, so this truly becomes a matter of opinion if the extra legroom is truly worth it.

Read full story
8 comments

Should You Tip On A Takeout Order?

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, people began wondering if you should tip for a takeout order. There are many opinions and answers to this question, as there is no correct answer. Some people have come to the consensus that it’s safe to tip at least 20% when getting takeout, even when they are not actually sitting in the restaurant. One opinion is that tips are recognition of service and that because servers and other workers are not paid very much at all, the public has to tip generously. Elena Brouwer of the International Etiquette Centre said that if you can’t afford to tip, order something less expensive so you can give a tip. Money etiquette are the social rules for what to do in situations involving money, like putting money on the counter instead in someone’s waiting hand. Many people along with Brouwer believe that it’s their responsibility to do this and ordering an inexpensive meal is no trouble as long as a server gets the appropriate tip. Many feel the opposite, that it is not their responsibility to supplement others’ income because their employers won’t pay them a livable wage. Etiquette consultants have said that a tip is unnecessary because all servers and chefs do is put the food in containers and bags. Since there is no customer service involved and no hours-long process of serving a table, that does not constitute an extra payment.

Read full story
52 comments
New York City, NY

Best Italian Restaurants in New York City

Located on the Upper West Side, Celeste is a hidden gem. The owner is hands-on and on-site as much as possible. There are so many fresh, Italian options. It's definitely a can't miss! Be sure to bring cash and expect to wait a bit because Celeste is popular for a reason. They have an authentic brick oven for premium taste. The veggies will have your mouth watering, even if you're not a traditional vegetable eater. They offer homemade pasta and traditional Italian dishes to choose from.

Read full story
2 comments
Congress, OH

Gerrymandering Creates Imbalance of Power in Congress

Every 10 years each state redraws its political lines and the process itself takes months, but the results that come from this help show the balance of power in Congress for at least a decade. Now the scary thing about this is that gerrymandering has increased as States redraw these maps. Gerrymandering itself is to manipulate the boundaries so that it favors one party or another. In this particular instance, politicians are drawing district lines to flip opposing voters among several districts and place them and a single one to limit competition elsewhere. So this would mean 1 District or county that votes primarily Democrat with a few Republicans will get split in half so that the Democratic voters are all placed into one district line making that a point for Democrats. The problem that can derive from this is communities that are led two elections that reward candidates who appeal to the far-left or far-right making compromise difficult and Congress. No party is scotch free from gerrymandering though as of right now Republicans have more opportunities. The GOP has hold of the line-drawing process in States representing 187 House Seats compared with 75 for Democrats. The other states use either independent commissions or have split government control and if they don't have that then they only have one congressional seat.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Relieved of Duty

Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight, a high-ranking Columbus police officer, was relieved of duty after missing a random drug and alcohol test. Her gun and badge were taken away after failing to show up for the tests, which is city policy.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. School District Fires 500 Anti-Vaxxers

I'm sure we all knew it was coming. To be clear, this all comes down to getting the COVID vaccine and those employees who were let go could have an opportunity to get back to work if they just get the vaccine. While 500 might seem like a lot, all but 1% of employees have been vaccinated so these 500 are in the minority. What people need to understand is, this isn't a personal choice. These school employees, work with kids all day long. Their jobs are highly interactive so it no longer is a matter of making a personal choice but choosing life or death for those around you. Los Angeles School District isn't taking this matter lightly and has thus chosen to take drastic action against those who are insisting on endangering the lives of hundreds of young students.

Read full story
9 comments
Ohio State

OSU President Presents Free College Plan

The Ohio State University President revealed a new initiative designed to help students graduate from the school debt-free. The plan, Scarlet and Gray Advantage, was discussed on Friday at the investiture ceremony held by Dr. Kristina Johnson. Johnson is the 16th president of the University, and she discussed the plan as well as her other goals.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Celebrity Promotion of Fast Fashion is Killing the Natural Life in California

Brands like Forever 21 and even cheaper stores like Five Below often are especially guilty of fast fashion, creating clothing that does not last more than a year with cheap materials and cheap prices. People who are seeking to avoid overpaying for clothing end up receiving fragile garments that will not help them. This article is all about the worst fast fashion offenders, as well as how to get clothing that is both affordable and sustainable.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Working to Reduce Racism as a Public Health Threat

The system has been hurting America's culture for decades. Freedom and prosperity have been largely reserved for white people for years as we have had oppression for people of color. It has become ever more apparent after the killing of George Floyd just last year during the pandemic. Floyd dying under the officer's kneeled to a large outcry against racial Injustice and the US across several different Generations. People across the country then started calling out for others and justice has done due to racial discrimination. today more than ever there's a large conversation going on about racism and where it stands in our country. The issue is now being talked about in schools, workplaces, and other places of residency so we can all get the education we solely deserve. But racism isn't just affecting how we act and behave, it is affecting our physical health.

Read full story
9 comments

Nick Cannon Loses 5 Month Old Son to Brain Cancer Caused by Tumor

Nick Cannon had some pretty sad news to announce today on his talk show. He lost his youngest son, Zen to a brain tumor. Cannon is the father of seven children and Zen was the baby. He'd had issues for a while but the tumor grew at an unprecedented rate and Cannon knew the time was coming to say goodbye. Cannon tried to spend as much quality time with his son before he passed. This experience has brought perspective to Cannon's life.

Read full story
4 comments

Celebrities Like Adele and Jane Fonda are Using Their Platform to Improve the Environment

Many celebrities have used their platform and money to help climate change and help better the earth. Celebrities, we love them and we love to hate them. Some are very encompassed in celebrity culture and can come across as selfish and entitled and some celebrities come across as your best friend. The truth of the matter is no one will ever really know them fully, at least we won’t as watchers. That doesn’t go to say that some celebrities are doing great and amazing things for the planet and we don’t even know about it. Many celebrities have used their platform and money to help climate change and help better the earth. We just don’t take a second look at some of the work these people have put into the planet and maybe with just a little push we can follow their lead.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

No Change in the Police Department a Year After George Floyd

It's been more than one year after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. This killing has brought significant outrage and change across the country. Some change that is duly needed and the police force. This includes a significant change in the Columbus Police Force. Money in the black community saw this was formed from the Columbus Police Department as very performative and not doing what they need to do but what they should do to keep black individuals happy. Again all in the wake of Floyd's death. There was no significant change before this tragic incident happened.

Read full story
2 comments

Rotting Waste in Your Kitchen is Creating Methane and Destroying the Environment

You've seen them in kitchens that are all fancy and minimalistic and everyone just thinks they're so cool and so pretty to look at. They may be super pretty but you don't have to have just this clean minimalistic look to have a green kitchen. A lot of our issues with the climate and polluting the Earth causing more damage to the climate is due to how we cook and how we eat. Waste is a very very large issue when it comes to climate change. When waste decomposes carbon dioxide and methane gas is created. Carbon dioxide is a natural product and when anything rots in the air, methane is created. Both gases are greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming and climate change. This pain correlates with how much waste we create in the kitchen. Just think about how many apple cores you're throwing away when you could be putting them outside and making soil. Or how much K-Cups were wasted when we could make coffee in a Greener way. Let's start looking into how to make a green kitchen without breaking a budget.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy