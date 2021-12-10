Columbus Police Deputy Chief Relieved of Duty

Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight , a high-ranking Columbus police officer, was relieved of duty after missing a random drug and alcohol test. Her gun and badge were taken away after failing to show up for the tests, which is city policy.

The investigation he’s referring to involved a book written by Marc Fishel about investigations in retaliation complaints. Fishel had interviewed Knight for his investigation back in June, and she told him that she’s obligated to report potential misconduct. His report, published in September, did find retaliation by Knight. Lt. Melissa McFadden wrote a book about how officers used Internal Affairs to retaliate against her, and Knight filed two complaints against the book which didn’t focus on factual allegations, only instances where she disagreed with what McFadden wrote. Fishel counted those complaints as retaliation.

Knight also told Fishel that she was reluctant to file against McFadden, and she requested protection from harassment. She said that she believes her Division didn’t take any action to protect her, and she believes that she’s been subjected to additional harassment by Lt. McFadden.

Deputy Chief Knight was told to stay home and give back her gun and badge in a notification from Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts. The notification came on Thursday, just a few days after missing her random drug and alcohol screening. According to Gottesman, her screening was originally set for 10 a.m. on Monday, but it got moved to 2 p.m. after she couldn’t make it the first time due to a meeting. He said that she couldn’t make the 2 p.m. screening either because her schedule got busy.

When Knight missed Monday’s screening, Gottesman said that she was given the option to reschedule the next day. However, her failure to appear on Monday was considered a positive test. City policy states that when an employee is notified of a random test, they have to cease work as soon as possible and go to the collection site. Gottesman says that officials like Knight have more flexibility though, usually by days. McEntyre says they’re not aware of any other officer not showing up for their drug test without any explanation.

Columbus’s Drug-Free Workplace Policy states that its purpose is to provide a safe workplace. It does state in the policy that missing a test can result in a positive test result. After a positive test or a refusal to test, employees are supposed to complete an EAP assessment and possibly enter a treatment program. The policy states that all police officers must comply with an order to be tested. The policy states that refusal to test is defined as failing to cooperate with any part of the testing process, declining to allow for a direct observation when required, declining to allow a monitored collection when required, declining to continue the collection process when the first specimen has low volume, declining to participate in an alternate specimen collection, leaving the collection site before completion of the collection, wearing any device that could interfere with the collection process, bringing materials in an attempt to tamper with their specimen, and admitting to the collector that they have adulterated or substituted their specimen.

Knight is also among 12 officers who are moving forward with an EEOC discrimination case involving Lt. McFadden. Gottesman said that he believes the city is trying to get rid of her. Gottesman said that after finding out her missed appointment was a problem, Knight got an independent test to prove that she didn’t have any drugs or alcohol in her system. Gottesman is trying to fight for Knight stating that she was unfairly removed from her position and that she wasn’t offered the same position as others in her field because the city wants her to be gone.