Central Ohio in for the Worst Weather in Years

The First Warning Weather Experts are predicting the worst weather for Ohio this year. This will make the winter seem much more dreary than usual.

The term “weather” is meant to describe short-term conditions like days, weeks, and even months. Record-setting temperatures or record-setting precipitation can happen any day. The daily extremes become minor blips in the larger picture. Climate deals with the averages over long periods of time.

Our forecast period is focusing on the meteorological winter. This means that the overall winter pattern is expected to be more mild than usual, but it will also be wetter.

Also, with a storm track pushed a little farther north than usual, it’s expected that we’re going to have more cold, clammy rain with snow staying more North. This will have our snow levels be slightly lower, but the precipitation will be higher. It’ll be as if the typical snowfall was replaced with cold rain.

Our winter forecast is suggesting average temperatures to be around 2 to 5 degrees above normal, and snowfall between 16 to 22 inches. The average snowfall in Ohio is 22 inches, so it won’t be super different than normal. Last year Columbus reported around 25 inches of snowfall. The weather pattern is likely to emerge in early December and then continue through the winter. The conditions seen in those first few weeks are likely to continue, so you can learn what to expect at that time.

Other areas that can expect above-average temperatures are portions of the Northern U.S like the Pacific Northwest, Northern Rockies, Great Lakes, and Western Alaska. The NOAA is also predicting above-average temperatures for much of the South and most of the Eastern U.S this year.

According to Thrillist, Ohio is ranked 14 out of all 50 states for how bad the winter usually is. There are typically lake-effect snowstorms from Lake Eerie, and there’s a moderate cold around Columbus. However, the Cincinnati area is thought to be more humid. Ohio is described as basically having three different winter regions. This year might prove to be different in some of these aspects, but we won’t know until winter actually comes.

On Friday, Nov. 19, these districts all closed due to road conditions: West Geauga Local Schools, Berkshire Local Schools, St. Helen Elementary, and Agape Christian Academy. If the winter weather goes as predicted, there may be lots of school closings around the winter months. This is because if we switch between high temperatures and low temperatures, roads are more likely to become iced over since snow will melt and then refreeze.

For the end of November, forecasts are predicting heavy snowfall in Northeast Ohio. They’re predicting that precipitation will continue to change from rain to snow. This seems to be the common theme that’s expected for the entire winter. Experts believe that the spring equinox in March may have more winter-like weather than spring-like. There may be some massive snowstorms in January and February, but it’s still predicted that they won’t be as severe as last year.

Although the winter may not be as bad as it usually is, it’s still important to have snow removal and ice management plan. Stock up on salt for when driveways start to get icy and make sure that your car has good tires to last you through the winter. It may be smart to fill up potholes during warm weather too as they’ll start to get worse once ice forms in them. Also, make sure that you have all of your weather materials like something to get the snow off of your car and some good winter clothes. You may want to make sure that your heat works too, as even if the temperatures are warmer, they’ll still be very cold. Make sure that your windows don’t have bad drafts either, as that will make it more difficult for the heat in your house to do its job.

The winter is something that you’re likely prepared for if you live in Ohio, but it’s still smart to ensure that you’re ready for it.

